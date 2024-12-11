NPP Should Avoid Cracks In Its ‘Inclusive Governance Policy’!

By Mohamed Harees –

‘People’s participation, equitable and inclusive society’~ From NPP Principles

‘National People’s Power (NPP) remains committed to forming a Government that represents all communities, despite facing what it describes as baseless accusations regarding its policies’ stressed the then Presidential candidate AKD, speaking to the media following a meeting with the All-Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama, emphasising the importance of unity and coexistence among Sri Lanka’s diverse communities. He stated, ‘The NPP is dedicated to ensuring social harmony and safeguarding the cultural diversity of Sri Lanka under its future Government,”, expressing confidence that the Party’s policies would foster inclusivity and mutual respect among all ethnic and religious groups. Our vision for the country includes the active participation of every community in shaping a prosperous and peaceful future.’

Then again, NPP Manifesto stated ‘A key initiative of the NPP will be the effort to build a unified Sri Lankan nation. The elite ruling class, which has governed the country until now, failed to unite the Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, and plantation communities under one flag as a Sri Lankan nation. Instead, they exacerbated conflicts between these groups to maintain their power. Our policies outline a range of material, structural, and operational interventions to address this issue. We will create space for all ethnicities to envision a shared future as a unified Sri Lankan nation. It is our goal to involve all communities in the process—from designing a production economy to ensuring fair distribution of its benefits’.

So, when a Muslim representative was not appointed to the cabinet for the first time since the 1948 independence and no Tamil representing the island nation’s North and East for the first time in more than two decades was not included, the minorities felt deceived. The argument that appointments were made on meritocracy and decisions were rooted in merit not only did not only hold water ( as subsequently debunked) but it was an insult to the capability of the NPP parliamentarians belonging to the minority communities. If suitability was the issue, NPP should have fielded capable ‘Minority’ candidates who can hold positions in a future cabinet. There is no doubt NPP may have a more even handed and fairer governance structure than before. But in a representative democracy, all communities not only need to be involved in governance, but seen to be involved too. Sensitivity to minority community concerns is part of inclusive governance.

In the case of Muslims, the fact that former Ministers have not done much, does not matter, as what is in question is the woeful lack of Muslim identity in governance. Even a racist cabinet of Gotabaya had a Muslim. Just as there is woman representation in the cabinet, the same basis and logic goes for ethnic representation too. This mishap of not appointing a Muslim minister was a preventable one. Besides, it will serve as a unhealthy precedent too.

By ensuring that marginalized communities have a seat at the table, inclusive governance empowers them to shape their own destinies. It recognizes that the voices of those who have been historically marginalized or excluded are essential in creating policies that address their unique needs and aspirations. Inclusive governance is a powerful tool for social justice, as it aims to rectify historical injustices and create a more equitable society.

Then again, as if adding insult to injury, a senior appointment was recently made which took the Muslim community to bitter memories of Covid times. Dr Anil Jasinghe was appointed as the Secretary of the Ministry of Heath by President AKD, whose controversial role as the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) at the time when the country was in Covid Pandemic, wreaked havoc on a community then fighting the issue of forced cremation. Those episodes of institutionalised racism, caused anguish and agony among minority communities, already licking the wounds of demonisation since the ethnic war ended in 2009.

At first glance, Sri Lankan authorities insisting that the bodies of all Covid-19 victims be cremated, no matter their religion, seemed fair. However, upon closer inspection it was patently clear that the decision to enforce cremations on Muslims was taken on arbitrary grounds sans any scientific evidence, contrary to WHO guidelines, and its motivations were patently racist and Islamophobic. It was highly inappropriate that the government should have adopted this type of divisive approach, at a time when national unity to fight this pandemic was the need of the hour, and also when Dr Jasinghe, the country’s DGHS was then appointed as the Vice Chair of the WHO. It was under his watch that a pseudo technical team was appointed ,which comprised the shamed likes of Dr Channa Perera and Prof. Methika Vithanage whose racist justifications and actions to enforce the forced cremation policy were clear as daylight. Dr Channa Perera, told the BBC World Service: “the government has nothing against Muslims but they have a small fear about whether the virus can be used for unauthorised activities. Maybe an unwanted person could get access to a body and it could be used a biological weapon.” Thus, appointing a person who played a pivotal role in planning and implementing Gota’s racist forced cremation policy, to a high civil office in the NPP administration, is insensitive to say the least.

Inclusive governance has important intrinsic value that is rooted in enabling people to exercise voice and influence in the processes that concern them. Inclusive governance can also provide the basis for forging shared identity and common values and in this way, it can galvanise social cohesion. Governance means more than just “government”. It embodies the set of institutions or rules of the game, both formal and informal, that shape access to and participation and influence in political structures and processes; including parliaments, public sector organisations, electoral processes, legal systems and institutions.

When the NPP received a historic mandate from the people in Nov 14th Elections, the world at large clearly saw in that win, signs of inclusive and collaborative politics in Sri Lanka, much in contrast to Rajapaksa times. Of course, the NPP’s policies and campaign messaging resonated strongly with the electorate, offering a clear alternative to the status quo, positioning itself as a champion of systemic reform, promising to dismantle the culture of corruption and inefficiency that had plagued successive governments. What struck a chord with voters who were eager for meaningful change was the message of accountability, integrity, and transparency. What however stood out was NPP’s ability to attract support across ethnic and demographic lines further reinforced its appeal. The NPP not only gained traction in traditionally loyalist South, but also made inroads into Tamil and Muslim-majority areas, a testament to its unifying message and inclusive policy framework. The party’s swim reflected a significant shift in voter sentiment, despite these regions favouring other parties during the presidential election. Within a relatively short period, the NPP successfully repositioned itself as a unifying political force, attracting supporters from diverse political backgrounds.

Inclusive Governance has been observed more in the breach in Sri Lanka, which NPP claimed to establish when they come to power. In fact, WFD, UK’s democracy support organisation supporting the Parliament of Sri Lanka to create accountable and inclusive policies and laws commented on the need to do so thus: ‘The economic and political crisis that gripped Sri Lanka in 2022 had far-reaching effects, disproportionately affecting women, young people, individuals living in poverty, those with disabilities, and marginalised communities from religious, ethnic, and sexual minorities. This inequality was exacerbated by the lack of adequate political representation, particularly in the Sri Lankan Parliament’.

Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives said about inclusive governance, “The prevailing crisis of governance in Sri Lanka and the opportunity to forge a new social contract, emphasizing that ‘institutions should not humiliate people, and people should not humiliate people.”. It should therefore be NPP’s priority to ensure all communities are duly and justly represented. Sri Lanka needs political initiatives to make political institutions and electoral practices more transparent, accountable and inclusive”. According to the recent Minority Rights Group report, ‘In Sri Lanka’s political system, institutions of democracy exist, but political exclusion of minorities is prevalent. While political parties representing minority communities, vital instruments of pluralism, are able to operate, they are fundamentally challenged by Sri Lanka’s current majoritarian politics, stemming from the long history of inter-ethnic tension still lurking beneath the democratic façade’. ‘Minorities are often disadvantaged by electoral systems and practices, such as the delimitation commission process (the process of drawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies), the absence of quotas for marginalized communities and disenfranchisement’.

Due to the entrenchment of ethno-nationalism and majoritarianism in Statecraft in Sri Lanka, conceding major political powers to minorities through making changes to the constitution could result in unrest and electoral consequences for the NPP. However, the representation of minorities in the administration can play as a major development towards national reconciliation.

More must be done to promote inclusive governance that goes beyond mere recognition of all the groups in the State; ensuring representation and meaningful participation in decision making. Inclusive government processes allow civil society and wider public to be involved in policymaking, regulation and service delivery. Underpinning the renewed focus on inclusive governance is the realisation that it contributes to social and economic progress. Success hinges on pragmatic leadership, inclusive governance, and the ability to balance ideological commitments with the urgent need for reforms. Without strategic planning and effective execution, this historic victory could become a missed opportunity, potentially plunging the nation into deeper instability.

In the context of failed politics in the last many decades, AKD and his principled leadership offers the last opportunity to unite voters across traditional divides. The NPP’s historic electoral victory offers an unprecedented opportunity for Sri Lanka to rebuild its national identity through inclusive governance and proactive diaspora engagement. For the first time in history, when all communities cast their votes for one national party, that remarkable development signifies more than a shift in electoral patterns; it embodies the beginning of a new era of trust and unity. This historic victory underscores the importance of nurturing reconciliation and fostering a shared national identity that transcends race, religion and ethnicity. Thus, building trust among diverse communities and addressing historical grievances must be prioritized to sustain this unity and ensure lasting reconciliation. This election has shown that Sri Lankans are ready to move beyond the politics of division and embrace a future defined by mutual respect and shared purpose. If this historic opportunity is missed, people will lose faith in democratic process and history will blame the blame on the NPP for this mishap. Thus, it is crucial that NPP leadership be more sensitive to community concerns and sentiments, specially the minorities.

To achieve inclusive governance, it is essential to implement mechanisms that promote the active participation of diverse groups. This can be done through strategies such as affirmative action, where specific measures are taken to ensure representation of marginalized communities in decision-making bodies. Additionally, it is crucial to create an enabling environment that encourages participation, such as removing barriers to entry and providing necessary support.

Inclusive governance also requires ongoing efforts to educate and raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity. By amplifying the voices of marginalized (minority) communities, inclusive governance promotes equity, strengthens democracy, and leads to more effective and sustainable policies. It is through inclusive governance that we can build a society that truly values and respects the rights and aspirations of all its citizens. It involves building bridges between different communities and fostering dialogue and collaboration. This is the most opportune time to do so when the majority community has accepted the imperative need to do so for national reconciliation. These efforts should include initiatives to improve access to justice, ensuring that legal systems are responsive and accessible to all members of society. By creating spaces for open and respectful discussions, inclusive governance allows for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, leading to more informed and inclusive decision-making processes. It is hoped NPP will take all steps needed in building a people’s government representative of all communities in creating ‘A Thriving Nation and a Beautiful Life’, it promised.