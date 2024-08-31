Ranil Wickremasinghe Wanted Sri Lanka To Be A Prosperous Country

By Ayathuray Rajasingam –

Although many have crossed over to other political parties for Ministerial positions, people are aware that the current Presidential election belongs to the future of Sri Lanka. This is an election for the people to decide whether in whose hands will Sri Lanka prosper in conformity with the democratic principles. Since 1956, politicians have adopted a ‘divide and conquer’ strategy to capture power. It started with Sinhala Only Bill by the late SWRD Bandaranaike, and then with the emergence of family bandysm in politics, it took the country to the extent of plunging to the bottom to gain undue prominence for corrupted politicians like the Rajapaksas.

Having associated with Ranil Wickremesinghe since 1968 at the University of Colombo, I intend to write about his nature before his invasion to politics. He naturally like to associate himself with others and promote & encourage other students irrespective of race, religion and language. He had been the President of the Law Students Union at the University of Colombo. He had a captivating smile and a majestic posture while at the Law Faculty and on the playground. Even after the riots he was sad and commented that it was an unwanted incident.

If the Tamils in the North-East Province and the hill country along with the Muslim Parties work together, there is a possibility of giving strong competition in the election. Unfortunately the Muslims are divided among themselves and no one knows their ultimate motive as they are supporters of Pakistan and against Israel. Apparently the Parties among the Hill country Tamils are also divided. In fact, two members of different Parties of Hill Country Tamils have engaged in physical attacks in a debate. At this juncture it is utterly a foolish move to place a Common Candidate by the Tamil political parties of North-East Province. In fact, some members of the TNA have secret links with Ranil Wickremesinghe. Finally, it is not clear whether the Tamil Common Candidate is well versed in International affairs and of the Indian Constitution together with the subject of Economy. Upon a consideration of the above facts it is prudent for the Tamils in the North-East Province and Western Province to support Ranil Wickremesinghe as he is above from petty politics and is concerned about the deteriorating economic situation of the country.

Following the Sinhala Only Act, the demolition of the Ramakrishna Mission in Kataragama took place during the period of Sirimavo Bandaranaike. Has the Tamil Common Candidate invited any one BJP member from India or Tamil Nadu or Madurai Atheenam to any Hindu functions and discussed this matter so far? It is noteworthy to mention that Madurai Atheenam has met Prime Minister N.Modi and discussed about the plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils from India.. Also in the matter of Athi Sivan temple, it is also possible to see the incongruous trend of the Tamil political leaders who put forward the Tamil common candidate. As such, how else can the Tamils have faith on a Tamil Common candidate who had failed to create awareness among the Tamil people.

It is true that Tamils were deceived by many governments. But the main issue is whether the Tamil political leaders discussed these matters with the proper Indian political leaders. For instance, when very powerful Ministers such as Dr.S.Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, were in the Central Government, and are concerned about the plight of the Sri Lankan Tamils, the meeting of TULF Leader S.Sridharan with actor Kamal Haasan, and the presenting of a Yarl (musical instrument) as a Gift to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin appeared to be a ridiculous matter in the eyes of the Sri Lankan Tamil community. The Tamil community have snubbed at these Tamil politicians who have exposed their short-sighted trend, which resulted in joining hands towards Ranil Wickremesinghe for a better economic development of the country. It is time that the TNA leaders should learn from the CWC leader Senthil Thondaman who follows the correct way.

In a country where Sinhalese are about 70% and where the Buddhist clergy is soaked in Buddhism, it is difficult to declare that Tamil should be given equal place. Yet Ranil loves the Tamils and shows it by action. Whenever he visits Jaffna, he never forget to worship Nallur Kandasamy temple and even remove his shirt to enter the temple. Instead of an alternative to the 13th Amendment, Ranil is trying to build a Confident Building measure between the Sinhalese through economic development. Having been aware that the Sinhalese politicians are reluctant to implement the 13th Amendment and that Separation is out of question, the Tamil Candidate Ariyanenthiran has not provided an alternative so far, which exposes his inadequate knowledge of the Indian Constitution after the signing of the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord.

Although Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken a positive stance on political settlement issues for the Tamil people, he is in a delicate or difficult situation due to the opposition of the Sinhalese to the 13th Amendment Act. That does not mean the Tamil Candidate of the Tamil parties will succeed to implement the 13th Amendment Act, as he has failed to place an alternative measure to the satisfaction of the Tamils. The Sinhalese and the Tamils are aware of this precarious situation. Hence the Tamil people are frustrated with the Tamil Candidate on account of the failure to put an alternative measure before them. Moreover, as a Tamil candidate, he has failed to place a suitable economic policy for the development of Sri Lanka. There is also an issue whether the Tamil candidate has addressed meetings in Sinhala areas and explain the benefits of the 13th Amendment, whereby the powers will be devolved on to the Provinces and lead to eradication of corruption.

Though Sajith Premadasa has mentioned in his manifesto that the 13th Amendment will be implemented, he has included a twist to the effect that ‘no action shall be taken by the President to unilaterally re-assume the powers vested in the Provincial Councils by the Constitution’. This is another way of deceiving the Tamils, like his father, R.Premadasa saying that he will give everything, but not Eelam (ellaam tharalam, aanaal eelaam thara mudiyaathu). So what is his answer to the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord the result of which saw the passing of the 13th Amendment during his father’s period. Both Sajith Premadasa & Hirunika Premachandra will not agree with Dr.Archuna with regard to the implementation of 13th Amendment or other alternative. Sajith Premadasa, Hirunika Premachandra and Dr.R.Archuna should realize that the Indo-Sri Lanka Peace Accord is still binding on India and Sri Lanka. Moreover, it is also not clear whether Sajith Premadasa will stick to family bandysm which will be opposed by Hirunika vigorously. Recently there are news that Dr.Archuna has left the stage and is disappointed with Sajith Premadasa. If Dr.Archuna is to join hands with Ranil Wickremesinghe then he will have to comply with the stand taken by India. At this stage, one ponders how the Tamils and Muslims in the North-East Province will react, and more especially when the Muslims are leaning towards Pakistan. Moreover, many members of Sajith’s Party has left to join Ranil Wickremesinghe.

As for Dr.R.Archuna, he is still ignorant of the true intentions of Sajith Premadasa, Anura Kumar Dissanayake, etc. They will never conform to Federalism. Dr.R. Archuna need sobriety. If he look at it carefully, the best course of action is to support Ranil Wickramesinghe. Though Ranil Wickremesinghe is also in a difficult situation of not being able to implement the 13th Amendment Act, yet it is wise to join with Ranil Wickremesinghe along with the Sinhalese (with the patronage of India) and embrace the Sinhalese and receive what the Tamils required. Further the damages caused to Hindu temples, is another concern for the Presidential candidates. They should be aware that Hinduism will continue to flourish even after damage is caused. Such is the nature of Hinduism. In India, the Mughals destroyed and looted the Hindu temples, but today those temples are standing with a majestic appearance, while Afghanistan is scattered in ruins and in a pathetic situation. Likewise in Jaffna, the armed forces bombed the temples, and today they are again renovated and standing with majestic appearances, while people in the Sinhalese areas are suffering on account of the use of drugs, though some Tamil areas are not exceptions. If these facts are pointed out to the Sinhalese, they will realize and begin to protect the Hindu temples and the Tamils ​​also reciprocally will help to establish Buddhist temples in the Tamil regions. It is this process that lays a foundation for a Confident Building measure between the two races. God will also help in these activities. If we act with the aim of retaliating, then it will become a never-ending story.

As regarding the future of students, when there are many students are migrating to foreign countries, paying a heavy sum to the agents, have any political leaders took adequate measures for prestigious British and American universities to set up their new campuses in Sri Lanka. had such measures been taken by the politicians, Sri Lanka’s Rupees would gain ground against the American Dollar and be advantages to Sri Lanka students. It should be noted that these students work hard in foreign countries to pursue their studies after having paid millions of Rupees to unscrupulous agents. Of the contesting Presidential Candidates, I am of the view that Ranil Wickremesinghe has the courage to focus attention on this matter.

The IMF-backed debt consolidation path has not provided a massive boost to the economy. However, it was observed that possible attempts to stall reforms after the presidential election could lead to a suspension and threat to the International Monetary Fund. Some Presidential candidates have expressed plans to re-negotiate the terms of the International Monetary Fund bailout program. The leaning towards China by Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the unsteady policy of Sajith Premadasa raises doubts in the minds of the people. Corruption in Sri Lanka is inevitable and cannot be eradicated overnight. The promises of some Presidential candidates are unreliable and raises uncertainty around the fate of the current scheme if they come to power. But it is Ranil Wickremesinghe who can emphasize on the continuation of the IMF loan program is essential to strengthen the economic recovery in Sri Lanka.

One of the landmark achiements during Ranil Wickremesinghe’s rule was the proposal of the construction of the bridge over the Palk Strait from Talaimannar to Rameswaram and is expected to have a railway line in addition to vehicular traffic. This project also includes the construction of a highway system that will facilitate direct travel from Talaimannar to Trincomalee in the East and Colombo in the South. This will benefit both India and Sri Lanka in trade matters and boost the cultural links between the two countries. As this project will benefit the Sri Lankans, they are certain to support Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Rauff Hakim said whether anyone had noticed that even Ranil talks like a good person, but his actions in the past have shown what kind of person Ranil is, as regarding the burning of Janaza without realizing that the incident took place when the country was plagued by Covid-19. In the same breath, has Rauff Hakkim consoled Ranil when he was defeated, after having been the Minister for Harbour & Shipping. Moreover Rauff Hakkim also said that the merger of North-East Province is not desirable and had indirectly opposed India. What is his view when India lent a helping hand to Bangladesh? Why did he maintain silence when Thowfeek’s Islamic Terrorist Organization attacked the Catholic Churches on Easter Sunday. Now he appears to support Sajith Premadasa and has shown himself an opportunist, eyeing for a Ministerial Post. At present the people of Ampara have protested against Rauff Hakkim and Rishard Badurdeen for deceiving the Muslims and it appears the voters had swung towards Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The endgame of this Presidential race is still weeks away and it’s too early to draw hard conclusions from current polling numbers, which are likely to shift and sway over the next two weeks. Since Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sajith Premadasa & Anura Kumara Dissanayake have released their manifestos, many people have to weigh their pros and cons. No one knows how the Mahanayakas and Buddhists will react reading these manifestos. As regards the Maha Sangha, there is a moral obligation that it should not involve in politics other than blessing. It should treat other religions with respect and have regular meetings with the recognized heads of other faiths in order to promote religious harmony in the country. As there are number of candidates in this election, it should discourage inflammatory speeches delivered by political leaders. The Maha Sangha can give guidelines without harming others.

Though Ranil is a Buddhist, he is aware that all souls emanate from the Supreme Soul and as such all the people are equal. As such, he is aware of the implications involved in implementing the 13th Amendment and is trying to provide an alternative to the satisfaction of the Tamils by way of economic development projects in the North-East Province. Thus he intends to bring about a harmony between the Sinhalese and Tamils, in spite of some extremist candidates, relying again on ‘divide and conquer’ strategy.

The 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential election race is well underway and has already delivered a host of surprising, unprecedented twists and turns. The consensus amongst public opinion poll suggests favourably for Ranil Wickremesinghe as he still holds a commanding lead in the poll opinion. Ranil Wickramasinghe’s economic policies and social activities are gradually gaining momentum ahead of the September 21 Presidential election, while Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake are also trailing behind. Although no candidates are better, it is submitted that Ranil Wickremesinghe’s main policy is to build the economy of Sri Lanka with the view to raise the standard of living in par with the Western democratic countries which the people are expecting.