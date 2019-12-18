“2019 A Year Of Defeats And Darkness”

By Kumar David –
Year 2019 will go down as a black year globally for pluralism, socialism and democratic values. Nativism and sectarianism bestride the world, the toxic right-wing scores election victory upon victory. Liberal, socialist and enlightenment ideals are pushed on the back foot. The explosion of nativism is global from Trump’s anti-migrant rhetoric, to Modi’s Bill to permit new citizenship only to non-Muslim migrants, to Aung San Suu Ki prostituting her Nobel Peace Prize to justify ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, to Sri Lanka’s 72% majoritarian surge to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The world it seems is headed down a diabolical path into a new Dark Age and the choice is made by the voting public. At times it seems civilisation is but a thin veneer over man’s primitive psyche. Many authors on the left draw attention to the nexus between the resurgence of toxic right-wing politics and nativism (racism, narrow nationalism, ‘Brexitism’, ‘Hindutvaism’ and the like) but none deliver an appreciation of the historical and material-economic processes behind the phenomenon. Is their Marxism superficial and anecdotal, not analytical? This is a topic for a thesis length project.
The progressive programme of the Labour Party was pulverised in the December 12 elections and Britain veered down the isolationist Brexit path. It is only a matter of time before Scotland secedes. Apocalyptic fearmongering reached a new level of Nazi like paranoia at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on 11 November. The truth has no bearing on what he thunders forth. He cares not a shit for America, it’s all about himself and lies about Latino emigrants from Mexico and further south. “Thanks to Democrat immigration policies, innocent Americans in all 50 states are brutalized and murdered by illegal alien criminals” he bellows. He ramps up rhetoric and whips up fear that the US is being invaded by criminals who want to destroy American families. He proclaims Mexican illegals are involved in drugs, murders and pimping in hoopla lapped by many Americans. This is an abrasion that can turn into gangrene.
Globally regimes are waging an assault on the separation of powers. “Truth” is what state-power wants you to believe, it has little relation to the objective. In Lanka the Attorney General’s Dept. as been linked to the President and PM, the judiciary is cowed and brave judges are an extinct species. State Intelligence Service for the first time since its inception has been placed under an ex-military officer (Suresh Sallay) and the port authority placed under a retired army chief. According to the Daily Mirror of 14 Dec 31 State institutions have been placed under the Defence Ministry, 48 under Finance, Economic & Policy and 23 under the Buddha Sasana, Cultural & Religious Affairs. Furthermore, 17 institutions have been placed under Urban Development, Water Supply & Housing Ministry. “Accordingly, 88 institutions come under the Prime Minister”.
As I explained two weeks ago, though few took notice, authoritarianism needs to reorganise the state – both state institutions and the influential corporate sector – electricity, petroleum, banks, and ports. In an insidious process starting at the top and filtering down loyalists are being posted in a subversive redesign of institutional structures to blend into and conform to a deadly controlling of strategy. The potential longevity of a Rajapaksa-clan-regime makes this fascistic option real and frightening.
The bad old days have returned quickly and with a vengeance. Gamini Akmeemana writes in the Daily Mirror of 13 December: “In any democratic state with law-and-order machinery, the police would be tasked to protect the abductee, and to find, arrest and charge the abductors. Precisely the opposite has happened. She seems to be undergoing harassment which has become a prolonged ordeal. So far, she has had to make statements at the CID headquarters four times and restrained by the law from leaving the country. The victim has become the hunted”.
A troubling prospect about the US is that though up to now there has been no attacks on Asian immigrants if it comes to the worst, thousands of Sri Lankans domiciled in the US will be at risk. Asians have been spared because as of now there is no political mileage in it for Trump; white-racist Trump Base hatred is focussed on Latinos. Hundreds of Indian origin scientists in Silicon Valley, however, have been sent home after visa extensions were refused. Crookedness cuts two ways; while some are suppressed others find favour. Tump is to sign an executive order declaring Judaism a nationality – not just a religion. Jewish students will then have access to university admission benefits currently available to ethnic minorities.
JD / December 18, 2019
It is Bad astrology for Tamils. In 2009 May, they had very bad stars. This time, in 2019, in just clsoe to Pabakaran’s birth day TNA made them lose again.
Presently, Nobel Peace price for Peace is being prostituted. Obama, has dropped 26000 bombs in countries even though he won the Nobel Peace price. MALALA, the Afghan girl became a Hero because that was very good politics to promote her. In most male dominated countries including Arab countries and in parts of India women are a Toy and are treated like Garbage. Even in the democratic western countries it is the same. Remember, some one squeezed a woman’s groin and it was in the news papers.
But, take the example of women’s rights in Sri lanka. One female employee of the hostile embassy could screw up both the new President and the Country. One CID Officer escaped because it was the Ranil’s govt even at that moment.
Eventually, Siriyalatha Perera also deserves something from Democratic countries as she is going through mental agony for the sake of very and EXCEEDINGLY Democratic International community.
Aun Sung Kyu became a Paraya for Western Establishment just months ago. Because, after all those hard work to make her a Nobel peace Price winner AND THE lEADER OF MYANMAR, she did not COMPLETE THE WESTERN AGENDA. some unimportant western countries expelled her from the VVIP list. But, she became a brave Nationalistic warier by explaining the truth the HAgue ICC. That should be very disappointing to the western deep state that wants blood spilled from Asia.
/
Rtd. Lt. Reginald Shamal Perera / December 18, 2019
When we speak of 2019 we should focus on one thing and only one thing. The day in 2019 when 300 Sinhalese perished at the hands of a manipulative and a visible enemy.For the next 25 years, an eye for an eye, the country should be avenging the deaths of these 300 unfortunate souls.
There’s nothing else to talk about 2019 except of course that as usual we have forgotten about this crime and allowed the enemy off the hook.
/
Rasanga Samarasinghe / December 18, 2019
i love reading this guy, best entertainment after tissarani …on a serious note likes of this idiot is the epitome of the failure of the so called left, from movements that represent the grass roots, it has been hijacked by the city centric so called elites and the PC SJWs who has no real grasp on real issues nor any practical solutions for them… like this old racist hide behind a leftist facade, only thing they are capable of is playing the victim card and blaming every one else but them basking on their self centric PC nonsense .
/
Dilshan / December 18, 2019
I am surprised that no one want to tell the version of the victim as related by her lawyer except one Tamil daily. All the main stream media did.not want to report because they are scared or racist. Why not even com o Telegraph
As per Tamil daily which.quoted her lawyer in court said the following.
She was requested by the teacher of her daughter to come to her residence to advise her re getting swiss Visa. Not knowing that the teacher is an acolyte of Rajapakse or possibly slept with the Rajafuckse, went to the Palmyra court residence of the teacher but told the embassy that she is going to the school rather than school teachers residence.
When she went there she was blindfolded molested and asked questions about embassy Visa details nl espionage operations against swiss government. Possibly an operations directed by war criminal kamal.
All the western countries know about except jokers of gotlers followers on Sri Lanka
We have become pariah nation within few weeks of new presidency
/
Thinker / December 18, 2019
SL is equal to 1939 of Germany.
In another 6 years SL will lay devastated and divided like Germany in 1945.
Rival superpowers will divide it among themselves.
Hail (rather curse) Gotler!
/
Sinhala_Man / December 18, 2019
Dear Professor Kumar David,
.
I agree with the observations that you have made. However, you haven’t hypothesised on why civilization appears to be regressing. In a sense, it is good to leave unexplained when we can’t really suggest something convincing.
.
I would suggest that there’s too much knowledge and information available. The average homo sapien just sits back and drifts along without understanding a good deal of what is going on around him. However, I’m glad that you haven’t given up. thanks for all your wonderful writing in 2019.
/
charles / December 18, 2019
A year of darkness but the light at the end of tunnel. That is Gota.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / December 18, 2019
What Dark Ages ?..
–
How can it be Dark when Boris rode to Victory with a promises to Divide Lankawe into Tamil and Sinhala Homelands in his Tory Manifesto.
–
Trumpy would have agreed wholeheartedly if the Eelaam PM Dr Rudra made a few Lobby calls at the White House.
–
We have Nanadsena as President.
But after listening and watching Dr Ranil in the last couple days. it will be all UNP Government after Sinhala NY in 2020.
–
Not with just 104, but 113 Seats in Kotte.
And Dr Ranil’s New Constitution will be home and hosed before 2021 dawns.
–
Wonder whether PM Dr Ranil will invite Boris Johnston as the first Foreign Leader to visit us in the New Year, even before the Election , just like Dr Ranil did with the ex PM Cameron..
/
Wimpy Kid / December 18, 2019
Nothing is permanent – this applies to democracy, fascism , communism, socialism, secularism, religious states governed by religious leaders, Terrorism, extremism etc
This is what the Lord Buddha Preached
So dont worry it is how the world operates.
/
Berty Abeykoon / December 18, 2019
Is ‘verbal diarrhea’ a reaction of the failed Left to this so-called catastrophy?
/
Why cant the failed Leftists understand that democracy, the most civilised expression of the majority wish, and accept the peoples’ choice of governance systems, and not their self-serving ideas of what people should hav?
/
No one associated with the Left in Sri Lankan left has managed to persuade the working class here, because people have seen through their motives of self promotion.
/
Downed failed Leftists unfortunately have to go to their graves frustrated. Amen.
/
Abhaya Premawardena / December 18, 2019
er well . This is nothing new. but the marxists live in some foolish utopia.
/
UKCitizen / December 18, 2019
As usual the Professor gets it wrong!
*
The will of the people (Democracy) has triumphed over the Globalists and their toxic agenda. The UK election is the most recent example. These are positive developments. May they continue in 2020!
*
The Professor and his fellow Leftists live in a bubble – they’ve lost their connection to the people they claim to represent.
*
The Leftist bubble is an echo chamber – only the “correct” viewpoints are allowed. Diversity? Yes – but not Diversity of Opinion. That’s not allowed!
*
Anyone holding a different opinion to the Professor and his fellow Leftists is automatically Evil. They are Fascists/Nazis/Racists/Bigots – a “Basket of Deplorables!”
*
The Professor and his fellow Leftists Demonise 50%+ of the Electorate, show nothing but contempt for them and talk down to them- and are shocked when they lose Elections!
*
Talk about a lack of self awareness!
*
Please keep going – watching the Left self destruct is highly entertaining!
*
I’ve tried to explain this to the Professor – there are some very good videos on YouTube that explain things better than anything I could write.
*
I don’t think the Professor will ever “get it” but here’s a starting point:-
*
Just because someone holds different views than you does not make them a bad person.
/
UKCitizen / December 18, 2019
Part2
*
The reason that there haven’t been attacks on Asians in the US is simple.
*
The US is nowhere near as racist as is portrayed in the Media. The recent attack on a Jewish Store in New Jersey story was quickly dropped by the media once the shooters were identified as black. Had they been white this would still be headline news.
*
If America is as racist as the Left claims then why do so many people want to move there?
*
Don’t be fooled by the fake narrative that is being put out by the Left and their Media allies.
/
S. C. Pasqual / December 18, 2019
Dusshera is a Victory Day,
A victory of Lord Ram over Raven,
A victory of almighty God over the devil,
A victory of good over evil,
A victory of dharma over a-dharma.
A is a victory of life over death.
A victory of hope over despair,
A victory of creation over destruction,
A victory of light over darkness,
A victory of knowledge over ignorance.
A victory of justice over injustice,
A victory of dignity over oppression,
Alas! This victory will remain incomplete,
Till all the Kabeels, Sabeels and Afzals are hanged.
/
DR. Yogesh SHARMA
/
S / December 18, 2019
Sri lankn been return to Sovereignty and Democracy mode of governance under New President of Gotabya Rajapakasa on 16th of November 2019.
This is a day of victory of that Restoration fundamental values of Island democracy as whole all Sri Lankan and its Republic.
We as nation lost Rights to vote since 2015 Jan. 8th by western political coup of initiated of that USA, UK, Swiss and some EU nation.
We have to combat that anti-Establishments politics of that UNP, TNA, JVP and Muslim Terrorist on 21/4 by ISIS terror attacked. The Swiss Embassy has given protection visa to that Police man who support for 21/4 Terror attacked by state of terrorism by of that UNP leadership
/
Joseph rajah / December 18, 2019
Bhikkus don’t know about Buddhism and heavily involved in politicks but don’t have second grade knowledge on politicks. Tamils tried to gain dignity through violence but it was wrong but diaspora Tamils will gain dignity through lobbying like Jews got State of Israel. One day diaspora Tamils will become a movers and shakers of the west them it will change.
/
Eagle Eye / December 18, 2019
“2019 A Year Of Defeats And Darkness”
—
Not for Native Sinhalayo.
/
Laxmi / December 18, 2019
Dr. KD, The gloom and darkness is because there is a shrift of global power to Asia. Meanwhile the USA Deep State is increasingly a rogue state- to cover up the decline of US economy and hegemony and fact that America no longer a super power.
And you forgot to mention America’s favorite ally Saffron clad Mr. Modi who has swallowed the US project to de-stabilize South Asia and sink the Rise of Asia and attack China, by weaponizing ethnic and religious differences to divide and distract.
Modi’s take over of Kashmir and Citizenship Bill were no doubt first floated in and with the Washington Deep State to applause. The Deep state is intent on de-stablizing Asia to sink China and setting up a conflict between Muslims and Buddhists and Muslims and Hindus all over Asia. This is a continuation of an old CIA Asia Foundation project to weaponize Buddhism and religion against the Communists. Please read Eugene Fords “Cold War Monks: Buddhism and America’s Secret Strategy in Southeast Asia” Yale UP 2017.
China is now the Global Super Power and USA increasingly a backwater with only 800 military and ‘lily pad’ bases including in the US owned ISIL Caliphate in the Eastern Province of Lank to pretend that it is still a superpower.
Today China is now the no. 1 Global Super Power and USA increasingly a backwater rogue state with only 800 military and lily pad bases to pretend that it is still a superpower.. The global turbulence marks the shift of power to Asia as this is Asia’s century as all the historians have said.
/
The Oracle / December 18, 2019
Prof . David
There was a telecast of the COPE
inquiry into the Water Board a couple of months ago . On being questioned, a senior officer admitted with a slight smile , that they had imported three times the anuual requirement of pipes as a ‘ buffer stock ‘ in case of unexpected increase in demand .
He further admitted that the Water Board paid Rs. Six Hundred Million in demurrage as they did not have storage for the ‘ buffer stock ‘.
Let’s hope the situation changes under the new administration -regardless of which sections of the population voted for it .
/
Jehan / December 18, 2019
Gots is not so bad if he doesn’t try to cover the obvious:
Lasantha killed him self
Thajudeen ran into a wall
Swiss embassy employee kidnapped herself.
40000 Tamils killed themselves in the last stages of the war.
The truth will set u free Gots, now u more and more seem to be a mafia leader, remember to cover your back, I don’t trust the defense secretary, he seems more evil than U.
/
nalmen / December 18, 2019
in todays world socialism is dead as a dodo
it is moving to the right and extreme right
if is to succeed in any form it has to move to the centre
blair knew it but corbyn and the jvp did not
/
IQ / December 18, 2019
All agreed! But are there are any Socialism, Marxism,Liberalism and Communism to be bought in the market today. I inquired even from China for some communist items. They never heard of such items it seems.So Dr.Kumar these items you are trying to sell are now out of fashion. Try to invent something new like Gota marketted. See your ex Comrade Vasu also has bought these from Gota. Don’t blame the innonscenced voters, because they always have to buy what is there available in the market.
It’s market economy politics!
Shame to the entire mankind.☠️
/
Rajash / December 18, 2019
The world leaders leading us to the 2010are as follows
Trump
Putin
Modi
Boris
Gota
2020 is going to be darker than 2019
/
kali / December 18, 2019
Kumar
2019 A Year Of Defeats And Darkness
*** 2019 is not only all of tbe above but it is als the year 52% of the Hardcore Racist Majority chose Racisim intead of Secularism. If you want proof just listen to Gothas inaguration speech. Full of Buddhisr Rheoric. Sri Lanka chose a man who is not fit to govern with his credentials in the name of security. But he is the cause of all EVILS. 5 years of isolation awaits Sinhala Lanka
/
Ajay / December 18, 2019
The smart professor has certainly put his finger on the dangerous situation unfolding in the country. A MILITARY JUNTA in the service of the RAJAPAKSA MAFIA is being set up at full tilt. Police, Judiciary, Media, Trade Unions, Universities, Professional Associations, and many key economic institutions are already under the de facto control of military and intelligence officers (both ex and current) personally loyal to Gota and reporting directly to him. Jaya Wewa.
/
London / December 18, 2019
Now this world is going crazy. You see some clashes to come between communities in the name of race, religion, language and nationalism. It looks like multiculturalism, pluralism, globalisation are failing . but new greed in the name of language, race, religion and race is increasing. So, we can not see a peaceful world now. China is leading in all this. soon, west will follow china on this as and when their natural resources are drying out.
/