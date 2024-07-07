The Master Of The Game

By Chanuka Wattegama –

Dr. W A Wijewardena, a highly esteemed individual, has recently completed his 75th journey around the sun. Over those years he has accumulated a wealth of experience on the subject of Economics, which he has generously shared with the rest of us. One sees his contributions to the society, particularly in his capacity as an educator, garnering significant recognition on social media, particularly from his students. Although I was not a formal student of the master, I am deeply grateful for the knowledge I have gained from him in the field of Economics. Undoubtedly, he stands among the most exceptional teachers I have encountered thus far.

In addition to his pedagogical prowess, Dr. Wijewardena possesses an amiable and compassionate nature. He consistently displays respect for others and exhibits a remarkable ability to embrace divergent perspectives. His willingness to engage in civil discourse and entertain dissenting opinions is commendable. On numerous occasions, he has thoughtfully responded to my opposing viewpoints through his columns.

For those who still don’t know him (I have a substantial non-Sri Lankan audience here) Dr. W. A. Wijewardena is a leading scholar in Sri Lanka who has established himself as a prominent figure in the realms of economics, banking, and finance. He has held distinguished positions, including serving as the President of the Business Management School and as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. His research interests extend to encompass areas such as monetary theory, environmental economics, and economic development. Beyond his expertise in economics, Wijewardena is also a talented poet, novelist, and storyteller. Notably, he recently authored the book “A Child’s Guide to Ranilnomics, Cryptos, and Currency Boards,” wherein he explores Sri Lanka’s economic challenges and proposes alternatives to the existing currency system.

While I may not align with Dr. Wijewardena’s views on every issue, I firmly believe that our differences in perspective should not hinder our recognition of his exceptional scholarship. On a previous occasion, I expressed the sentiment that had he been born in a more industrialized European nation, he might have already been bestowed with the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics. Such is the extent of his expertise. Despite the fact that the Nobel committees tend to favor candidates from more developed nations, I maintain my belief in Dr. Wijewardena’s capability to achieve such recognition.

I wish him the best and a long productive life.