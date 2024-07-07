Rajavarothiam Sampanthan – A Personality Like Few Other

By S. Sivathasan –

It was in the destiny of Hon. Sampanthan to be marked out for selection to high office, though young in years. He had hit the radar as early as in 1965 and caught the eye of the Tamil political leader, SJV Chelvanayakam to be chosen for the Trincomalee seat. Being of tender age he was disinclined. When offered a second time in 1970, he declined again. When 1977 general elections were approaching, SJV decided the issue with cryptic words “I have taken no for an answer twice” and clinched the selection in his own favour.

To the benefit of Trincomalee and the Tamils of Sri Lanka, Sampanthan discharged his services as an able legislator. In due course the Leader’s protégé assumed his position as leader. What really influenced the decision on selection? At that time Trincomalee had a numerically balanced multi ethnic, multi religious and bi lingual population whose sensitivities had to be keenly noted and adroitly handled. Sampanthan had the qualities of head and heart to make him acceptable to the complex grouping. Consideration was paramount to the concerns of such a population and above all to those at the centre where power reposed. From the commencement of his parliamentary career Sampanthan played his part as a mature leader having had the advantage of the finest mentor in Chelva.

To speak with personal knowledge of a multi-faceted personality, I have had the benefit of four spells in Trincomalee at different levels of responsibility. Many issues principally administrative were discussed. The interaction did not fail to reach out to an examination of political parameters concerning some provinces and the nation. At most times we only agreed. In presenting his views with clarity, his fluency in English and Tamil served as a great asset. More importantly, he was easily accessible to the higher rungs in politics as well as in the central administrative hierarchy. In the crucial years of the immediate past, he had done his best with the President and Head of government. In ensuing times his absence will be greatly missed.

For over half a century Hon. Sampanthan has worked tirelessly. The nation is aware of it and the Tamils in particular owe their sense of indebtedness. Never can be forgotten the tortuous decades Hon, Sampanthan had dedicated for a peaceable future of his people.

While recalling the dedicated services of Hon. Sampanthan, we have also to convey our gratitude for the sacrifices of all his family members; his wife and children, for so long. May their future be well blessed.