The 3DO Interactive Multiplayer gaming console

The 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, commonly known as the 3DO, was a pioneering gaming console released in 1993.

Developed by The 3DO Company, it was designed to be a versatile and powerful platform that could compete with established gaming giants like Nintendo and Sega. While it failed to achieve widespread success and was eventually discontinued, the 3DO left a significant mark on the gaming industry and has a unique place in gaming history.

Gathering many companies

One of the most distinctive features of the 3DO was its open architecture. Unlike most other gaming consoles of its time, the 3DO was not produced by a single company but was licensed to various manufacturers. Some of the companies involved in manufacturing the device include:

Panasonic;

GoldStar (now LG);

and Sanyo.

This open approach allowed for a variety of 3DO models with different designs and features, but they all shared the same core technology.

Impressive technical features

The hardware inside the 3DO was impressive for its era. It featured a 32-bit RISC (Reduced Instruction Set Computer) processor, which was relatively advanced for the early '90s. This power allowed for 3D graphics and full-motion video playback, which were cutting-edge at the time. The console also had an expansive 2MB of RAM and could support up to 16.7 million colors, enhancing its graphical capabilities.

One of the 3DO's selling points was its focus on adult-oriented and multimedia titles. It was marketed as a platform that could do more than just gaming. Alongside traditional video games, the 3DO also played audio CDs and featured an optional video CD (VCD) add-on, making it a versatile entertainment device. The system's potential for interactive movies and educational software was also explored.