NPP’s Political Culture Change Project: A Path Forward For Sri Lanka?

Introduction: A New Dawn in Sri Lankan Politics

Sri Lanka has long been a country grappling with political instability, entrenched corruption, and cyclical economic crises. In 2024, National People’s Power (NPP) emerged as a beacon of hope for many Sri Lankans seeking a new political paradigm. Representing a coalition of left-leaning political entities, academics, and civil society members, the NPP captured public attention by promising reforms and transparency, emphasizing a government accountable to the people. Amid record-high inflation of around 50% in 2022 and a significant GDP contraction of 7.8%, Sri Lankans sought leadership that could prioritize economic stability and integrity, marking a shift away from personality-driven politics. However, the question remains whether the NPP can truly transform the nation’s political culture and deliver a meaningful economic recovery.

NPP’s Unique Appeal: Standing Apart in a Sea of Corruption and Cronyism

Sri Lankan politics has been marked by nepotism, cronyism, and financial mismanagement, with recurring allegations against the dominant political families of both the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the United National Party (UNP). Sri Lanka’s score on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index fell to 102nd in the world in 2022, highlighting the public’s growing frustration. In contrast, the NPP’s approach emphasizes anti-corruption, economic accountability, and redistribution of resources.

This appeal has resonated especially among Sri Lanka’s youth. With unemployment rates reaching around 9.6% in 2022 among the general population and over 20% for those aged 15-24, youth disillusionment with traditional politics is palpable. The NPP’s approach, emphasizing economic reform over entrenched interests, appeals to a population frustrated by decades of economic mismanagement and inequality, exacerbated by corruption.

Economic Downturn and Rising Poverty: A Key Driver for Change

The NPP’s ascent was fuelled by an economic downturn that saw Sri Lanka’s poverty rate jump from 10% in 2019 to around 25% in 2023, a staggering increase that left an estimated 5 million people below the poverty line. Food inflation, which peaked at over 90% in 2022, and a public debt burden that reached $83 billion (about 140% of the GDP) forced the government to implement severe austerity measures. The subsequent effects, currency depreciation, fuel shortages, and the reduction of public services, catalyzed a movement for change, and the NPP emerged as a voice for those worst affected by these policies.

In response, the NPP pledged to prioritize economic development, rebuild public services, and address job creation. Yet the question remains: can a political coalition with minimal government experience achieve these aims? The success of the NPP’s political culture change project hinges upon its ability to address the economic hardship that pushed it to power. Public approval will likely depend on how quickly and effectively it can stabilize inflation, reduce poverty, and promote growth without exacerbating debt dependency.

The Role of Academics and Laypeople in Shaping Policy: Can Expertise Triumph?

One of the unique aspects of NPP’s approach is its reliance on a mix of academics and laypeople to shape policy, with hopes of breaking away from personality-driven politics and prioritizing evidence-based policy-making. The NPP’s structure emphasizes grassroots perspectives and academic expertise, fostering a representative approach to governance.

However, implementing effective economic reforms while managing Sri Lanka’s foreign relations and international debt will test this approach. With foreign exchange reserves dropping from $7.6 billion in 2019 to below $500 million by early 2022, economic negotiations with major creditors, including China and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), will require skill and diplomacy. Critics argue that while the NPP’s blend of expertise and grassroots voices is promising, its leaders may lack the political acumen necessary for navigating these complex negotiations.

Economic Recovery: The Foundation of the Political Culture Change Project

A successful economic recovery is pivotal for the NPP’s ambitions for a political culture change. A projected 3.3% GDP growth rate in 2024, coupled with inflation management, could be the foundation needed for the NPP to launch reforms. To reduce the country’s debt, which stands at 140% of GDP, the NPP plans to renegotiate terms with international creditors while simultaneously focusing on self-reliance. The NPP envisions measures such as strengthening the local agriculture sector to reduce import dependency, which was highlighted when food import costs spiked, accounting for 20% of GDP in 2022.

This will also require balancing short-term relief measures with long-term structural changes. For instance, plans to reform the tax system, potentially raising direct taxes on higher income groups, which currently contribute only 20% of total tax revenue, reflect the NPP’s emphasis on equity. However, these goals will be tested by the party’s ability to secure foreign aid and investment while managing public expectations and safeguarding national interests.

Appealing to the North and East: Addressing Historical Grievances

Beyond economic reforms, the NPP seeks to address long-standing grievances in Sri Lanka’s northern and eastern regions, home to significant Tamil and Muslim populations. In these regions, unemployment rates have historically been higher than the national average, reaching 10-12% in recent years, and infrastructure remains underdeveloped. The NPP’s commitment to addressing historical inequalities has garnered support among these communities, with an emphasis on fair political representation and economic opportunity.

However, this inclusivity agenda comes with challenges. Ethnic and religious tensions, exacerbated by years of civil strife, remain a key hurdle. For instance, past policies on land rights and educational access have left many Tamils and Muslims feeling marginalized. The NPP’s challenge is to establish trust and promote unity without alienating Sinhala-Buddhist voters. Successfully addressing these regional disparities could cement the NPP’s appeal and build a stronger foundation for a cohesive, multi-ethnic Sri Lanka.

Holding onto Progressive Ideologies: Is the NPP Up to the Task?

The NPP’s progressive platform, rooted in social justice, environmental sustainability, and economic equity, has been instrumental to its rise. Yet, governing a deeply divided country with conservative segments will test the party’s commitment to these values. For instance, environmental policy, a central part of NPP’s platform, faces pushback from industrial sectors, with deforestation rates increasing in 2022 to nearly 30,000 hectares per year to accommodate agricultural and industrial demand. The NPP’s ambitious policies to reverse this trend could meet resistance from influential stakeholders, necessitating a balancing act between sustainable development and economic expansion.

Moreover, navigating alliances will be critical, as the NPP may need to build coalitions with centrist or conservative groups to push through its agenda. Managing these partnerships while remaining true to its progressive values may be challenging, especially as pressures for rapid economic reforms build. To maintain its support base, the NPP must consistently advocate for the marginalized, ensuring its vision for a more inclusive and transparent government.

Challenges Ahead and the Path Forward

The NPP’s journey is only beginning, and while it has garnered significant public support, expectations are immense. To address Sri Lanka’s $83 billion debt, the NPP will need to restructure policies, while fostering social cohesion and tackling the deeply rooted inequalities that have shaped Sri Lanka’s history. Balancing these priorities without alienating core supporters or abandoning key principles will be paramount.

Conclusion: A Beacon of Hope for a New Sri Lanka

The NPP’s rise signifies a profound shift in the Sri Lankan political landscape, marking a departure from the status quo and igniting hope for a more equitable, inclusive, and transparent governance model. With a firm commitment to economic stability, social justice, and unifying communities, the NPP offers a refreshing vision for a nation hungry for positive change. While the road ahead is undoubtedly challenging, the NPP’s clear dedication to the public welfare and its inclusive approach suggest that this is more than just a fleeting movement.

As Sri Lanka navigates its economic recovery and aims to heal longstanding divides, the NPP stands as a promising agent of transformation, carrying with it the aspirations of millions. If it can fulfil its vision and remain true to its values, the NPP could well be the catalyst that ushers in a new era, one in which Sri Lankan politics truly serves the people and embodies the promise of a fairer, more prosperous future for all.