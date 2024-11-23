Liverpool have signed a partnership deal with bookmaker Ladbrokes

The soccer world never ceases to surprise fans with new alliances and agreements. Earlier, news sites reported that the Italian soccer club Juventus signed a sponsorship agreement with Eurobet. Recently, it became known about the conclusion of a multi-year partnership between the legendary English club Liverpool and the famous betting company Ladbrokes. This event aroused considerable interest among fans and industry experts.

The cooperation between the two giants opens a new chapter in the history of sports marketing. The deal between the Reds and one of the UK’s biggest bookmakers promises to benefit both parties, as well as the club’s fans.

Critical aspects of the partnership

The agreement between Liverpool and Ladbrokes goes beyond the usual sponsorship. The bookmaker gets exclusive rights to create content and run activations for the club’s fans. This means that fans can look forward to exciting new formats of interaction with their favorite team.

The Ladbrokes logo will appear on LED screens around the pitch of the famous Anfield stadium, as well as at St. Helens Stadium, where Liverpool’s women’s team play their home matches. Such placement will provide the bookmaker with high recognizability among spectators. It is worth noting that there will be no logo on the shirts. The whole point is that soon such placement of bookmakers’ logos will be banned.

Social responsibility is a priority

It is important to note that the new partnership is not limited only to commercial purposes. Both parties emphasize the importance of the deal’s social component. Ladbrokes plans to invest in the development of grassroots soccer through the “Pitching In” program.

This initiative aims to support local communities and improve the physical and mental health of people in socially disadvantaged areas. In this way, the Liverpool and Ladbrokes partnership could be an example of how sport and business can come together to tackle critical societal issues.

How bookmakers promote themselves

Skillful combination of offline and online advertising allows bookmakers and online casinos to attract the target audience. But such advertising is often aggressive, and the authorities of many countries are starting to fight it.