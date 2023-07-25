Parameters To Be Adopted By Tamil Politicians In Negotiations

By Gnana Sankaralingam –

Those in forefront of Tamil politics are mere tireless self-promoters, and at the same time hoodwinking people. There are none among the so called Tamil leaders with any political acumen to counter the machinations of Sinhala politicians. Rather than in admitting their disability, these Tamil politicians are carrying out propaganda that Sinhalese are shrewd.Tamil politics has been dominated over the years by lawyers (Appukkathu Arasiyal) mainly Colombo based and rest from the provinces, who had portrayed themselves as the cleverest in the community, only to flatter and falter and place Tamils in this sorry position. Sadly this is bound to continue, with people of integrity, knowledge and competence keeping away, with no motivation to indulge in the dirty game of politics.

When you embark on negotiations, you must place your cards properly so that there is no escape for the contending party rather than accepting your position. This path to be taken should be arrived at with prudence and pragmatism based on reality and reasoning. Instead of that what Tamil politicians are doing is to base their demands on jingoism purely as one upmanship in securing their political future and thereby give Sinhala politicians chance to scuttle talks and to pronounce that we are prepared for settlement but Tamil side is not united coming out with various demands. This must cease and Tamil leaders should speak in one voice in articulating their stand at the negotiating table, in order to prevent being apportioned the blame of being an obstruction to resolution.

Basic principle that Tamil negotiators should understand is that without the support of at least one powerful country, no ethnic group was able to win the rights against an oppressive regime. At present there is not a single country that supports independence to Tamils. But that may change in the future, for which one must lay the foundation of securing the land borders. Similarly, though there are countries willing to support autonomy for Tamils, none is prepared to pressurise Sri Lanka government to grant it. Recently Indian Foreign minister told group of Tamils demanding federalism, when Sri Lanka is not prepared to implement 13th amendment, do you seriously think that they would concede it. Those people are living in fantasy land being unable to grasp the situation.

The following parameters, which are accepted international norms, should be advocated: Nature of the state: If Sri Lanka cannot be divided, similarly Tamil homeland cannot be divided. If the contiguity of Tamil homeland is contested, then integrity of Sri Lanka state could also be challenged. Unit of devolution: Land belong to the first nation and not to recent settlers or refugees. First nation of eastern province are Tamilized Veddhas and Tamils and therefore the rightful owners of the land. Extent of devolution: Tamils living in northern and eastern provinces must enjoy the same rights and privileges that are being possessed by Sinhalese in other seven provinces and nothing less than that. It will be taken as fair by international community, which Sinhalese could not disagree.

Instead of that if you dabble with federalism or quasi-federalism, merging of northern and eastern provinces or getting police and land powers, and if no progress is made on them to walk out, you are playing into the hands of Sinhalese. Similarly if you talk about setting up of interim devolved units, with or without merger and with or without full powers, you are giving Sinhalese time to delay the issue, saying that they have to go through legal process to execute it. Tamil people must realise that land is more important than power, and Indo-Lanka accord is the only international document which guarantees the Tamil homeland. If Sinhalese continue their cheating exercise, it is opportune for Tamil leaders to call for Indian intervention in the matter, to fulfil their obligations.