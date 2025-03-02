Retired Judges Should Not Perform Any Function For Personal Gain: Lawyers Collective

Lawyers Collective on the appointment of retired judges to positions in the public and private sectors
The appointment of retired judges, especially of the Superior Courts, to positions in both the public and private sectors has been a matter of concern to the legal community and the general public in Sri Lanka and elsewhere. Post-retirement appointments of judges create a cloud over the sanctity of their judgments, irrespective of their merits. They also tend to undermine public faith in judicial independence. It is worse when an appointment is made immediately after retirement.
This is not to say that the valuable experience and insights acquired by judges should be wasted after retirement. The country must make good use of their knowledge in a manner that does not raise the suspicion that they were not impartial during their tenure. There can be no objection to retired judges being appointed as members or Chairpersons of constitutional commissions, Commissions of Inquiry or institutions such as the Law Commission of Sri Lanka, provided they are appointed through mechanisms such as the Constitutional Council, which ensures a national consensus on appointments. Their expertise could also be used in legal education and training of judges and lawyers.
The Lawyers Collective proposes that retirement benefits for judges of the Superior Courts should be equivalent to the emoluments and benefits of judges in service. They should not perform any function that would bring them monetary gain, advantage, or benefit except as permitted by the Constitution or written law. These matters should be regulated by constitutional or statutory provisions.
Yours faithfully,
On behalf of the Lawyers’ Collective
Mr. Rienzie Arsecularatne, President’s Counsel
Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne, President’s Counsel
Professor Savitri Goonesekere, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. M.A. Sumanthiran, President’s Counsel
Mr. Geoffrey Alagaratnam, President’s Counsel
Mr. Saliya Pieris, President’s Counsel
Mr. S.T. Jayanaga, President’s Counsel
Professor Deepika Udagama
Rev. Fr. Noel Dias, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. K.W. Janaranjana, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. Srinath Perera, Attorney-at-law
Ms. Ermiza Tegal, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. Darshana Kuruppu, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. Manoj Nanayakkara, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. Amila Egodamahawatte, Attorney-at-Law
Mr. Jayantha Dehiaththage, Attorney-at-Law
