Ranil Was A Cause Of The Defeat, But Not The Only One

By Vishwamithra –
“Being defeated is often a temporary condition. Giving up is what makes it permanent.” ~ Marilyn vos Savan
As far back as August 22, 2018, I wrote a column under the heading, ‘Open Letter to the UNP Hierarchy; if you want A Change, Change the Context’.
I fervently believe that a reproduction of same would be pertinent, especially in the current context:
Column dated August 22, 2018
‘In my previous column I emphasized the need for any political party, if it were to be successful, to name its candidate well ahead of time. However, I do repeat my argument so that its appeal to the reader is surpassed by its urgency to the one leader who has shown some remarkable ability to keep ahead of his followers by avoiding doing just that. The need to retain the leadership of the United National Party (UNP) seems to play an integral part in the political calculus of Ranil Wickremesinghe. On last two occasions, 2009 and 2015, Ranil displayed that inner craving. In 2009 he opted for Sarath Fonseka, a total outsider not only to the UNP but to politics altogether, while in 2015 he chose Maithripala Sirisena a one-time UNP hater from Polonnaruwa, which was a UNP bastion during the golden era of the UNP-rule, when the lucrative benefits of the Mahaweli Programs were flowing to that ancient land.
On both those occasions, if his judgment was not to nominate himself, Ranil could have effortlessly nominated a second-tier UNPer for the Presidential race. Either Karu Jayasuriya or a younger candidate such as Sajith Premadasa may have had a fighting chance to win the election. In 2009, Karu Jayasuriya was the assured choice the UNP would have fielded, but in 2015 the context was quite different. The trio of Ranil-Chandrika-Venerable Sobhitha came into the scene and selected Maithripala Sirisena, who by that time had realized that the horrendous rule of the Rajapaksas had to be defeated. In the aftermath of both these elections, the rank and file of the UNP did not have to say anything remotely close to complementary towards Ranil Wickremesinghe. The number of traditional UNP supporters who did not go to the polling booth was more than sufficient to defeat the opponent had they opted to vote! Yet the net result of the strategy conceived and executed by Ranil Wickremasinghe was successful in that he managed to remain the leader of the UNP.
But today’s context is different. The UNP is in power. It is more than likely that the common candidate Maithripala Sirisena would not be a common candidate of any coalition that the UNP will be associated with. In such a positive scenario, the announcement of its candidate by the UNP leadership is seen as a usual routine. Unlike past leaders of the UNP, Ranil Wickremesinghe is being perceived by his own rank and file as a doubtful winner. His past performance is not very attractive. His lack of charisma and inability to be a sought-after national speaker in the vernacular is woefully noticeable. The leader of a nationally reputed political party such as the United National Party has had in its storied past some magnificent speakers of the caliber of Dudley Senanayake, JR Jayewardene, R Premadasa, Gamini Dissanayake and Lalith Athulathmudali. Among them R Premadasa can be classified as one of the best ever Sinhala Speakers in Sri Lanka. Only Rohana Wijeweera would match Premadasa as a mob orator. The wherewithal of such oratorical skills is the most demanded product in an election time. People would trek miles to listen to such an orator.
Ranil Wickremesinghe could still overcome this deficiency. If only he tries to portray an image of strength, decisiveness and allegiance to truth and facts, by delivering a calm and stern speech, he could avert this decisive disadvantage. If necessary, he might have to recruit another speechwriter whose fidelity to the needs and demands of grassroots elements in the country is more aggressive and apt. Great orators are not born. They are always made. One unique example is R Premadasa. In his speeches, he had gone to the extent of noting in his written speech as to where he had to pause, at the end of which sentence he had to remove his spectacles etc. for the dramatic effect such gestures would entail. Churchill used to practice his speeches in the toilet before a mirror. Speechifying, or for that matter all politics, is drama and theatre. Ranil Wickremesinghe has to adopt the positive aspect of that drama and theatre. Of the two elements of any oration, content and delivery, the average man is moved more by the delivery than the content. When one lacks in delivery, he or she has to make do with the content. Ranil has to be more consistent with the content of his speeches. Continuing on the same lane would eventually take him to a political cul-de-sac and he would have nowhere to turn.
If, on the contrary, he opts to adopt a more forward-looking and aggressive posture, I once agin iterate, he has a fighting chance in the coming Presidential Elections. But in the absence of any evidence that he would make such adjustments, both the second tier and the rank and file of the party will keep hoping and praying for ‘anyone but Ranil Wickremasinghe’ choice.
Being preoccupied with the next election is no evil; it is not a political sin to organize for the next election, especially in case of a government power. Ranil Wickremesinghe’s generation is waning; in the twenty first century, it’s spending its last lap in life. Two generations have come to the political stage since the 1977 J R-led UNP victory. Those two generations cannot remember JR, Premadasa, Gamini or Lalith. For those two generations, print media is an anachronism; the predominance of the social media has changed life and the direction in which average socio-political dynamic is taking them; it’s unpredictable as any other social transformation in human history.
A generational thinking, that is as supple and susceptible to the vagaries of social and cultural spectacles such as fundamentalism in religious action and adherence to the fringes of the political spectrum, is waiting in the wings of sustainable change. That is the ultimate challenge facing the UNP leader. Prime Ministerial powers have not been able to allure an intellectually curious and politically probing generation. Waiting until the proverbial ‘eleventh hour’ would only exacerbate an utterly volatile situation. The popular belief that Ranil Wickremesinghe would be anyway contented even if the UNP loses, by being the Leader of the Opposition is a myth; a political party in Opposition is much more prone to divisions and inside fighting so as to challenge its leadership and come aftermath of a potential UNP loss in 2020, the UNP would be disseminated into pieces.
That is why Ranil Wickremesinghe should realize, once and for all, that delaying the announcement is a lose-lose option, firstly for Ranil Wickremesinghe and secondly for the United National Party and eventually for the country. He has to make that announcement as an official statement of the Party, not through intermediaries or unacceptable emissaries. If not himself, Sajith, Navin or Karu, let it be announced now. Then his successor has sufficient time to launch and execute a successful campaign.
Fundamentals of politics have not changed. Prime among those fundamentals are content and process. Tactics as to how the content is phrased and nuanced could be changed. They need to adjust and adapt themselves to be changed. In the same vein, the process and the need for a solid and fundamentally sound process is a fundamental for a developing society. Whatever the character the process takes, whether it’s authoritarian, democratic or by royal decree, a need for a process does not change.
So, what is that content and what is that process by which the content is delivered to the people who ultimately decide in a democratic society? While the structure of a process is being built by the UNP, the ‘leader’ which is an essential and integral part of that content still remains a core issue in the UNP. That burning desire of the people to discover the next leader or deliverer is second only to the desire to come to power as one single unit which is the Party, UNP.
Today that content includes among others, Sajith Premadasa and Navin Dissanayake in the lead. The UNP grassroots may be having an inclination towards Sajith on the grounds that he has been more overtly active, especially among the Buddhist clergy in the country. Yet he has not been recognized as a great orator on the one hand, and on the other, his inability to criticize the Rajapaksas and the blatant absence of his rhetoric on nationally urgent issues has contributed to him being considered as ‘not-yet-tested’ category.
On the other hand Navin Dissanayake catapulted himself to the leadership ranks thanks mainly to the 65% of the votes he received from amongst Working Committee members of the Party and the immense faith and trust the Party higher-ups had for his father Gamini Dissanayake. Sajith’s father, President Premadasa, died when his popularity was on a downward trend, thanks mainly to the aborted impeachment issue, while Gamini’s demise occurred when he was on his way to the ‘summit’ as the UNP Presidential candidate. That is exactly why I say that, in politics, it’s all context that matters above everything else.’
Now I add the following:
Nevertheless, Ranil Wickremesinghe is not the sole cause for the defeat of Sajith Premadasa. Some (not all) of other salient failures are listed below:
- Distressing lack of organization (there was hardly any Sinhalese-Buddhist-electorate or district, except perhaps Nuwara Eliya district, had a running Party machinery for a successful election campaign)
- UNP losing its brand with the majority of Sinhalese Buddhists
- Nationalism being still an ingrained part of our voter-psyche, the UNP is far too divorced from the average voter-likes and dislikes
- Not delivering on pursuit of alleged corruption thereby justifying the opponents’ claims of purity
- Bond-scam disgrace
- Sajith Premadasa being surrounded by a set of western-clad politicians (Mangala Samaraweera and Malik Samarawickrama)
- Although Sajith made a valiant effort to ‘relate’ to the average voter, the average voter apparently did not ‘relate’ to him
- Over-dependence on the part of Sajith on his 150 mass meetings instead of exercising a close watch on the decentralized campaign in the districts and electorates (had the attendance at mass rallies were a reliable indication, Sarath Fonseka would have won the 2009 Election)
Those who are in Parliament today are suffering from a destructive belief that just because they managed to qualify to get an X number votes from his ‘Party bank’, they are winners. But almost all of them except a very few in Colombo, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla districts, have lost their own electorates to the opponents. All those who vehemently backed Sajith Premadasa (Mangala Samaraweera, Buddika Pathirana, Harin Fernando, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Ajith Perera, Eran Wickramaratna, Harsha de Silva, Sujeewa Senasinghe etc.), except Kabir Hashim in Mawanella, lost their seats. They must realize that, in order to gain power, the voter must first vote for the Party and then decide who would be the best among them that should be sent to Parliament. When that day would dawn, I know not.
If things remain as they are, all indications point to a clobbering of the UNP in the Parliamentary Elections in 2020.
*The writer can be contacted at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com
Ad / December 18, 2019
The Majority may have voted for Gota. But hasn’t the fundamental rights of the minority is infringed when his dual citizenship and involvement in crimes is not taken into consideration when selecting Gota as a candidate?
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 18, 2019
Ranil Aiiya told us the other day that it was all Preme Malli’s fault….
In fact Ranil Aiyya gave us clear cut Stats to prove it..
–
All 4 of Dr Ranil’s Private UNP Polls predicted that Preme Malli was far behind Nandasena, although Preme Malli’s best Buddy Ajith Perera denied it on Derana.
–
UNP supporters I don’t think have to worry too much about the next Election with Ranil Aiiya’s other prediction in the same speech.
That is the UNP has 104 seats already in the Bag . But Ranil Aiiya is going for 113 in total.
–
But I am going to miss Preme Malli, if Dr Ranil puts his ” Plan” in to action to get this 113 majority UNP Government after Easter.
.-
Besides Preme Malli’s Freebees, I am going to miss those big ass insults to our 7 Million , from Field Marshall Ponny, Dr Rajitha, Damabara Amila, Mangala Samaraweera , Hirunicka, Champika , young Rajith and last but the best Ranjan Ramanayaka..
–
This Navin Dude..Wonder whether he has any Speech impediments because it seems to have helped our Inhabitants well, except the last four years..?…
/
Naman / December 18, 2019
RW behaviour indicates that he wants SLPP to get 2/3 rd majority in the New Parliament.
He should go now
/
JD / December 18, 2019
Vishavamithra: Ranil and the UNP gang tried to destroy Sri lanka with his Hybrid War. So, it is ditta dhamma Vedaneeya kamma. Ranil’s bond scam money is with his relatives. He can not buy with his money the Flamboyant life he is living. UNP is not the same UNP of D.S, DUDLEY or Gamini dissnayake, Ciryl Matheev. To a certain Extent R Pemadasa. Ranil destroyed UNP. CBK destroyed SLFP. They all are of the same group who destroyed Sri lanka and was waiting to insert the last nail in the coffin. Ranil Remanded over 60 bhikkus. Some bhikkus were complaining to people. Ranil allowed some ancient Temples in the East to be bulldozed and pushed into the Sea. Now, he is saying, we should ask the bhikkus to guide us. Sajith described what Ranil is not capable to understand or do not want to understand. That is some one with HIRI OTHAP would never behave that way. I heard his wife also says the same thing.
I heard Sajith is evaluating how Mangala and the Gang helped him.
The world is very high tech and very educated now. Sajith is not suitable to govern Sri lanka in this very small globe now. But, Sri lanka still has bad Karma.
/
Abhaya Premawardena / December 18, 2019
If things remain as they are, all indications point to a clobbering of the UNP in the Parliamentary Elections in 2020.
Wow captain obvious. !!! may be you can be made lt Col now in the UNP
/
Good Sense / December 18, 2019
Only now publicity is given in this type of columns on the defeat of UNP. It should and so should others concerned have taken the results of the local government elections as a wake up call. What is the use of Ranil himself being crude in saying that UNP lost the Sinhala Buddhist vote? Nobody, even today admit that the Sirisena Wickremesinghe government was dysfunctional, to the extent it could or would not act upon information received on a possibility of attacks in the Easter Sunday. Only Indian analysts would do. Whether it is Ranil, Sajith or any other must learn the lesson that cofining one’s decision making process to a limited circle was the root cause of the problem.
/
BukiPaala / December 18, 2019
My Dear Vishwamithra now let me add the following which resulted to the defeat of Sajith Premadasa:
1. His wife
2. උස නම් සිකුරිටි මිටි නම් කම්කරු
3. Unintelligent (low IQ imbecile)
4. There were corrupted crooks (Rajitha, Ravi K, Bathiudeen), sinhala racits like Managala, unitelligent politicians who speaks their mind like Harin F.
5. He has a rich history that he serves people only who actively supported him
6. So much of Mud slinging by him, his related gang (like Rajitha) and his followers
/
Douglas / December 18, 2019
The caption of this article should have been:- Ranil was the ONLY cause for the winning of SLPP candidate Gotabaya Rajapakse.
/
Toplan Sambol / December 18, 2019
Mr Ranilpaksha is the root cause for Sajith Premadasa’s defeat. He still wants to be the leader of the United National Party. I don’t know why?
/
shankar / December 18, 2019
The main reason for the defeat was the poor results produced by the government from 2015 to 2019.
/
Kusal / December 18, 2019
Batalanda Ranil is simply the “CURSE” of the past Defeat and yet another “humiliating Defeat waiting to happen” soon; therefore the writer pls. replace the word cause to curse, it may have been a Typo, I guess.
/
kebab / December 18, 2019
Ranil, is not a cause, but a major cause of the UNP defeats in the last 30 years .
All other problems arise out of a deeply flawed man , who because of the stupidity of the Sri Lankan mind set has been able to hog the leadership of a major political party, despite his obvious failings and corruption.
” He is honest, he is like a library, his blood is good, he has foreign recognition, ” are some of the daily mantras of our mind set.
Now every day we get the evidence of what a selfish, dishonest rascal this man is.
The worst thing about him is the coterie of so called Colombo based operators , some of who are now exposed.
I hope this government investigates each and every one associated with Ranil , and show to the country the devious ways in which they benefited.
For example how did this pilot chap Ratawatte become the CEO of Srilankan airline ?
How did the SriLankan Board operate and benefit ?
What really happened behind the scene with the Bond scam ?
Who are the wheeler dealers behind the Turkish barge racket ?
How did Ranil’s cousin go as our high commissioner to UK ? ( it was in this period that major Fernando got into trouble)
How did outsiders ( lawyers) come to give orders to the Police and Attorney General on on going investigations ?
Please investigate and place before the people. These were some of the core activities of this man Ranil
/
rbh / December 18, 2019
Ranil has develop a character, to encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated, so you can know who you are.he did not quit.
/
soma / December 18, 2019
Aiyo Vishvamitra!
If you, Thisaranee Gunasekara, Sarath Alwis, Kumar David refrain from using Colombo Telegraph for open defecation it would greatly help UNP improve Sinhala Buddhist vote base, if that is what you want now. A tough assignment in any case.
Respect our priests, acknowledge the sacrifices made by poor village boys to rid this country of terrorism and never ever talk of going Federal. Still it is a 20 year assignment.
–
Soma
/
Piumi / December 18, 2019
Sajith forced himself to be the Presidential candidate. Ajith et.al had a very wrong view. They siad Sajith is very popular among the ‘gam mattam” bim mattatam” and thammettam” If that was the case then they would have won with a bigger majority. What Mangala and Ranjan said about the bikkus are mostly true. but we deny to accept them. See how these yellow robed people behave/ Sajith only talked about his late father and the Gam Udawa. If he was so popular he could have won Hambanthota. Now he is demanding the Party Leadership too. He will not get the votes he got for the past elections. He is a fool without any vision for the country.
/
Brutus Perera / December 18, 2019
I do not agree with your theory to bail out Ranil Wickremesinghe.
All those other reasons you have adduced are the result of his
very poor leadership. RW is both selfish and greedy. Never was a
team player except to bring close his cronies who were helpful to
him in many other ways. Examples are Sagala Ratnayake, Akila
Viraj etc.
To say those factors exist is one thing. But to claim they were devoid
of RW is a fallacy.
/
D. P. / December 18, 2019
Vishwamithra,
Come on; you know perfectly well that the UNP working committee is composed mostly of Ranil loyalists. 22 of them are appointed directly by Ranil. Even then, I have serious doubt whether “your man” Navin can still get 65%! Navin, no doubt, is one of the decent leaders in the UNP; and his oratory skills are much better than that of Ranil. But, considering the expectation of SL political-rally- crowd, he makes the crowd yawn. Besides, the majority of voters don’t give much attention to speeches in rallies. What matters mostly these days is the TV news that get bombarded into living rooms daily. Media can make any dirty politician “shining white” & vice versa. That is the biggest reason for GoRa’s victory.
–
It appears that you are trying to white wash Ranil to cover up his role in the election lost. Whas Sajith the leading campaigner in 2018? Was it b’cos Sajith of MY 3 lost faith in UNP or b’cos of Ranil/Ravi’s untrustworthy behavior? As a matter of fact, it is Ranil’s habit of abandoning the loyalist in the second tier & below that played the biggest role for the defeat. By making secret deals with the Ra..kse clan, he even went so far as to betray those who took a huge risk to help defeat MaRa/GoRa in 2015! All in all, it was Ranil’s poor leadership that that that led to all other damaging incidents including the Oct coup & the Easter bombing. I do understand Ranil’s desire to work with other parties in order to resolve nation’s dire problems but his tactics in dealing with others defeat his goal. In politics, trust is everything!
/