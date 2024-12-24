Sickening Behaviour By NOC Committee

By Primus Salgado –

The National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka has become another organisation under the spotlight for corruption in our nation. The absolute impunity and craftiness of its Executive Committee were exposed after

the inquiry into the corrupt practices of the Secretary. Yet, he remains without any shame using a majority within the Committee who have benefited from his largesse using NOC funding and perks.

Many news reports were published about the corrupt practices within the NOC, which was directed towards the longest-standing Secretary Maxwell de Silva. Quite like the Rajapaksa regime, it was a free-for-all as long as the Secretary had a stranglehold of his position.

An ethics committee report singled out the unsavoury practices of the Secretary which was taken note of by the IOC and OCA seriously. Many warnings issued by these international bodies went unheard, resulting in their withholding of funding. This should bring shame to the local body. Did it? Nay, Nay, Nay. Once a person loses SHAME, all is lost. No one is bigger than an organisation. Time and time again it has been proven. The outcome will bring disaster to the Secretary…….and even extend to the Committee. An example of the longstanding Rajapaksa regime is but proof.

Many allegations smack of criminality. Funds deposited in an organisation are given in trust. This is sacrosanct. Trustees such as the President, Secretary and the Committee are duty-bound to handle money with utmost care and honesty.

The ethics committee has highlighted a few instances where duplicate payments were used by two officials and sums were returned months after when it was found out. Surely, they knew that payment for one

commitment was received from the IOC-OCA and to dip into NOC funds for the same was fraudulent Returning the money months later does not clear them of that criminality. It is called temporary misappropriation. It is in our Criminal Procedure Code. Please note Mr De Silva. Well, people smuggling? Need that be even discussed?

Here is the rub. If the Committee rallies around the Secretary to support him out of this scenario, they become accomplices to such crimes. The IOC-OCA is clear in their minds that the recommendations of the ethics

committee must be adhered to. The delay in doing so has resulted in them suspending funds to the NOC. No further clarification is needed. Full stop.

If the President, Secretary and the Committee dilly-dallies they will dig their graves and, bring shame to our nation. By now all other nations within the umbrella of the IOC-OCA would have taken note of the unholy situation of our branch. Shame on you guys.

It is time for the Government which is committed to reversing the stink of our nation to look into the shenanigans of the NOC as early as possible. Calling an AGM to elect a new Committee by the same persons as a ruse to divert attention by placing dummies who will support them will only delay the adherence to the ethics committee findings. Funding by the IOC-OCA will not be forthcoming for changing the pillows. Maxwell De Silva and the Committee can ignore this at their peril.