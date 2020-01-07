On Gota’s Policy Statement

By M.A. Sumanthiran –
The Statement on Government Policy as laid out by His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the 3rd of January 2020 is one that needs to be discussed very seriously as it signals an important paradigm shift from the general direction successive governments have pursued in the last three decades.
November 16th 2019 gave the President a decisive victory. But what is troubling about this big victory is that no community other than the majority Sinhala Buddhist people of this country were prepared to repose any confidence in him. I am not saying this to cast any aspersions on the President himself, but only in order to flag a very important factor that we cannot ignore if we are serious about national reconciliation and moving forward as a country. The test of popularity of a leader of a country is not whether his own people have confidence in him, but whether the other peoples are prepared to place their trust in him. Sadly, this was found wanting. The President himself showed that he is conscious of this fact, in the two comments he made after his victory. His Excellency spelt this out at his oath taking ceremony at Ruwanwelisaya when he acknowledged this fact but very correctly added that he is President for the whole country – even of those who did not vote for him. We expected His Excellency to take steps to breach this gap by recognizing that our country is rich in diversity with people of different races, religions, languages and cultures. The equal status of each of these peoples is not dependent on their respective numerical strength. This principle must be acknowledged if our democracy is to survive and indeed flourish, and not regress into naked majoritarianism. Regretfully, in his address to Parliament on 3rd January 2020 the President has articulated such a regressive position. It was this kind of regressive mindset on the part of the leaders of this country that gave rise to a conflict which resulted in armed hostilities that raged for more than three decades.
Our party, the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi, better known as the Federal Party in the early years, was born as a result of the passage of the Citizenship Act and in the Indian-Pakistani Citizenship Act, which disenfranchised nearly 800,000 people who had 7 Members in the first Parliament. This was said to be the will of the majority which took away the most basic right of a citizen – in fact, their citizenship itself. The people of this country must understand that the necessity for a political party based on race – the Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kadchi – was this rank majoritarian act by the first Parliament of Independent Ceylon.
In 1956, we saw further manifestation of majoritarianism in this country when the Official Languages Act recognized Sinhala as the only official language. Violence against the Tamils of this country was used when our leaders protested through a peaceful Satyagraha campaign at Galle Face Green, which later expanded to periodic pogroms.
When the first Republican Constitution was being drafted, our party sought to correct the injustice relating to language. J.A.L Cooray in his treatise ‘Constitutional and Administrative Law of Sri Lanka (Ceylon)’ at page 81 says:
“on 28 June 1971 the Constituent Assembly adopted by 88 votes to none (10 declining to vote) the Basic Resolution regarding the language of legislation, namely that ‘All laws shall be enacted in Sinhala and that there shall be a Tamil translation of every law so enacted’. The amendment proposed by the Federal Party that ‘Sinhala and Tamil should be (a) the languages in which laws shall be enacted, (b) Official Languages of Sri Lanka, (c) the languages of the Courts and d) the languages in which all laws be published’ was rejected by 88 votes to 13. After the debate and division on the Amendment, Mr. SJV Chelvanayakam, the Federal Party leader made a statement in the Assembly. He said that as the language rights of the Tamil speaking People were not satisfactorily provided for in the proposed Constitution no useful purpose would be served by their ‘continuing in the deliberations of this Assembly’. He went on to say that after the adjournment on that day they would not come back to the Assembly”.
Our Party’s efforts were in vain and a majoritarian Constitution was enacted in 1972. This was repeated in 1978 when the Second Republican Constitution was enacted. It was only after the events of Black July 1983, when scores of unarmed Tamil civilians were killed across the country that India used its good offices, which was accepted by the Sri Lankan Government, to turn the tide and begin to correct the historic injustices against the Tamils. In 1987 the country turned towards the right direction, started acknowledging the diversity of its peoples by amending the Constitution. Provincial Councils were established so that those peoples who are numerically in the minority can exercise at least a measure of governance in the peripheries. Tamil was also made an official language along with Sinhala.
These first steps enabled us to re-enter the national life from which we had, until then, been excluded. Successive governments thereafter took further steps in this direction in order to fully settle the Tamil National Question: The Mangala-Moonesinghe Parliamentary Select Committee process under President Premadasa, the several proposals culminating in the Constitution Bill of August 2000 under President Chandrika Bandaranaike-Kumaratunga and the APRC process under President Mahinda Rajapaksa. During the final battle with the LTTE President Rajapaksa’s government repeatedly assured India and the rest of the international community that the Tamil National Question would be politically resolved after the war by means of greater devolution. The assurance given to India on at least 3 occasions was to ‘implement the Thirteenth Amendment in full and build upon it so as to achieve meaningful devolution.’ Full implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment also includes the full implementation of Tamil as an Official Language.
After the Sirisena-Wickremesinghe government took office in 2015 a Resolution was passed unanimously in this House on 9th March 2016 to convert this House into a Constitutional Assembly. A great amount of work has been done by the Steering Committee and the several Sub Committees with the full participation of all the parties in Parliament including the UPFA. We have fully co-operated in this effort in order to finally settle this issue for the betterment of the country. Our people are still ready and willing to settle this question on the basis of a united, undivided, and indivisible country that recognizes the diversity and equality of its different peoples. To this end we welcome the President’s proposal that a new Constitution be enacted.
The last 30 years have seen the country making such positive efforts towards resolving issues that have plagued it since Independence by meaningfully acknowledging the plural nature of our polity. We still have some distance to go, and that is the direction we must continue in if the country is to prosper. Any deviation from that path will spell doom to us all.
I have heard many people close to the present government talk about the example of Singapore and how Singapore prospered while achieving national harmony among its citizens. Singapore is a great example, if we do not pick and choose what we like to see. It has 4 official languages and they sing their National Anthem in Malay, who are 15% of their population. Perhaps it is instructive to listen to Lee Kuan Yew, the father of modern Singapore:
“Ceylon was Britain’s model Commonwealth country. It had been carefully prepared for independence. After the war, it was a good middle sized country with fewer than 10 million people…When Ceylon gained independence in 1948, it was the classic model of gradual evolution to independence.
Alas, it did not work out. During my visits over the years, I watched a promising country go to waste. One-man-one-vote did not solve a basic problem. The majority of some eight million Sinhalese could always outvote the two million Tamils who had been disadvantaged by the switch from English to Sinhala as the official language. From having no official religion, the Sinhalese made Buddhism their national religion. As Hindus, the Tamils felt dispossessed”
“From Third World To First – The Singapore Story: 1965-2000″ published in 2000 by Times Media Private Limited and The Straits Times Press.
*Transcript of the speech made by M.A. Sumanthiran in Parliament today 07.01.2020
Latest comments
Angered sinhalaya / January 7, 2020
Thank you Mr Sumanthiran. They call you too KOTIYA. Anyone that would stand for TAMIL or MUSLIMA would be branded as NGO worker or Tiger supporters, since the bunch of thugs returned to power would not have the wisdom to see the real grievances of the destitute in this country.
–
I am sinhalaya, for some reasons, I have never looked at my tamil and muslim friends looking down them upon. That was the case with me also at Pera.
I then came to know tamils in Europe, there i shared almost everything with them. But some of them among there were thinking that I would behave the same manner as majorty of sinhalaya have been.
We had WUS sessions in Germany and France, there we got together, some sinhalayas behaved as if they should be KEPT above as majoratarian community. But for me, so long you are srilanken, you have the right to get served euqally. You have the right to adhere your own religion, of course so long many of the country men are not disturbed by the manner you handle it.
If any religous adherent to abuse the freedom unnecessarily to the very manner we were compelled to wathc on TV screen from MANGALARAMAYA; there, we should destroy the person on the spot. I think that pesudo hamuduruwo – thug, should be smashed to death on the spot, as if we found a poisounous snake that could harm the fellow human beings.
Where on earth he owns such aggressions, and why not authorties send this bugger to reha camps, instead, treats him as if he should be placed above the LAW and Order ? For good or bad, if he slapped that man in the picture, should be INVESTIGATED. Even if he had been on a missionary service, Thug hamuduruwo had no right to take over the role of POLICE
Ballage weda buruwa bara gaeniima .. (the donkey#sto be taken by a dog) should not be commended. #
/
K.Anaga / January 7, 2020
What harm will befall on the Sinhalese by Converting the present constitution to a Federal Constitution? Is it that the Sinhalese want to keep the Tamils under their feet and live on imaginary fears that Tamils will overrun them.? Even if a proper powersharing was introduced, the Tamils would never have taken up to arms. Even during the 1960s, some Tamil politicians were propagating division of the country but there was no support from the Tamils and they continued to support the federal party. Perhaps those who propagated division was right? They wanted to restore the status quo prior to the Britishers taking over the Tamil Kingdom. Today it is proved beyond doubt that the Sinhalese do not want even to share power. All they want is to call themselves a ‘Monarch of all they survey’ in Srilanka.
The so-called Federal Party has lost its teeth by their own seeking by flirting with Ranil. They have lost the Provincial Council and instead, Sumanthiran has got his President’s Counsel.
/
Stanley / January 7, 2020
Gotabaya Rajapaksa is certainly no Lee Kuan Yew. Gota may share that same authoritarian style but he does not possess the broad outlook, empathy and insight that set apart LKY.
/
Eagle Eye / January 7, 2020
Mr. Sumanthiran,
Can you please tell Sinhalayo:
• What is it that the Sinhalayo are enjoying that the other communities are not enjoying because they are not Sinhala?
• What is it that the minorities do not enjoy because they are the minority which the majority enjoys because they are the majority”?
• What is legally, constitutionally and legislatively given to the majority that is not given to the minorities”?
/
Leelagemalli / January 7, 2020
Eagle Evil@
–
1) We perfectly know the answers to your questions if you are not an idiot right ?
–
dont we have the sinhalese the advantage whereever we move in srilanka as sinhalaya ?
Not long ago, that ballige putha Madhu madhawa, if I had been their, would kill him on the spot, the manner, he organized riots against our muslim innocient people… remember ?
what supports were they given as MUSLIMS in that disaster?
–
2) Just because JVPrs did all harm to own folks in 89 insrugeny killing our youth – but what actions the majority sinhalese took agains tthose culprits.
Wimal ponna wanse is the main sexual organ of rajapakshe prostitution camp today or not ?
Rajakshe ballige putha let WIMAL PONNAWANSE respond crucial issues, as WIMAL weerawanse is clever enough to do so why?
–
3) I as onc eliving in Uk, know how much it is difficult to approach our Tamils and Muslims to their own SRILANKEN embassies.
–
4). I saw by my own eyes, how tamil students were discriminated at Peradeniya Univeristiy.
5). I know our sinhalaese how they treat fellow tamils and muslim yet today whenever I travel back home for visit my parents in home country.
/
Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam / January 7, 2020
Eekel guy, Sinhalayas have full immunity to go on a rampage killing minorities and destroying their properties, while minorities are arrested even for protesting against Sinhala atrocities. Sinhalayas can arrest innocent minorities on false charges, but minorities cannot arrest Sinhala criminals despite incriminating evidence. Sinhalayas can break the laws to construct Buddhist temples and place Buddha statues even in places where there are no Buddhists, but minorities are not allowed to do it. Sinhalayas can change demographic pattern of an area as well as cause cultural damage but minorities are not allowed to do so. Sinhalayas can enter universities with low marks and gain government employment even unqualified, while minorities cannot do it.
/
nadarajah / January 7, 2020
Mr Sumanthiran one of the best politicians at present and should lead the ITAK
/
Thiagarajah Venugopal / January 7, 2020
ITAK/FP….we know your history and nothing can change historical facts/truth does not matter how much we polish it up and regurgitate/repeat the same.
What would have been a change is for Mr Sumathiran to be progressive and change the party’s name and offer national policies with respective expertise in relevant departments for a development framework/manifesto that encompasses all and join hands with our new President………..that is where Malaysia and Singapore is fundamentally different.
In Malaysia official language is Malay and in Singapore Malay is respected so all else is made possible…..indeed is a good example justifying the SL governments policies that ITAK is opposed?…Malaysia and Singapore got the best of both world whilst pleasing/addressing the Majority Malays needs in the region. Hon late Lee Kuan Yew is a diplomat understood the importance of working with Malaysian leaders until everyone come on board to the principles of equality…which needed time…in SL we needed time too. Then again this time was spent by ITAK to separate the communities through antagonising the victims in the first place? until the point of no return.even when the Jaffna voters try to reject them they killed the opponents via their proxy.
continued….
/
Thiagarajah Venugopal / January 7, 2020
Only think ITAK could and should have focused then and now is the cast issues since independence within Tamil communities and taken the matter to the UN if deemed impossible to redress within the community……….had no right to further provoke the Sinhalese to allow the Indian workers (10 year rule) to remain in the Sinhalese heartland and not in Jaffna?. In fact I personally know how Indian Tamils were treated/looked down by the Jaffna Tamils (not by the so called low cast Tamils) who delivered nothing to them….not even to demand them to be settled in Jaffna? In Malaysia the Indian Tamils know how the SL immigrants treated them too……Singapore is not different……the untold stories………that is why our children died for Tamil something when all other Tamil children around the world in many prejudiced placed too focused on getting somewhere using what was happening in Sri Lanka?? none of died for the cause??
/
Eagle Eye / January 7, 2020
According to my findings, it is compulsory for Sinhala students to learn Demala language up to Grade 9. A monk studying in a Pirivena told me that they too have to learn Demala.
—
According to my understanding, teaching Sinhala language to Demala students is discouraged by not appointing Sinhala teachers. Appointing Sinhala teachers is the responsibility of Provincial Council.
—-
According to my view, Sinhala students devoting their time to learn Demala language in the name of reconciliation is an utter waste of their valuable time. What can they do by learning Demala language? For Demala students learning Sinhala is an advantage because that will give them the opportunity to work in any place in Sri Lanka. After all about 75% of people in this country speak Sinhala. This may be the only country that FORCE majority people to learn the language of the minority. Demala students learning Sinhala will contribute to promote harmony between the two communities. May be Wellala politicians do not want that.
/