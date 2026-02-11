SS & Brown Shirts, Theatrics Of ICE Agents & The Trump Rule

By Vishwamithra –

“The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.” ~ Dante Alighieri

Donald Trump may be dreaming of being in power forever; his fantasies know no mundane limits. His ambition has surpassed the decent threshold of a village lad, whose only ordinary desire was to become a professional after finishing school. Trump has crushed all civilized manners of governance. Having surrounded himself with henchmen of the same ilk, he has receded into a cocoon of somewhat a comfort zone; definitions and interpretations of ordinary concepts and everyday measures of life and livelihoods are warped at best and extraordinarily cruel at worst.

One prominent pundit described the current chaotic conditions of the operations conducted by the ICE Agents thus: ‘Unbeknownst to the general masses, Trump has unleashed his own ‘brown shirts’ or the goons of his version of the SS; ICE agents have just begun to spread their power beyond accepted and traditional boundaries. The playing fields can no way be called fair and balanced; on the contrary they are far too biased towards those who govern and rule.’ ICE Agents to Hitler’s Brown Shirts might be too nasty and undeserving, yet such is the temperature of some feelings.

Whether one draws parallels between the populist fervor of modern ‘Brownshirt’ tactics and the systemic operational methodologies of the historical SS and SD, the eventualities of the current economic enactments could be far more desirable; these include a renaissance in American manufacturing, the achievement of global energy dominance, and a robust tightening of the labor market that, in the past, has delivered unprecedented leverage to the American worker.

However, Donald Trump is far too detached from such sophisticated policy goals. His sole engagement seems to be that of an Emperor of sorts, presiding over his subjects, telling them what and what not to do. Such a leader’s mindset cannot be underestimated nor underrated. Having become the laughingstock of the world today, the average American wonders, more often than not, whether he or she would be truly well represented by Donald Trump on the global platform without being condemned and belittled at the end.

Top Trump immigration officials faced sharp questioning from Democratic House members on Tuesday, Feb 10, at a three-hour Department of Homeland Security oversight hearing, following last month’s fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretty by immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis. Watching their testimony may generate more ire and disgust regarding how these top officials—charged with overseeing the operational side of ‘catching and deporting criminal immigrants’—are handling the matter. Analyzing this situation as a purely judicious exercise of government policy is, in itself, a jarring and painful endeavor.”

Politics of immigration enforcement could be utterly unpalatable. Every US government has succeeded in keeping the issue pestering without offering even a trace of a resolution. Its shelf-life as a magnetic political issue renders more meat for the platform than getting caught up in between choices whichever is owned could be far more unfavorable to the voting public. A nation so fatigued by this nagging issue of ‘Undocumented Alien’ now has to grapple not only with the non-resolution of its substance and processes, it has to deal with a demagogue who was driven to power on the backs of those who demanded and wished that the America of the pre-civil rights era could be reborn.

A macro political condition somewhat resembling that of the social context that prevailed on the eve of the 2024 Sri Lankan elections– status quo vs system change– is now existing in the USA. And that sociopolitical condition has got a very determined driver behind the wheel, Donald Trump. As was described in one of my recent columns, the White Supremacists in America who chose to submerge the black slaves in their first one and half centuries of ‘Independence’ and drive them to inhuman living conditions are yet to come to terms with the Civil Rights movement and its aftermath.

Despite the election of a Black President, a particular segment, albeit a minority, which could never reconcile itself to the reality of the concept of ‘each one is equal to the other’ and its sophisticated cascade of human values and their inner workings seem to be far too unwilling or unready to embrace the new realities of an egalitarian society. Donald Trump willingly chose to exploit these underpinnings of a social misunderstanding. We are going through that period in which the shelf-life of an election slogan has surpassed all boundaries of endurance.

Yet we find America in a very inexplicable quandary. Her stock market is behaving extremely well while all the micro economic measures are pointing towards a stagnant middleclass and a deteriorating poor class. Trump’s tariffs have caused tremendous uncertainly amongst the main players in the market and unemployment numbers are increasing by the week. Anecdotal evidence reveals that most of the fine-dining restaurants are experiencing a downward trend and many a supermarket shows their slowdown in business by the very low numbers employed at the checkout counters and less-than-satisfactory numbers at the self-checkout lines.

Optics that dominate the world stage will ultimately come home to consume Trump and his cohorts. Appearance on an international platform and displaying obscene diplomatic gymnastics might have an appeal to the twenty to thirty percent of MAGA followers, yet not to others. More often than not, the average citizen of the world—prioritizing everything from basic survival to nuanced social concerns—is a balanced and calm individual. Their foundational decisions regarding life are solid, remaining largely unaffected by the erratic, unforeseen vagaries of social dynamics.

American constitution is a remarkable creation. Its very substance and its delivery, sentence by sentence, has been consummated with utter clarity and with very little uncertainty. The concept of ‘We the People’ and its frequent appearance have captivated many experts, inspiring thoughtful critiques of the document. The unique loyalty it fosters among both the elected and the electorate is unparalleled in modern constitutions.

Trump is actively seeking to undermine that loyalty. Whether he succeeds or fails ultimately depends on the resolve of ‘We the People’. The strength of the MAGA is not abstract. It is real and could be utterly irksome, to say the least. But one has to live with it till it lasts. Its lifespan would be decided, not by Trump nor by its opponents. ‘We the People’ could come to the rescue of America and they should. What is at stake is not some inscrutable values or some Utopian mirage. The ordinary lifestyles of ordinary men and women will rely on the very sustenance of a mighty economic, military and political system that was built on a solid foundation of the American Constitution. Its intrinsic strength does not lie in the eloquence of language nor in the dead men who gave birth to it; Its strength dwells in the very people who it said would defend it and protect it.

