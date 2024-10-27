Should We Lower The Bar, So That Less Qualified Juniors From NPP Can Jump Over?

By Amila Muthukutti –

It is a common factor that when going against the tide, one can easily get criticized. In other words, when I defended Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the recent presidential election, it was interpreted as a kind of radical idea that a youth could have during their youth time, but never in reality. Following his victory, even those who did not vote for him acted like they were supporting him. However, when I see candidate list presented by the National People’s Power (NPP), I cannot be satisfied enough with their profile, mainly due to the fact that this is a parliamentary election, not a provincial or local government election where juniors can be fielded and trained for politics. Hence, I took a decision to go against the tide once again by pointing out the fact that there are lots of less qualified candidates in the NPP’s candidate list. In my opinion, they should have been fielded in a provincial or a local government election, because having a bachelor’s degree or fluency in English is not a qualification to be in the parliament.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that his cabinet would be comprised of 25 ministers only. Accordingly, He should have declared at least what those ministries would be and their advisors. As voters need to know who is going to advise those ministers before the election. Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando was appointed as a presidential advisor on an honorary capacity is contesting from Gampaha district. It means that he will not function as a presidential advisor. On the contrary, what I firmly believe is that Sri Lankan academics should not appointed into non-academic positions. It must be restricted to academic positions in the higher educational hierarchy, while their expertise can be obtained on a consultancy basis, instead of full-time jobs.

Just because you are not a thief does not mean that you can actively contribute towards the development. I see lots of genuine and honest people not capable of delivering what is expected. That is why, a character certification is required, when an employee is recruited. Nevertheless, when he is promoted to the next position, performance is considered, in stead of character certification. Hence, we anticipate character plus something which is proven capability from someone willing to represent us in the parliament.

A team of NPP members came to my home, canvassing for their candidates in Gampaha district. When I had a glance at the list of candidates, only Vijitha Herath, Asoka Ranwala, Champika Hettiarachchi, Dharmapriya Wijesinghe, Mahinda Jayasinghe, Chaminda Lalith Kumara, Stephni Fernando, Hemali Weerasekara are the candidates that have political exposure, by representing even at a local government body, out of 22 candidates of Gampaha district which has the highest number of voters in the country. Moreover, 36.36% of the candidates from Gampaha district have political experience. Many are unknown to me. Of course, newcomers should be welcome, but having thoroughly considered their expertise, political maturity and social service.

My question is, should we lower the bar, so that less qualified juniors from NPP can jump over? I do not use the term “disqualified candidate” here, as I cannot see such worst candidates in NPP like from other political parties. Even though NPP candidates are better when compared to other political parties, our benchmark is neither SJB nor SLPP. It is obvious that lots of voters will refrain from casting their votes at the next election, while NPP will gain a landslide victory from the cast votes. Problem begins from that onwards.