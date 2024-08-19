Ranil Wickremesinghe Borrows From The UNP’s Dirty Tricks Campaign Handbook

The efficiency of Ranil Wickremesinghe‘s campaign team was clearly established by the manner in which it responded to content in social media deemed to be unfavorable to the UNP leader who is contesting the upcoming Presidential Election as an independent candidate.

On 19 August, President Wickremesinghe met Buddhist monks at the stage of his inaugural election campaign rally. On that occasion, contrary to Buddhist practice and cultural norms, Wickremesinghe shook the hand of a Buddhist monk. This was duly captured and was subsequently sent to Uvindu Kurukulasuriya by an unknown source. Kurukulasuriya then posted 18 second video clip on Facebook with an appropriate comment. Colombo Telegraph learns that the post was seen by more than 1.4 million viewers and shared by 100,000’s of thousands and reposted by Facebook subscribers respectively. However, within 10 hours Facebook removed the post because the United National Party claimed copyright violation.

Not too long afterwards, today former Janaraja Party (Champika Ranawaka‘s party) stalwart Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe posted a photograph of Wickremesinghe officially appointing him as the Colombo District organiser with a comment. Kurukulasuriya took a screenshot of Warnasinghe’s post and posted it along with a comment on Warnasinghe’s violent political history including attacking the Sinhala-Tamil art festival.

This post was also removed by Facebook following a copyright violation claimed by UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardena. “How come a screenshot with a comment can be considered as a copyright violation,” legal experts asked.

Colombo Telegraph reliably learns that Wickremesinghe’s campaign has hired a team of Indians to handle content in social media that is perceived to be unfavourable to the candidate. Colombo Telegraph learns that dozens of such posts from other Facebook users critical of President Wickremesinghe were also blocked due to similar complaints made by the United National Party. The above moves could very well be the work of these ‘experts.’

Wickremesinghe, lagging behind the Samagi Jana Balavegaya’s Sajith Premadasa and the National People’s Power’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake, appears to be reverting to the UNP’s old dirty tricks and strategies to retain some semblance of credibility. This is not surprising considering that mainstream media, both state-owned and private, are clearly giving Wickremesinghe preferential treatment in terms of campaign coverage.

“Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, is this the media freedom you are preaching about?,” media rights activist asked on his Facebook page.