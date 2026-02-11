When Promises Reach The Hills: Will Badulla Finally Rise?

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

For once, a piece of news from Sri Lanka’s hill country does not begin with drought, estate hardship, or youth migration. Instead, we hear an unusual headline: “Something big is about to happen to Badulla! Just wait and see!”

A discussion in Parliament has reportedly outlined an ambitious urban development plan to transform the historic city of Badulla into an economic, administrative and tourism centre. Under the 2026 Budget, Badulla has been included among ten major cities selected for development. The proposal speaks of 13 major projects — new administrative buildings, a commercial complex, a transport hub linking the railway station and bus stand, four-lane roads, and even an integrated sports complex.

For the people of the Uva Province, this is not merely another infrastructure story. It is an emotional one.

Uva is arguably Sri Lanka’s most economically disadvantaged province. For decades, the region has lived on the margins of national growth. While the Western Province surged ahead through ports, finance, logistics and services, and while parts of the Southern and Central provinces benefited from tourism and expressways, Uva remained trapped in a slow cycle — plantation dependency, small-scale agriculture, and out-migration of youth seeking employment elsewhere.

The consequences are visible. Young people leave for Colombo, the Middle East or abroad. Small towns struggle to sustain businesses. Farmers depend on uncertain weather. Graduates often return home without opportunities matching their education. In short, Uva does not lack potential; it lacks economic circulation.

This is precisely why the proposed Badulla plan matters.

The project promises an “educational city” integrating the university, schools and tuition sector, the relocation of the city’s dumping ground, a new hockey ground, development of Vincent Dias Stadium, and linking historical sites — from the Dutch fort to the Senarath Paranavitana Library surroundings — into a tourism network. Even the areas around Dunhinda Falls and Surungal Kanda are expected to become tourism zones.

If implemented properly, these are not cosmetic changes. Infrastructure does not only build roads; it builds opportunity. A transport hub means mobility. Four-lane roads mean logistics. A commercial complex means investment.

Tourism zones mean local entrepreneurship — guesthouses, guiding services, restaurants and handicrafts. An educational hub keeps youth in the region instead of exporting them. Therefore, for Uva, this is heartfelt news. Not political news — human news.

But here comes the million-dollar question: will the Government walk the talk?

Sri Lanka has a long and unfortunate habit. We are exceptionally talented at announcing projects. We hold press conferences, produce artist impressions, conduct foundation-stone ceremonies and publish ambitious timelines. The announcement itself often becomes the achievement.

Yet development is not the promise. Development is the completion. Across the country stand reminders of this culture — half-finished buildings, unused bus terminals, abandoned market complexes and grand plans that never reached operation stage. What people in Badulla need is not another speech; they need the first contractor on site, the first road actually widened, the first investor actually operating.

In fact, the Government may be underestimating the importance of delivery here. If Badulla succeeds, it could become a model for regional rebalancing in Sri Lanka. Colombo cannot carry the national economy forever. A country grows sustainably only when secondary cities grow. Strengthening provincial capitals like Badulla distributes income, reduces urban congestion, and stabilizes rural society.

But the reverse is also true. If this becomes another unfulfilled promise, the damage will be deeper than before. It will not merely be a delayed project — it will be a broken trust. The people of Uva do not ask for special treatment. They ask for inclusion in national progress. For too long they have watched development happen elsewhere. Today, for the first time in years, they are being asked to hope.

The Government must understand: hope is powerful, but fragile. Announcements create expectation. Only action creates belief. Sri Lankans should perhaps adopt a wiser national habit — do the work first, and then boast about it.

Badulla does not need headlines. Badulla needs bulldozers, investors, and jobs. If those arrive, then indeed, something big will have happened — not to a city, but to a forgotten region finally joining the country’s future

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority- He is currently a senior lecturer, Researcher, Business consultant, Youtuber, Author, Meditation Coach and Reiki Healer