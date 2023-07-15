RTI Commission Directs Release Of List Of MPs’s Who Had Submitted Applications For Compensation For Damage To Properties During The 2022 Aragalaya

The Right to Information Commission of Sri Lanka has ordered the Valuation Department to submit a list of Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Colombo District whose houses and properties were damaged during the 2022 ‘Aragalaya’ (protests) and who had submitted applications for compensation to be paid by the State for the damage.

RTI Commissioners, attorneys Kishali Pinto-Jayawardena, Jagath Liyana Arachchi and AM Nahiya directed the Designated Officer of the Valuation Department, Addl Chief Valuer A.S.W.K. Nanayakkara to compile and release the list following TISL submitting the names of Colombo District MPs. This was in response to an appeal by Transparency International, Sri Lanka (TISL) against the refusal of the Valuation Department to release the information on a right to information request submitted by TISL,

In the appeal hearing on 12.07.2023, the Valuation Department had informed the Commission that it had a List of all individuals whose houses and properties had been damaged during last year’s protests sent by a Presidential Commission of Inquiry which had sat from 2022-2023 to probe the disturbances. However, that list did not specifically relate to MPs nor were MPs identified separately in the list. The Department had asked TISL to obtain the List directly from the Presidential Commission.

Upon questioning by the Commission, it was disclosed that the list had not been sent to the Department under confidential cover by the Presidemtial Commission. The Department had then given an undertaking to the Commission that, upon the Commission directive, it would go through the names in the List and extract the relevant names of the MPs as specified in the information request, provided that it would be given sufficient time to do so.

The Colombo Telegraph learns that the Department had also clarified during the appeal hearing, that many of these properties may be held in the names of persons other than the MPs and as such, the Department would limit itself to listing only the names of those whose identification as MPs could be properly made.

TISL had also asked for the valuation reports issued by the Department of Valuation in respect of the applications that had been sent in by MPs which the Commission ruled, would be considered at the second stage once the list is released.

Further hearing of the appeal before the RTI Commission will be on 04.10.2023.

In a separate hearing on the same day, Colombo Telegraph was informed by families of the disappeared during Sri Lanka’s conflict years, that the Ministry of Justice had also undertaken to the RTI Commission, to release details of the compensation payments made to individuals during 2019 by the Ministry.