Prospect Of Trump Return Has Unnerved The Washington Swamp & Colluding Media: Part II

By Amrit Muttukumaru –

My initial contribution on the above subject was on 8 February 2024 at the time President Joe Biden was expected to be the Democratic Party nominee for the presidency against former President Donald Trump the Republican Party nominee.

A sequel to this subject has become necessary after Biden was compelled/pressurized to drop out of the race on 21 July 2024 after his disastrous performance at the debate with Trump on 27 June 2024 which led to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the succeeding candidate under questionable circumstances. It is misleading to state it was a voluntary decision by Biden.

False Democratic Credentials

It is clear from what follows below that it is a SHAM for the Democratic Party now led by Kamala Harris to pretend that the Party is the standard-bearer of DEMOCRACY in the United States. Its leadership which is part of this charade include holier-than-thou persons such as Obama, Clintons, Pelosi and Chuck Schumer:

1) In the absence of any ‘primary’ let alone an ‘open’ primary, Harris by a sleight of hand was ‘gifted’ the majority of the delegates said to have been ‘won’ by the feeble and cognitively impaired Biden. The Democratic Party did not give an opportunity for others including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be on the ballot for the ‘primary’.

2) Despite Biden’s cognitive impairment being obvious even in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, these standard-bearers of democracy in cahoots with most of the mainstream media perpetuated the MYTH that Biden is sharp as a tack. Quite often Biden is literally not aware of his surroundings. Even now after Biden’s disastrous debate with Trump Harris and her ‘democratic’ gang only refer to his ‘old age’!

3) Readers can log into Biden’s ‘Man on the Moon’ gaffe at the CNN Town Hall held on 21 July

2021 (6 months into his presidency) which left even the pro-Biden interviewer Don Lemon embarrassed and decide for themselves whether any RATIONAL person would have voted for him at the 3 November 2020 presidential election let alone the claimed 81 Million persons? Trump obtained 74 Million votes. Biden’s inauguration was on 20 January 2021.

4) The link Kamala Harris Stumbles as Teleprompter Fails, Repeats ’32 Days’ is worth perusing to discern whether there is a SIGNIFICANT ‘improvement’ after Biden was ‘pressurized’ to step down? It is a myth to state that he ‘voluntarily’ stepped aside.

Is the 2020 Presidential Election Legitimate?

It is obvious that ‘MAIL-IN’ voting is less transparent than ‘IN-PERSON’ voting and is far more susceptible to abuse. What boggles one’s imagination is that at the 2020 presidential election held in the midst of the Covid crisis, the vast preponderance of mail-in votes was for Biden. Are we to assume that Covid is selective and mainly affects Biden’s voters?

The respected ‘Pew Research Center’ had this to say about the 2020 presidential election:

“A majority of Biden voters said they voted absentee or by mail in the 2020 election (58%). By contrast, about a third of Trump voters (32%) voted by mail.”

“Trump performed much better among voters who cast their ballots in person on Election Day (65% for Trump vs. 33% for Biden). These shares were reversed among absentee and mail-in voters: 65% of absentee voters said they voted for Biden, compared with 33% who voted for Trump.”

The basis of most legal cases against Trump is his alleged ‘BIG LIE’ that the 2020 presidential election giving victory to Biden is unlawful/flawed. From what is given above, is not Trump SPOT-ON to reach this conclusion?

Another CANARD is that Trump INSTIGATED his supporters to protest VIOLENTLY on 6 January 2021 against the unlawful/flawed election. His detractors IGNORING his exhortation to protestors to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” have mischievously characterized the emotional protest that controversially went wrong as an ‘INSURRECTION’. It is noteworthy that every single investigation eager to ‘nail’ Trump has glaringly omitted this exhortation.

Weaponization of DOJ

On the weaponization of the US Justice system (DOJ) against Trump by the Biden White House and he being a “convicted felon”, I cite as an example the opinion of well known CNN presenter Fareed Zakaria (3:38 onwards) who is not a fan of Trump:

“I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant if his name was not Donald Trump”

I also quote ‘Wall Street Journal’ (23 October 2024) columnist James Freeman:

“Remember the guy whose cognitive challenges were so great that a Justice Department special counsel said he could not be successfully prosecuted despite evidence of willfully violating the law? It’s the same guy the Democratic Party considered so impaired that he was denied the presidential nomination even after winning every party primary and caucus except the one in American Samoa. Believe it or not, he’s still the president of the United States and he continues to accept public speaking invitations, of all things.” (emphasis mine)

Conclusion

It is no coincidence that arguably the most globally acknowledged savvy technocrat who is also said to be the richest person on earth – Elon Musk is an avid Trump supporter.

All this logic and ground reality can come apart if there is a REPEAT of what took place in the run-up to and in the aftermath of the highly flawed 2020 US presidential election. The forces against ‘outsider’ Trump are powerful and relentless. Most of the mainstream media which include CNN and their so-called ‘independent’ journalists are not even embarrassed to be so biased and openly against Trump. They only fact-check him and give Biden and Harris a ‘free pass’.

The future for democracy let alone prospects for fair elections in the US seem bleak when Democratic Party Governor of California “Gavin Newsom signs into law bill banning local voter ID requirements”. Elon Musk responds in his Twitter (X) account – “Wow, it is now illegal to require voter ID in California”!

The demonization of Trump is the modus operandi of his detractors who panic at the thought he will drain the ‘Washington Swamp’!

I close with what one of the most influential persons in the global financial industry, Jamie Dimon – Chairman/CEO, JP Morgan Chase said to some visibly embarrassed CNBC presenters in Davos this year:

“I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values. If you just take a step back and be honest, he was kind of right about NATO, kind of right about immigration. He grew the economy quite well, tax reform worked and he was right about China.”

Please note that I am not holding a brief for Trump and am not stating that he is without fault. I am merely stating FACTS in context.