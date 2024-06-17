Sajith Premadasa, Sinhala Jokers, Kallathonis & The 13th Amendment

By C.V. Wigneswaran –

Someone asked me; What have you to say about the adverse comments of some Sinhala politicians in the South about Sajith Premadasa promising the Tamils in the North the full implementation of the 13th Amendment?

My response was; I am amused! The Thirteenth Amendment has been in the statute book from 1987. In 1992 the father of Hon’ Sajith Premadasa by Act No.58 of 1992 took away an important aspect of the Thirteenth Amendment by usurping to the Centre the functions of the Government Agent, District Secretary and the Grama Sevakas depriving the Provincial Councils of having control over them. Around 2007, thanks to the JVP, the merger of the North and East was done away with, through the Supreme Court. In between several administrative steps were taken to deprive the rights and powers of the Provincial Councils. Good schools in the North were brought under the Central Government under the pretext of making them National Schools. Thankfully there is a case pending in the Court of Appeal stating that such action was ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution. The good Hospitals in the North were taken over to the Centre. Number of rights and powers granted under the Thirteenth Amendment have already been usurped by the Centre. The Provincial Councils have not been allowed to function as from 2018.

An attempt by me to get the present President to identify the powers usurped by the Centre in order to restore them back to the Provincial Councils and to draft the Statutes necessary for the Northern Provincial Council, have been torpedoed by the President. He has refused to clothe the Committee identified by us with official powers for flimsy reasons.

Yet we have jokers in the South who are perturbed by the statement of Hon’ Sajith Premadasa. Mr. Premadasa promised me at my residence that he would not promise what he cannot do. Also he will do what he promises to do.

These jokers like Hon’ Sarath Weerasekera, Hon’ Wimal Weerawansa and Mr. Mervyn Silva under the pretext of showing themselves as saviours of the Sinhala Nation are in fact doing much harm to the Sinhalese. I call them jokers because they do sound jokers! The Centre having usurped so much of powers from the Provincial Councils leaving the Provincial Councils deprived of the rights they had under the Indo-Lanka Agreement of 1987, if these persons are saying the implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment would lead to separation are they not entitled to be called jokers? We have worked the Thirteenth Amendment so far though deprived of the Provincial Councils from 2018. Has the Country been divided? Will working the emaciated Thirteenth Amendment lead to separation? Does it not sound a joke if you say so?

I told Hon’ Sajith Premadasa in person, that the full implementation of the provisions of the Thirteenth Amendment is not going to solve the problems of the Tamil speaking people of the North and East. Only the replacement of the existing Unitary Constitution with a Constitution which recognises the individuality of the Tamil Nation in terms of Article one of the U.N. Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (CCPR) could bring solace to the people of the North and East. You could give special status to the Tamils of the North and East to govern themselves, since they are a Nation in terms of International Law. Very shrewdly Hon’ Premadasa refrained from commenting!

Persons like Hon’ Sarath Weerasekera, Hon’ Wimal Weerawansa and Mr. Mervyn Silva object to the full implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment because they suffer from a basic ignorance with regard to the history of the Sinhalese and their language.

The DNA tests have confirmed that the Sinhalese are the descendants of the Dravidians of South India. If so, all the talk hitherto calling themselves Aryans etc. would become falsehoods. Not only that. Historians today confirm there was never an Aryan Race. The word Arya was used to refer to outsiders or foreigners coming among our midst.

Coming over to the Sinhalese language it formed into a language only in the 6th and 7th centuries AD. There was no Sinhala language before the 6th Century AD. Therefore, there were no Sinhalese before the Sinhala language was formed. There is no reference in the Paali based Mahawansa to either Sinhala language or to the Sinhalese people. The word ‘Sihala’ being the Paali word for Lion appears once or twice in the Mahawansa. Nothing about the Sinhalese or their Sinhala language.

So Mr. Mervyn Silva who claims lineage to Dutugemunu must explain how he calls himself a Sinhalese when Dutugemunu was not a Sinhalese because there were no Sinhalese born still during his time! In fact, Dutugemunu was a Tamil Buddhist and Ellalan was a Tamil Hindu. The reference to the Tamil petty kings in the Mahawansa, whom Dutugemunu had to overcome when coming along the Eastern Coast, is to be noted.

How did Mr. Mervyn Silva, the self-proclaimed descendent from Dutugemunu become such a diehard Sinhala chauvinist? The answer is simple. Let me digress at this stage.

There is a new language being formed today in Chennai. It might soon be called Tamlish. It is the use of English words in the Tamil language when speaking Tamil. In lots of Radio, TV, Film productions and during literary and public meetings this is being done. In the future we will officially have a new language consisting several English words added to the Tamil language. In fact, some of the other South Indian languages came into being by the addition of several Sanskrit words with the Tamil they spoke.

To come back, the Sinhala language was the outcome of the use of several Paali words with the Tamil they spoke at that time. Paali was introduced with Buddhism. Tamil was the lingua franca of the Island at that time. It is the same people who came to speak two languages who have produced modern Sri Lanka. Mr. Mervyn Silva due to his ignorance about the history of the Sinhalese has transformed into a diehard Sinhala chauvinist. Mr. Mervyn Silva need not feel alienated since his forefather Dutugemunu was himself a Tamil.

What does he mean when he speaks of separation? He thinks that Sri Lanka belongs to the Sinhalese. That they were the original inhabitants of this Island. That the Tamils are Kallathonis (illegal immigrants) who migrated from India. But historical facts are otherwise. The Dravidian Tamil race continues in Sri Lanka from pre historic times speaking two languages from around 6th and 7th Centuries AD. The North Eastern Tamils have continued to use the Tamil language while the Southerners switched to the Sinhala language from around 6th and 7th Centuries AD, calling themselves Sinhalese. Many in the South are Sinhala speaking Buddhists while many in the North East are Tamil speaking Hindus. But racially they are not different.

The North Eastern Tamils had during the time of Western occupation become a docile, studious community. That was how they came to occupy important positions of power during the time of the Westerners. It was their education and erudite background which gave them that edge over other communities. Yet they were in fact so naïve they could not understand the political manoeuvring undertaken by the Sinhala leaders like D.S.Senanayake and Oliver Goonetilleke to take control of the entire Island through an Unitary Constitution. These manoeuvrings are brought out in our recent book released in March this year, published by our Party, TMK, under the heading ‘Structural Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing of Tamils in Sri Lanka’. I have sent copies of same to both the President and the Leader of the Opposition.

What the jokers I mentioned earlier fail to understand is that the North and East have always been Tamil speaking. When we travelled to the North by Yarl Devi Train in the earlier days the language heard among travellers in the train was Sinhalese until Medawachchiya. Thereafter it was Tamil.

The North and East was not part of Sinhala Sri Lanka. That is why the LTTE called that part of Sri Lanka which was Tamil speaking as Tamileelam. Eelam is the Tamil word for Lanka. So it was referred to as Tamil speaking Sri Lanka.

Why are persons like the abovesaid three, worried about allowing the full implementation of the emaciated Thirteenth Amendment? Though sounding humourous, they are not naïve. They feel India could for their security sake, make use of the Thirteenth Amendment to interfere with Sri Lankan politics. But who gave rise to such a situation? In their antipathy towards the Tamils the powers that be among the Sinhalese sought the help of the Chinese. China is well ensconced in this Island now. Naturally the geo – political situation in this part of the World is going to lead to tensions.

But if the Sinhalese want to avoid greater calamity they must join up with the Tamils and make them feel safe in the land of their birth. Now they feel alien.

Finally, I like to say that the Thirteenth Amendment is not a solution to our problems. Whether you implement it or not, it makes no difference now. We intend putting forward a Common Tamil Candidate for the Presidential Election to amplify our claim for a Referendum in the North and East to find out democratically what the Tamil speaking people of the North and East want politically for their future. Let us ignore the comments of the jokers!

*Justice C.V. Wigneswaran M.P.