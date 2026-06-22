Sri Lanka’s Export Test: Can The NEDP Deliver By 2030?

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.” — Winston Churchill

Sri Lanka has emerged from the brink of economic collapse and entered a period of macroeconomic stabilisation. Inflation has moderated, foreign reserves have improved, debt restructuring is progressing, and confidence is gradually returning. These developments deserve recognition.

However, stabilisation is not development.

The real challenge facing Sri Lanka is how to transform a fragile recovery into sustained economic growth, productive employment, and rising living standards. This requires a structural shift from a debt-dependent economy toward an export-driven economy capable of generating foreign exchange through production rather than borrowing. In short, the above is fundamental for the future of the country.

Recognising this challenge, the Government has introduced the National Export Development Plan (NEDP) 2026-2030. It is aimed at doubling merchandise export earnings to US$36 billion by 2030 from $17.25 billion in 2025. Regarding the above, the plan seeks to (i) diversify exports, (ii) attract investment, (iii) improve competitiveness, and (iv) position Sri Lanka as a regional logistics and knowledge hub.

The strategic direction is broadly correct. However, the critical question remains:

Can Sri Lanka realistically achieve the Plan’s objectives by 2030?

To answer this question, it is useful to compare Sri Lanka’s strategy with one of Asia’s most successful export-led development stories: Vietnam.

Why Exports Matter More Than Ever

No country has achieved sustained prosperity without a strong export sector. Exports (i) generate foreign exchange, (ii) attract investment,(iii) create employment, (iv) transfer technology, (iv) improve productivity, and (vi) strengthen resilience against external shocks.

Most importantly, the previous crisis revealed that macroeconomic stability cannot be sustained without a resilient export sector capable of earning foreign exchange on a continuous basis.

Export expansion is therefore not simply a policy option; it is an economic necessity. This means that Sri Lanka can no longer rely on debt-financed growth, import-dependent consumption, or periodic external borrowing to sustain economic activity. The country’s long-term economic stability depends on its ability to generate sufficient foreign exchange through competitive exports. A stronger export sector would not only reduce vulnerability to external shocks but also create productive employment, attract foreign direct investment, facilitate technology transfer, and improve national productivity. Furthermore, export-led growth would strengthen the balance of payments, support currency stability, and provide the resources needed to finance essential imports and future development. In short, sustained export growth is not merely one component of economic recovery; it is the foundation upon which Sri Lanka’s future prosperity and economic sovereignty must be built.

What the Export Development Plan Gets Right

The NEDP correctly identifies many of Sri Lanka’s long-standing structural weaknesses.

The Plan focuses on:

* Trade facilitation reforms

* Logistics development

* Investment promotion

* Export diversification

* Skills development

* Innovation and entrepreneurship

* Digital transformation

* Quality standards and ESG compliance

* Integration into regional and global value chains

These priorities align closely with the experience of successful exporting economies across East and Southeast Asia.

The Plan therefore deserves credit for recognising the right problems and proposing many of the right solutions.

The Vietnam Benchmark

Vietnam’s rise has been remarkable.

Over three decades, it transformed itself from a low-income agrarian economy into one of the world’s most dynamic manufacturing and export centres.

The country’s success was built on:

* Consistent policy direction

* Export-oriented industrialisation

* Massive foreign direct investment

* Industrial zones and export processing zones

* Competitive logistics systems

* Integration into global value chains

* Workforce development

* Infrastructure investment

Most importantly, Vietnam maintained continuity of purpose across multiple decades.

The lesson is simple: success was not driven by planning alone but by disciplined implementation.

A Scorecard Assessment of Sri Lanka’s Export Development Plan

The most important question is whether Sri Lanka currently possesses the conditions necessary to replicate the success of economies such as Vietnam.

Comparative Scorecard Assessment of Sri Lanka’s National Export Development Plan (2026–2030) Against Vietnam’s Export Success Model

Pillar Viet Nam Experience Sri Lanka Current Position Assessment Policy Consistency Strong and stable over decades Historically inconsistent Moderate Risk Foreign Direct Investment Very strong Relatively weak High Risk Industrial Zones Extensive and successful Limited scale Moderate Risk Logistics and Ports Highly competitive Potential exists, but reforms are incomplete Moderate Risk Skills Development Strong alignment with industry Significant gaps remain Moderate Risk Export Diversification Broad export base Still concentrated High Risk Innovation and Technology Increasingly sophisticated Emerging but limited Moderate Risk Energy Competitiveness Competitive industrial energy Cost remains a concern High Risk Governance and Institutions Strong implementation focus Implementation challenges persist High Risk

The above suggests that Sri Lanka’s National Export Development Plan contains many of the strategic ingredients associated with successful export-oriented economies. However, the country’s principal weaknesses lie (i) in implementation capacity, (ii) in policy consistency, (iii) in investment attraction, (iv) in export diversification, (v) in energy competitiveness, and (vi) in institutional effectiveness. Unless these weaknesses are addressed urgently, achieving the Plan’s ambitious export targets by 2030 will remain challenging despite the quality of the strategy itself.

Overall Assessment: Promising Strategy, Uncertain Execution

Sri Lanka’s Greatest Weakness: Implementation

The scorecard reveals a clear pattern.

The challenge is not strategy formulation.

The challenge is implementation.

Sri Lanka has never lacked policy frameworks, development plans, or reform agendas. From the Mahaweli Development Program and Regaining Sri Lanka to Mahinda Chinthana, Vision 2025, the National Export Strategy (2018–2022), Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor, and the current National Export Development Plan, successive governments have produced comprehensive blueprints to transform the economy and accelerate development. The recurring challenge, however, has not been policy design but policy execution. Political transitions, shifting priorities, institutional fragmentation, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and weak accountability mechanisms have repeatedly undermined implementation, preventing many well-conceived initiatives from achieving their intended outcomes. As a result, Sri Lanka has accumulated an extensive record of plans but a far less impressive record of delivery. Unless this persistent implementation deficit is addressed through stronger institutions, policy continuity, clear accountability, and effective coordination, even the most comprehensive export strategy is unlikely to achieve its objectives or deliver the structural transformation required for sustained economic growth.

The Investment Imperative

Export growth requires investment. This is fundamental. We can go back to Vietnam.

Vietnam attracted global corporations because investors had confidence in policy stability, infrastructure quality, labour availability, competitive production costs, and access to international markets through an extensive network of trade agreements. As a result, many of the world’s leading multinational corporations chose Vietnam as a strategic manufacturing and export base.

For example, Samsung Electronics invested billions of dollars and made Vietnam one of its largest global manufacturing hubs for smartphones and electronics. Intel Corporation established one of its largest semiconductor assembly and testing facilities in the country. Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, expanded its operations to support global electronics supply chains. LG Electronics developed large-scale manufacturing facilities producing electronics for export markets worldwide. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation and its supplier network contributed to the development of Vietnam’s automotive and industrial We

We need to keep in mind that these investments were not attracted by tax incentives alone. They were attracted by a long-term development strategy supported by predictable policies, efficient industrial zones, improving logistics infrastructure, a disciplined workforce, and a strong commitment to export-oriented industrialisation. Over time, these multinational corporations became catalysts for technology transfer, skills development, supplier upgrading, productivity growth, and export expansion. The lesson for Sri Lanka is clear: countries do not become export powerhouses merely by promoting exports; they become export powerhouses by creating an environment in which world-class investors are willing to commit capital, technology, and production capacity for decades rather than years.

Sri Lanka must significantly improve its investment environment if it wishes to achieve its export ambitions. Investors seek more than incentives; they seek certainty, efficiency, and confidence that policies will remain stable over the long term. Delays in approvals, regulatory complexity, inconsistent policy signals, and infrastructure bottlenecks can discourage investment and divert capital to competing destinations. In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, Sri Lanka is not only competing for export markets but also competing for investment against countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Unless the country creates a business environment that is predictable, transparent, and globally competitive, achieving the ambitious export targets envisaged for 2030 will remain a formidable challenge.

Large-scale export expansion cannot occur without substantial increases in domestic and foreign investment.

Building Export Ecosystems Rather Than Individual Products

One of Vienam’s greatest achievements was the creation of industrial ecosystems.

Successful export industries do not emerge in isolation.

They require:

* Suppliers

* Skilled workers

* Research institutions

* Logistics providers

* Financial services

* Infrastructure

* Export-oriented investors

Sri Lanka must therefore focus on building complete industrial ecosystems rather than promoting isolated export products.

The Path Forward: From Ambition to Execution

If Sri Lanka is serious about transforming itself into an export-oriented economy and achieving the ambitious targets set out in the National Export Development Plan (2026-2030), the focus must now shift from policy formulation to policy execution. The experience of Vietnam demonstrates that economic transformation is not achieved through plans alone but through consistent implementation over many years.

To maximise the probability of success by 2030, five priorities deserve immediate and sustained attention.

Maintain Policy Consistency Irrespective of Political Cycles

Perhaps the most important lesson from Vietnam is policy continuity. Investors making decisions worth hundreds of millions of dollars require confidence that policies will remain stable not for one or two years but for decades.

Sri Lanka has historically struggled with frequent changes in taxes, import regulations, investment incentives, trade policies, and sectoral priorities. Such uncertainty increases investment risk and discourages long-term commitments.

For example, Vietnam’s export success was built upon a consistent commitment to export-oriented industrialisation that survived changes in leadership and economic circumstances. In contrast, Sri Lanka has often shifted priorities between import substitution, protectionism, liberalisation, and state intervention.

The National Export Development Plan should therefore be elevated beyond party politics and adopted as a national economic framework supported by all major political stakeholders. Economic transformation requires continuity, not policy reversals.

Accelerate Investment Approvals and Regulatory Reforms

No country has achieved rapid export growth without substantial investment. Export expansion requires factories, industrial parks, logistics facilities, technology centres, research institutions, and modern infrastructure.

Yet investors often identify regulatory complexity, bureaucratic delays, and approval bottlenecks as major obstacles in Sri Lanka.

The country must establish a genuinely investor-friendly environment characterised by transparency, efficiency, and speed. Investment approvals that currently take months should be completed within weeks. Digital approval systems, streamlined regulations, single-window investment facilitation, and stronger investor protection mechanisms should become national priorities.

Vietnam attracted global corporations such as Samsung, Intel, Foxconn, LG, and Toyota because investors had confidence that projects could be implemented efficiently and predictably. Sri Lanka must create a similarly competitive investment environment if it hopes to attract globally significant investors.

Strengthen Industrial Zones and Export Clusters

Successful exporting nations do not simply export products; they build industrial ecosystems.

Vietnam’s industrial zones became magnets for investment because they offered integrated infrastructure, efficient logistics, reliable utilities, skilled labour, and close proximity to suppliers. These ecosystems generated economies of scale, productivity improvements, and knowledge spillovers.

Sri Lanka should therefore move beyond isolated investment projects and focus on developing specialised export clusters.

For example:

* Advanced manufacturing and electronics clusters.

* Agro-processing and food export zones.

* Boat-building and marine industry hubs.

* Pharmaceutical and medical device parks.

* Digital technology and knowledge-service zones.

The objective should be to create environments where investors, suppliers, universities, training institutions, and service providers operate within integrated ecosystems that support export competitiveness.

Improve Logistics and Trade Facilitation Systems

Sri Lanka’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean provides a natural advantage, but geography alone does not create competitiveness.

Modern exporters compete on speed, reliability, efficiency, and cost.

Every day lost at customs, every delay at a port, and every administrative obstacle increases the cost of doing business and reduces competitiveness.

Vietnam invested heavily in ports, roads, industrial connectivity, customs modernisation, and logistics infrastructure. As a result, manufacturers could move goods efficiently from factories to global markets.

Sri Lanka must accelerate port modernisation, digital customs systems, trade facilitation reforms, multimodal transport connectivity, and logistics sector reforms. The goal should be to position Colombo as a globally competitive logistics hub capable of supporting export-led growth throughout South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

Establish Rigorous Monitoring, Accountability, and Performance Measurement

One of Sri Lanka’s greatest development weaknesses has been the tendency to produce ambitious plans without establishing effective implementation mechanisms.

The National Export Development Plan should therefore be supported by a transparent monitoring framework with clearly defined targets, timelines, responsibilities, and performance indicators.

Annual public reporting should evaluate progress against measurable objectives such as:

* Export growth.

* Foreign direct investment inflows.

* Export diversification.

* Trade facilitation improvements.

* Logistics performance.

* Employment generation.

* Global competitiveness indicators.

An independent monitoring mechanism could help ensure continuity, transparency, and accountability across successive administrations.

What gets measured gets managed. What gets monitored gets implemented.

The Defining Challenge

The next five years will determine whether Sri Lanka merely recovers from the crisis or fundamentally transforms its economy.

The National Export Development Plan provides a roadmap. Vietnam’s experience provides a proven benchmark. The remaining challenge is implementation.

If Sri Lanka can maintain policy consistency, attract investment, develop industrial ecosystems, improve logistics competitiveness, and enforce rigorous accountability, the country’s export ambitions may become achievable realities.

If not, the Plan risks becoming another well-written policy document that joins a long list of unrealised economic aspirations.

The difference between success and failure will not be the quality of the strategy. It will be the quality of execution.

Summary

Sri Lanka’s National Export Development Plan 2026-2030 represents one of the most comprehensive export-oriented policy frameworks introduced in recent decades. The Plan correctly identifies the structural reforms necessary to improve competitiveness and expand exports.

A comparison with Vietnam demonstrates that many of the strategic pillars are sound. However, the comparison also highlights significant weaknesses in implementation capacity, investment attraction, export diversification, governance effectiveness, and policy consistency.

The scorecard assessment suggests that the Plan contains many of the right ingredients, but success is far from guaranteed. Several critical pillars remain vulnerable and require urgent attention if export targets are to be achieved by 2030.

The central lesson from Vietnam is clear: development success is determined not by the quality of plans but by the quality of execution.

Conclusion: The Challenge Is No Longer Strategy—It Is Execution

Sri Lanka’s National Export Development Plan (2026–2030) should be welcomed as one of the most important economic policy initiatives introduced in recent years. At a time when the country is seeking to move beyond crisis management and debt dependency, the Plan provides a credible framework for building a more resilient, competitive, and export-oriented economy.

The assessment presented in this article suggests that the Plan contains many of the strategic ingredients associated with successful export-led economies. Its emphasis on export diversification, investment attraction, trade facilitation, logistics development, innovation, skills enhancement, and integration into global value chains reflects internationally proven development principles. In this respect, the strategic direction is broadly sound.

However, the comparison with Vietnam also reveals a more challenging reality. While Sri Lanka’s strategy may be comparable on paper, its implementation environment remains significantly weaker. The scorecard assessment identifies persistent vulnerabilities in policy consistency, foreign direct investment, export diversification, energy competitiveness, governance effectiveness, and institutional capacity. These are not minor obstacles; they are the very foundations upon which export success is built.

The experience of Vietnam demonstrates that economic transformation is not the product of a single plan, policy document, or political cycle. It is the outcome of decades of disciplined implementation, institutional commitment, policy continuity, infrastructure development, and unwavering focus on competitiveness. Vietnam succeeded because it transformed execution into a national priority.

Sri Lanka now faces a similar test. The country must move beyond policy announcements and embrace a culture of implementation, accountability, and measurable outcomes. The next five years will determine whether Sri Lanka merely recovers from the economic crisis or successfully transforms itself into a dynamic, export-oriented economy capable of generating sustainable growth, productive employment, and long-term prosperity.

Ultimately, the success or failure of the National Export Development Plan will not be determined by the quality of its vision, but by the quality of its execution. If Sri Lanka can maintain policy consistency, attract globally competitive investment, strengthen industrial ecosystems, improve logistics performance, and enforce institutional accountability, the export targets for 2030 may well be achievable.

If not, the country risks repeating a familiar pattern—producing ambitious plans that fall short of their promise.

The choice before Sri Lanka is therefore neither technical nor theoretical. It is fundamentally a question of national resolve.

The country already possesses a roadmap. The lessons from Vietnam are available. The strategic priorities are increasingly understood.

What remains is the determination to implement.

As Thomas Edison wisely observed:

“Vision without execution is hallucination.”

For Sri Lanka, the challenge is no longer to formulate another vision. The challenge is to transform vision into action, action into exports, and exports into lasting prosperity. By 2030, the results—not the intentions—will determine whether Sri Lanka has passed its export test.

*The writer, among many, served as the Special Adviser to the Office of the President of Namibia from 2006 to 2012 and was a Senior Consultant with the UNDP for 20 years, and a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993). He can be reached at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com