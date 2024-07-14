Sri Lanka Cricket: ‘No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent’

By Gamini Jayaweera –

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” ~ Elanor Roosevelt

In January 2019, former Minister of Sports Harin Fernando appointed Major General Daya Ratnayake as the Chairman of the National Sports Council (NSC), along with 14 executive members, with the goal of uplifting sports in Sri Lanka. At the time, Harin Fernando stated, “As the Minister of Sports, my main focus is to ensure that sports are played clean in the country. Win or lose, playing clean should be the main focus. I want to put a stop to talented youngsters from rural areas being unable to compete and perform due to a lack of basic facilities like a pair of spikes.”

However, in November 2019, Harin Fernando resigned from his ministerial post following the defeat of the UNP candidate in the Presidential election. During the tenure of Harin Fernando and Daya Ratnayake, there was hardly any noteworthy progress in the development of sports generally.

In August 2020, the then Minister of Sports, Namal Rajapaksa, appointed the well-respected former cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene as the Chairman of the NSC, which also included several famous former sports personalities as committee members. Upon accepting the Chairmanship of the NSC, Mahela Jayawardene stated, “Our intention is to start from the grassroots level if we are to raise the standard to the top level. We will prioritize the sports depending on the competition. We will discuss merging sports with the education ministry, which has to work collectively. Apart from these, there is a need for changing the sports law, which is too old. We will look into the legal side of it and develop it to be conducive to us. It is going to be a long process, which I believe can be achieved with the support of the Minister.”

After serving as Chairman of the NSC for 12 months, in August 2021, Mahela officially announced, “Our goal is to felicitate medal-winning athletes at the international level, and Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has already given his blessings to execute our plans for the benefit of these athletes.” If Namal had approved Mahela & Co.’s plan, why did Mahela and some other members resign after a further 9 months in their positions without implementing the much-needed reforms included in the plan? Interestingly, Mahela and others who resigned from their positions never complained about Namal’s failure to support their initiatives. If so, what went wrong?

Being Chairman of the NSC in Sri Lanka is a full-time job. It appears that Mahela’s casual approach to the NSC and his workload both locally and globally led to his failure to implement the proposals approved by the then Minister of Sports. Make no mistake, Mahela is a very capable and talented individual. He is a world-renowned cricketer and a well-respected cricket coach. In addition to the Chairmanship of the NSC, the Minister had given Mahela full authority to make decisions and appoint coaches.

However, it seems we have not progressed as described in the plans to uplift sports in Sri Lanka. It is surprising that after collaborating very closely with the former Minister of Sports, Namal Rajapaksa, and enjoying financial and other privileges, Mahela & Co. took one year and 9 months to realize that the system was corrupt—a system well known to the public for at least the last two decades.

Although Mahela is an incredibly talented and respected individual, it would seem he did not have enough time to devote to developing sports in Sri Lanka due to his other worldwide commitments. It appears that Mahela & Co. failed to give 100% commitment to implementing the plans approved by the then Minister of Sports to uplift sports in Sri Lanka. One wonders whether Mahela had taken on more than he could manage. So, we were back to square one.

NSC Leadership

After Namal Rajapaksa, the post of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs was given to Roshan Ranasinghe who appointed a new Chairman and 15 committee members to the National Sports Council (NSC). Addressing the gathering at the Sport Auditorium at Torrington grounds, the Minister emphasized the importance of having a formidable team to lead Sri Lanka’s sports development. He highlighted the decision to appoint former World Cup-winning cricket team captain, Arjuna Ranatunga, as the Chairman of the NSC, citing Ranatunga’s decision-making skills, team management capabilities, and straightforwardness as key reasons for the 1996 Cricket World Cup victory.

However, the Roshan Ranasinghe’s statement is subject to debate. Many believe that the 1996 World Cup win was due to a combination of factors: strategic planning by the leadership team (then President Anna Punchihewa, Head Coach Dave Whatmore, and Captain Arjuna Ranatunga), the skill and talent of the cricketers, and the captain’s on-field decisions made in consultation with senior players.

This reasoning is further supported by the team’s performance in the 1999 World Cup in England, where they were eliminated in the first round. After the 1996 victory, Captain Ranatunga’s leadership style changed to a more autocratic approach, which demotivated team members. Some players privately referred to him as “Hitler” indicating dissatisfaction with his leadership. The absence of forward-thinking strategies also contributed to the team’s mediocre performance, as they lost three out of four matches, only managing to defeat Kenya, a weaker team, by 45 runs. The resulting losses, however, suggest that Ranatunga’s decision-making abilities and straightforwardness alone were insufficient for continued success.

The current President dismissed the Minister of Sports, Roshan Ranasinghe due to his inability to diplomatically resolve conflicts. Both the Minister and Arjuna Ranatunga had contentious relationships with local and international members of the ICC (International Cricket Council), causing further issues within the Sri Lankan Cricket Board.

Current Status

Harin Fernando has been appointed once again as the new Minister of Sports following the dismissal of Roshan Ranasinghe. Newly appointed Sports Minister, Harin Fernando has sacked former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Arjuna Ranatunga as Chairman of the National Sports Council and appointed Dr Maiya Gunasekara who has also already served as a former Chairman of the National Sports Council for seven years. It is a pity that the President of Sri Lanka could not find fresh faces to appoint to these important positions, instead of relying on the same old personalities who have previously failed to elevate Sri Lankan sports to an international level.

Sri Lanka Cricket

As a former cricketer, I am deeply disturbed and hugely disappointed the Minister of Sports, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and the members of the Executive Committee administer our only successful international-level sport. Many Sri Lankans are wondering whether these individuals have the common sense needed to uplift cricket in Sri Lanka.

Cricket is traditionally known as the gentleman’s game, embodying values such as integrity, discipline, and sportsmanship. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in the behaviour and attitudes of some Sri Lankan cricketers and managers. This shift has led to concerns about a decline in professionalism and a growing disregard for the principles that once defined this great sport.

Most Recent Performance

Our cricket team participated in the 2023 One Day International (ODI) World Cup in Australia, and it was revealed that some high-profile members of the management and players were attending restaurant promotions during the tournament. Newspaper reports have also revealed that some players were attending casinos and engaging in inappropriate activities during the tournament.

The SLC and the then Minister told the nation that they would conduct an official inquiry, publish the report, and punish the culprits. To date, no official or player has been charged except for Danushka Gunathilaka, who participated in a court case for alleged indecent behaviour. Same old story! Can the new Minister of Sports release this report and let the public know what punishments have been imposed on the officials and the cricketers involved in these misbehaviours?

Press reports suggest that some players and managers participated in an all-night drinking party at the players’ hotel the day before the match against South Africa in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the USA. Whether these press reports are true or false, one thing is clear that the behaviour and discipline in the national team are well below the standard expected from a professional outfit.

Many of these players and managers seem more focused on personal gains and self-indulgence, prioritizing their desires over their responsibilities to the team and the nation. This lack of discipline and professional outlook has not only affected their performance on the field but has also tarnished Sri Lanka’s reputation as a respected cricketing nation. The consequences of such behaviour extend beyond the sport, bringing shame and disrepute to their fans and the entire country.

It is crucial for the cricketing community and authorities to urgently and thoroughly address these issues, reinstating the values that make cricket a revered sport and ensuring that Sri Lankan cricket regains its esteemed standing in the international arena. Let us hope this is not another attempt to whitewash the irregularities and ill-disciplined behaviour of our national cricketers and the members of the management team.

Way Forward

The recent resignations of Head Coach Chris Silverwood and Consultant Coach Mahela Jayawardene from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) following the national team’s early exit from the T20 World Cup have prompted a significant restructuring. Sanath Jayasuriya, a full-time cricket consultant who played an influential role with the T20 World Cup squad, has been appointed as the Interim Head Coach of SLC. Jayasuriya has previously served as the Chairman of Selectors from 2013 to 2015 and again from 2016 to 2017, though his tenure saw mixed results.

One of the critical issues SLC faces is the perception among many former players that their past cricketing achievements automatically qualify them for the Head Coach position. However, the role certainly requires more than just a strong cricketing background. The Head Coach must be adept at unifying the team through team-building exercises, training, and open communication to foster a cohesive culture within SLC. This includes possessing a high Intelligence Quotient (IQ), Social and Emotional Quotient (SEQ), and Managerial Quotient (MQ), in addition to cricketing skills, to effectively lead and motivate players, creating an environment where players are inspired to perform at their best.

The previous structure, involving multiple high-level coaches—Head Coach, Consultant Coach, Full-time Cricket Consultant, and Assistant Coach—along with other specialised coaches, has proven problematic. The absence of a single, cohesive leadership has led to a lack of accountability for the team’s mediocre performance. This fragmented leadership has caused confusion among players, negatively impacting their performance by pulling them in different directions.

A unified leadership approach, with a single leader clearly advocating the direction, objectives, strategy, and tactics formulated by top management, is essential for guiding the team effectively. This approach ensures that tasks are performed efficiently and effectively, leading to successful outcomes. It is hoped that the authorities have gleaned valuable lessons from this experience and will implement changes to foster a more unified and effective leadership structure. It is also hoped that the new Head Coach position will be filled with the requirements for the post, as identified here, in mind.

Conclusion

I strongly believe that Eleanor Roosevelt’s insightful quote, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,” should serve as a guiding principle for the current Minister of Sports and the Board members of Sri Lanka Cricket. Embracing this wisdom is crucial for restoring decency, competitiveness, and elevating the standards of our beloved sport. By internalising and acting upon this message, these leaders can inspire confidence, foster resilience, and promote a culture of respect and excellence within our sports community.

*The writer is a former cricketer who has played for Issipathana College and SSC. He is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of the Chartered Surveyors and is a holder of Master’s degree in Business Administration from Henley Management College, Oxford.