FC Barcelona Futsal, often referred to as Barça Futsal or simply Barcelona, is one of the most prominent and successful futsal clubs in the world. The club is based in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, and competes in both domestic and international futsal competitions.

FC Barcelona Futsal was officially founded in 1986, and it quickly rose to prominence in the Spanish and European futsal scenes. The club has been a dominant force in Spanish futsal, consistently competing at the highest level and winning numerous domestic titles.

A highly successful squad

FC Barcelona Futsal competes in the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Sala (LNFS), the top-tier futsal league in Spain. The club has achieved considerable success in the LNFS. Up to 2023, they had won 7 titles in this competition.

The team has also won the Copa del Rey 8 times during the same period. Other titles include the Copa de España and the Supercopa de España. They claimed 6 and 4 titles respectively of those tournaments.

In addition to its domestic accomplishments, FC Barcelona Futsal has made a significant impact in international futsal competitions.

The club has competed in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Also up to 2023 they have won this trophy a total of 4 times.

A team with notable players

FC Barcelona Futsal has attracted and developed some of the finest futsal talent in the world. Over the years, the club has had players who have become legends of the sport.

Some notable players who have represented Barcelona include:

Sergio Lozano;

Ferrao;

and Paco Sedano.

Similar to FC Barcelona's football philosophy, the futsal team places a strong emphasis on youth development and the La Masia academy system.

Young talents are nurtured and integrated into the first team, promoting a style of play that emphasizes skill, quick passing, and possession. They want to mirror the “tiki-taka” style associated with Barcelona’s football team.

Disclaimer:

