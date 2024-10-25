Potential Consequences Of Targeting Tourists

By Imtiyaz Razak –

A group of 22 Israeli nationals departed from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake on Wednesday, October 23, due to heightened security warnings about potential terrorist threats in the Arugam Bay area. This evacuation follows increased vigilance across Sri Lanka, prompted by travel advisories from multiple embassies, including those of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Israel. These warnings specifically advised caution in regions like Arugam Bay, which has recently attracted a significant influx of Israeli tourists due to its reputation as a premier surfing destination.

The targeting of tourists, including those of Jewish descent, in Sri Lanka—or anywhere else—must be unequivocally condemned. Such acts jeopardize innocent lives, tarnish a nation’s international reputation, and undermine its social and economic stability.

Multiple intelligence agencies, including those from India and the U.S., alerted the Sri Lankan government to potential threats against Jewish tourists in the Arugam Bay region. Reports indicated that some individuals were allegedly planning an attack on an Israeli-operated resort in the Ampara district.

Despite these credible warnings, the response from the Sri Lankan government, led by a Marxist coalition, raises concerns about its adequacy in protecting foreign visitors. This apparent failure highlights a significant gap in the state’s approach to security, particularly in safeguarding vulnerable groups such as tourists.

Globally, tensions among Muslim communities have often intensified due to conflicts in the Middle East. Emotional reactions to these events can lead to harmful behaviors, including violence against those perceived as politically associated with the region. However, it is crucial for Sri Lankans, especially within the Muslim community, to exercise restraint and engage in introspection before acting on impulses that could endanger tourists.

Local concerns about foreign tourists’ business activities, particularly among Jews, should be addressed through appropriate legal channels rather than through violence or hostility. Tourists visiting Sri Lanka expect safety and hospitality, and any violence against them exacerbates misunderstandings and marginalization.

The tragic events of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks serve as a stark reminder of the devastation that extremism can unleash. While these attacks were executed by a small faction of terrorists, the entire Muslim community in Sri Lanka faced severe repercussions, including social ostracism, economic difficulties, and widespread prejudice. This historical context underscores the need for promoting peace and unity rather than allowing emotions to fuel further division and harm.

Sri Lankan Muslims, like Muslims everywhere, are called to embody the values of hospitality, compassion, and peace—especially toward foreign visitors. These principles align with Islamic teachings and are vital for maintaining Sri Lanka’s reputation as a welcoming nation. Targeting tourists based on their identity or political affiliations only serves to deepen political conflicts and harm the country’s global standing, jeopardizing its economic lifeblood.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka’s essential sources of revenue and a significant driver of foreign investment. The nation’s economic stability and growth rely heavily on its ability to attract and retain tourists. Consequently, the government bears the responsibility to ensure the safety of all visitors, regardless of nationality or religious background. Those individuals or groups found to be planning or executing attacks against tourists must be held accountable under the law.

In conclusion, targeting tourists not only violates the principles of peace and humanity but also poses a risk to Sri Lanka’s economic stability and global reputation. It is imperative that the government prioritize the safety of tourists while fostering a community environment rooted in tolerance and respect.

*Dr. A.R.M. Imtiyaz, a native of Sri Lanka, is an affiliated faculty member at the South Asia Center at the University of Pennsylvania, USA. He previously taught in the Political Science Department at Temple University from 2009 to 2016 and in the Department of History at Nanjing University from 2016 to 2020. His research focuses on nationalism and ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka and China.