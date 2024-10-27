The Disturbing Misuse Of Authority At BMICH Police Unit

By Udara Soysa –

When people visit the Colombo International Book Fair, they expect to explore a haven for intellectual and cultural exchange. Yet, for journalist Kalpa Gunaratne, an innocent visit took an alarming turn when he found himself arrested and his press freedoms challenged by the police officers in charge of Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) premises. This unsettling incident on October 3, 2024, has raised troubling questions about police accountability, the treatment of journalists, and the erosion of public trust in those who are meant to uphold peace and justice.

The arrest unfolded after Gunaratne, a journalist for the “Mee Messo” YouTube channel, witnessed a shocking scene. A young man near the Sarasavi Bookstore display became the target of a physical assault by a bookstore security guard. Recognizing his journalistic responsibility to capture and report the truth, Gunaratne recorded the confrontation, protesting the abuse of authority on behalf of the young man.

Instead of responding to the complaint of unwarranted aggression, however, the BMICH police OIC turned their attention on Gunaratne. In a rapid escalation, he was detained and taken to the Kurunduwatta Police Station. Their justification? He lacked a media ID card, a flimsy pretext given that Gunaratne was merely performing his journalistic duties and documenting an act of aggression by a private security guard. The Kurunduwatta Police charged him with “acting in a manner that disturbed public order,” while the police bail granted after intervention by the Media Law Forum lawyers highlighted the arbitrary nature of the arrest.

The circumstances of Gunaratne’s arrest reveal a troubling imbalance in the way BMICH authorities exercise power. On the one hand, there is the question of impunity, with the security guard’s actions seemingly overlooked. On the other hand, there is a growing tendency to silence those who seek to document misconduct or hold authorities accountable. Such heavy-handed responses are deeply troubling for journalists and all citizens who rely on the press to act as a watchdog in society.

Moreover, this incident points to a critical gap in accountability within the BMICH police unit. Although public spaces like the book fair must maintain order, this does not authorize arbitrary arrests or harassment. The OIC’s actions, in this case, reflect a worrying trend of suppressing public oversight, where police seem more eager to censor than to investigate genuine concerns. The public deserves assurance that the law will protect, not silence, those who bear witness to unjust treatment.

This is not merely a problem affecting Gunaratne; it is a public issue that should concern every Sri Lankan. The arbitrary detention of a journalist under such a questionable pretext highlights an urgent need for improved oversight mechanisms within BMICH and other public spaces. The role of police officers in these contexts is to ensure safety, not to misuse authority and stifle voices.

As Sri Lankans look to the future, incidents like Gunaratne’s should serve as a wake-up call. Citizens must demand accountability, transparency, and protection of press freedoms to ensure that public spaces remain places of respect, learning, and free expression. Only then can we guarantee that institutions like the BMICH uphold their duty to serve and safeguard the public trust.

*Udara Soysa is a practicing attorney at law based on Colombo, Sri Lanka