Ranwalagate: An Open Letter To The Moratuwa University

Professor & Head,

Department of Chemical & Process Engineering, University of Moratuwa, Katubedda, Moratuwa

Dear Professor,

I am a retired Consultant Surgeon, who is one of the many who strived hard to bring this government to power. (Please look at my Facebook page where there are a few videos I made in support before both elections)

I love Anura as a honest, educated, knowledgeable and a well spoken young man with a good analytical brain. As such I downright refuse to believe he failed to double check the Hon. Speaker Mr. Asoka Ranwala’s educational qualifications before deciding to make him Speaker. I have never been a political slave and never will be one either.

For some reason, may be his gaff as Speaker on the first day of sitting, people have started digging in to his credentials. There are some sick you tubers out there who think they are right now in a ‘Eureka moment’ and have got the speaker by the neck. This is not just a case of castigating the speaker but also a case of challenging honesty and integrity of the the Hon President.

It is as clear as or clearer than daylight that there is a concerted effort to drag the President and the government down and this is one of many such efforts. We as patriots and well wishers of the government are greatly perturbed by this attempt at dragging the government through mud.

I agree with the stance of the Speaker and perhaps the government too, that the onus of proving the allegations rests on the shoulders of the people who have raised the issue and are going to town on it. Roman Dutch law we follow states that the accused is innocent until proven guilty so government must be waiting for ‘ cryers of wolf’ to prove their case.

I believe however that it is time we blew the whistle on the matter and put cards on the table. As the faculty of university in question, your Vice Chancellor and your good self have a duty of candour by the country at large to come out with the information you hold on Mr. A. S. Ranwala the Hon. Speaker in order to draw a line under the issue and bring to books those individuals who deliberately, wilfully and maliciously create and spread fake news to destabilize the government.

Thank you,

Yours sincerely,

Dr. M. M. Janapriya