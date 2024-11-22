Practical First Steps For The NPP

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

The people of Sri Lanka have acted decisively, rejecting entrenched political norms in favor of transparency, simplicity, and corruption-free governance. Yet, the election of figures like Rohitha and Chamara underscores a complex reality: marginalized communities may continue to rely on these politicians for access to basic services and support. Despite their perceived histories, these individuals have often stepped in to address urgent needs when officials have failed in the past.

While the new government’s minimalist approach has been widely praised, it must now face the daunting task of translating its rhetoric into action. A key challenge is dismantling the pervasive pseudo mafias that have entrenched themselves across critical sectors, including healthcare, policing, customs, land administration, agriculture, trade, and transportation. These powerful groups will continue to exploit the public, undermining the trust placed in the new government and testing the patience of citizens. To address this, the government can begin with practical and straightforward reforms which can serve as immediate steps toward progress.

Enforcing traffic laws more strictly will penalize reckless drivers and restore order on the roads. Offering monetary rewards for evidence-based fines can incentivize officers to act more decisively. Additionally, reallocating excess police officers—who were previously assigned to political security details—back to police stations would enhance community policing. This can improve the response to serious issues like harassment of women, domestic violence, and child abuse, fostering greater trust between law enforcement and the public.

The government should enforce mandatory taxi meters for three-wheelers and conduct regular checks to ensure fair pricing. Banning loud music in public transport vehicles would also significantly improve the commuting experience, creating a more peaceful and organized environment for citizens.

The judicial system requires urgent attention. The government should launch a short-term action plan to resolve long-pending judicial cases, restoring public confidence in the legal process. By addressing these delays, the government would demonstrate its commitment to accountability and reinforce the principle that justice must be delivered promptly.

Public servants need to be more accountable in their service delivery. Government officials must address citizens’ concerns promptly, answer phone calls, and provide necessary information. This would reduce citizens’ reliance on brokers to access basic services, improving efficiency and fostering trust in public institutions.

The government should redeploy excess staff from overstaffed ministries to understaffed institutions. This would increase productivity without incurring additional costs, ensuring that public services are delivered more effectively to citizens who need them most.

The government should expand vocational training programs by allocating immediate funding for the expansion of university colleges and vocational training institutes. Addressing skill shortages in the labor market would not only increase employability but also foster economic growth—both critical for the country’s development.

The government must continue its efforts to dismantle exploitative mafias controlling sectors like vegetable distribution and private bus operations. Just as measures are being taken to break the rice mafia, similar strategies should be applied to other monopolistic practices that harm ordinary citizens.

Another urgent area for reform is the public healthcare system. Increasing funding to improve medical infrastructure, ensuring a consistent supply of essential drugs, and enhancing the quality of services at government hospitals will significantly improve public health.

Agriculture plays a vital role in Sri Lanka’s economy. Implementing support systems for small-scale farmers, providing them with modern tools and techniques, and ensuring fair pricing in agricultural markets can boost food security and agricultural productivity.

Streamlining government procedures and digitizing services can reduce delays and corruption. Establishing one-stop service centers for the public to access multiple government services will make it easier for citizens to interact with the government and get things done efficiently.

Addressing the energy crisis with immediate steps like improving energy efficiency, reducing energy wastage, and promoting renewable energy sources (solar, wind, etc.) will not only reduce costs but also contribute to environmental sustainability. Expanding rural electrification and ensuring equitable access to energy will uplift communities in need.

Citizens now expect concrete results. Public goodwill can dissipate quickly if the administration fails to act decisively from tomorrow, if not yesterday. The government succeeded in defeating rival politicians, but the true test lies in dismantling both public service and private sector mafias. If sincere and bold actions are taken now, the masses will support and back the government for future terms with visible, tangible progress from the grassroots.

*The writer is a former diplomat, head of the tourism authority, currently senior lecturer at ECU, author, YouTuber, meditation coach for tourists, and Reiki healer.