Reflections On Solar Consciousness & Unity: A Message For Vesak Day 2024

By Niranga Indrajith Hettiarachchi –

As we celebrate Vesak Day on May 23, 2024, reflecting on the recent past, notably April 14, offers us a profound connection to our cultural and spiritual heritage. This day, commemorated by Sinhalese and Tamils in Sri Lanka and by many others across India and other countries, marks the Solar New Year, when the Sun transitions from Pisces to Aries. This celestial shift is deeply rooted in the concept of solar consciousness, a vital element in the ancient traditions of Sri Lanka.

The Legacy of Rāvanā and the Solar New Year

The significance of Rāvanā in the context of solar consciousness cannot be overstated. Seen as the last of the ancient solar beings, Rāvanā’s name itself, deriving from ‘Rā,’ connects him to the Sun, symbolizing his divine origin and his influence on the region’s mythological history. The celebration of the Solar New Year on April 14 ties back to these narratives, emphasizing rebirth and renewal, themes that are equally relevant as we observe Vesak.

The Spiritual Dimension of Kundalini and Sitā

In the tapestry of South Asian spiritual practices, Kundalini—a form of primal energy believed to reside within each individual—is another aspect of solar consciousness. It represents the potential for divine energy and enlightenment within us, akin to the awakening that Buddha experienced. Similarly, the story of Sitā, central to the Hindu epic Rāmayāna, interweaves with the themes of virtue and Earthly trials, complementing the Buddhist teachings of compassion and perseverance that are celebrated on Vesak.

Buddhism and Hinduism: Dharma as a Way of Life

Both Buddhism and Hinduism are seen not just as religions but as Dharmas, or ways of life, guiding followers through spiritual and moral landscapes. This perspective encourages a universal approach to understanding life’s purpose, aligning closely with the celebrations of Vesak, where the enlightenment of Buddha is commemorated. This enlightenment transcends mere knowledge, promoting a deep understanding of life’s interconnectedness.

Sri Lanka’s Spiritual Identity and Vesak

The current debate that Lord Buddha was born in Sri Lanka, whether named Gotama or Gautama, underscores the deep spiritual connection of the island to Buddhist teachings. As we celebrate Vesak, it is essential to recognize this connection as foundational, not just to Sri Lanka’s identity but also to its potential role in the world. Just as Mahatma Gandhi is revered in India as a beacon of peace and harmony, Buddha’s example offers a path for Sri Lanka to unite and inspire its people.

A Broader Vision for Unity and Leadership

As Buddhists await the arrival of Maitreya, the future Buddha, there is a broader call for Sri Lanka to embody the principles of compassion and enlightenment internally. The universal teachings of various spiritual saviours, including Christ and the anticipated Kalki, and even Mahdi, emphasize a collective consciousness—a spiritual unity that transcends individual doctrines and inspires global harmony.

On Vesak Day 2024, as we illuminate our lanterns and join in prayers, let us remember that our shared history is a testament to our enduring spiritual connection. These narratives not only enrich our celebrations but also reinforce our responsibilities toward each other as bearers of a legacy—solar, earthy, and enlightened. This Vesak, let us embrace the wisdom of our past as we forge a path of peace and understanding for the future.

*Niranga Indrajith Hettiarachchi is a Digital and Spiritual Futurist. He is the Founder of Sitha FM 88.8