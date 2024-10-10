Optics Mr. President – Optics!

By Sanmugam Kanaga-Ratnam –

An unsolicited advice to the newly elected president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Mr. President – first, let us get some things out of the way. I am your ardent supporter. I have done my very best to reach out to my family and friends to spread the message of hope and promise for the future of Sri Lanka lies in the ideology that you and your party have been hammering out in all your rallies, forums, press conferences and gatherings of the masses in the four corners of the island.

I believed in you, and I had no iota of doubt about your honesty, integrity, and the seriousness of your words on every single occasion you addressed the citizens of Sri Lanka when you asked them to choose you as their leader.

I am glad to say I was proven right. By combined direct votes and preferences, almost six million citizens overwhelmingly elected you as their president. And I would hasten to add, rightfully so. For seven decades, I watched the country pillaged and plundered by the ruling class who perched themselves high atop the ladder of dynasty politics, padded every sector of the economy with members of their family, went along, unquestioned until the inevitable happened. The hot air that kept the balloon afloat cooled off, and the balloon came crashing down in 2022.

You and your party seized on the events of the Aragalaya, the March 2022 struggle that was a watershed moment in Sri Lankan political history. The mass protests by the people toppled a democratically elected President with nearly seven million votes in a landslide victory. This resulted in the parliament appointing a President to complete the remaining term of the ousted president.

Your message was hard-hitting and unambiguous. You were clad in shirt sleeves and pants, looked people in their eyes, and spoke of their hardship as something you felt yourself. The speech you made about the poor living conditions of the plantation workers was heart-wrenching. I am still waiting to hear any member of the family dynasty that claims to represent the plantation workers speak of anything close to what you said about the plight of the hill country Tamil citizens. The speech you made about the burning of the Jaffna Public Library stirred the conscience of many, and the suit and smoke from that deliberately set fire to that institution, pride of Jaffna, still remains in the hearts of Jaffna Tamils. This speech spread wildly on social media and created many group discussions among the youth of such a dastardly act of violence carried out by operatives of a political party you named in your speech.

The masses loved you. They called you comrade, sahodaraya, and other endearing terms. The visuals of your mass rallies were magnificent. Rows and rows of chairs all occupied by citizens from all walks of life eagerly listening to every word to come out of you. This optic is any politician’s dream. From Trump to Harris in the US Presidential elections, Modi in the Indian elections, and Trudeau in the Canadian elections – they carefully choreograph and stage-manage the optics. Any veteran politician, campaign manager, or political analyst will tell you that optics can make or break you.

I know from September 21 to now – it has only been about two weeks. While I was basking in the glory of your victory as a steadfast supporter of you and now focused on getting the Tamil votes to go to your party in the upcoming parliamentary elections – I was horrified at some of the visuals thrown on my face recently.

The pictures circulating among the mainstream Tamil media, social media circles, and other community forums relate to an item you posted on social media, where you stand proudly, head held high, chest thrust forward, with a smile that sends a clear message that you have unconditionally embraced the military establishment and have taken on the role of Commander in Chief. Well, that is a role you were elected to hold by the country’s citizens, an honor you rightfully earned. Among the pictures you posted is one with General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defense Forces. Mr. President, General Shavendra Silva is allegedly a war criminal. Mr. President, your civilian and legal advisors may have briefed you about Magnitsky legislation and laws providing for governmental sanctions against foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses or have been involved in significant corruption. General Silva is banned from entering the US or Canada under Magnitsky sanctions. With an unknown number of legal cases filed in many jurisdictions worldwide, General Silva risks being arrested under the principle of “universal jurisdiction”, where under international law, certain crimes are so severe that the duty to prosecute them transcends all borders.

Mr. President, let me remind you that the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) opened on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and is currently in progress and several committees will meet through the end of the year. The matter concerning Sri Lanka and the violation of human rights and war crimes committed is very much in focus and front and center.

It is in this context that your beaming portrait with the military chiefs and General Shavendra Silva, in particular, is viewed as a slap in the face for the Tamil people of the north.

Mr President, we who believe in you are working hard to garner the support of the people of the north and all minorities to support your party and give you a landslide victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections next month.

A picture, Mr. President, is worth a thousand words. The picture you posted with the military brass and an alleged war criminal is adding fuel to the fire that is still burning in the hearts of the people in the north.

As a seasoned political observer, Mr. President, let me reiterate:

Optics Mr. President -Optics!