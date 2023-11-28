President Leads Largest Delegation For Climate Change Summit In Dubai: Probably A Guinness World Record

By P. Soma Palan –

I refer to the news Report in Sunday Times of 26th November 2023 titled “President leads largest delegation for Climate Change Summit in Dubai”. I am compelled to respond with my views:

1. The country is in an economic crisis created by the Rulers of our country, which reduced us to a nation of beggars seeking rescue aid from other countries and the IMF. This is confirmed by the recent Supreme Court verdict of guilty against the Rulers of the Government, in Petitions filed by concerned parties.

2. In the economic morass we are in, the President leading a delegation of 80 persons to the Climate Change Summit in Dubai sounds moronic in economic sense and laughable in comic sense.

3. In another sense, it is a great achievement of the President, as it qualifies for consideration of our country to be bestowed with the honour of a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

4. However, the crux of the matter is, do we need to have such a large contingent of participants at Climate Change Summit, though an important one, but of no significance in real terms to us and the world.

5. Does such a large delegation mean the President, and a small team of ‘Experts” in Climatology would be incapable of making an impactful contribution to the Summit without the combined intellectual input of his 80 strong delegation.

6. The country is reeling in a dearth of foreign exchange to meet the urgent absolute needs of the people, but we are frittering away valuable foreign exchange on cost of Air fares and Hotel and Food expenses. It is pertinent, if the President let the people know the full cost of this exercise.

7. All Governments that rule us are the same. They care not a tuppence for the country’s wellbeing. They are masters at rhetoric to bamboozle the people.

8. President’s generosity in taking with him a huge delegation is understandable. It amounts to nothing but a bribe in kind to fortify his position and harness the loyalty and support of his Government colleagues, with his yes on next Presidential election.

9. In summary, the delegates could enjoy the picnic in Dubai, sight-seeing and shopping for their families at the cost of public money. Whereas, the people are taxed both directly and indirectly with VAT, and burdened with ever rising cost of living.