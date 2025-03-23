The Dream Of A Developed Sri Lanka: A Call For Bold Leadership & Action

By Matara Gunapala –

Sri Lanka stands at a crossroads. The newly elected National People’s Power (NPP) government has set its sights on an ambitious, transformative vision: a “Clean Sri Lanka“. This vision seeks to eradicate rural poverty, build a thriving digital economy, and revitalize the nation socially, environmentally, and ethically. The goal is to create a prosperous and sustainable society founded on four critical pillars of sustainability: environmental, economic, social, and governance.

But while the vision is bold, the challenge is even greater. Achieving this vision demands not only a well-crafted plan but also something far more critical—effective leadership. Without the right leadership, no plan, no matter how visionary, can succeed.

Leadership: The Heartbeat of Progress

Effective leadership goes beyond titles. It is not about occupying a position of power but guiding others to achieve a shared vision. Effective leadership is a dynamic process that inspires, motivates, and moves people to action. In times of profound transformation, such as the one Sri Lanka faces today, leaders must possess the ability to make tough decisions, unite diverse stakeholders, and steer the country towards sustainable prosperity.

Sri Lanka’s leadership must rise to meet these demands. They must inspire the nation with transparency, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to long-term societal welfare. As leadership expert John Maxwell aptly puts it, leadership isn’t about having all the answers but about asking the right questions and creating an environment where solutions emerge collaboratively [1]. For Sri Lanka, this means engaging with communities, addressing critical issues like crime, corruption, and mismanagement, and uniting the country to change corners towards prosperous times.

A Visionary Leader for a Changing World

The days of single-handedly steering a nation through turmoil with a single, charismatic leader are long past. Today, a political leader must navigate a landscape where global interconnectedness, rapid technological changes, and diverse public expectations to shape the path forward. Therefore, a modern leader is no longer a solitary decision-maker but a facilitator of collaboration and inclusivity. Trustworthiness, empathy, and reliability are paramount qualities that sustain public confidence in times of change [2].

Sri Lanka’s NPP government must navigate this complex landscape, ensuring they remain true to the people’s needs while fostering collaboration, inclusivity, and shared responsibility. The country’s political leadership must adopt a mindset open to continuous learning, flexibility, and, above all, a deep commitment to the nation’s future. There are many explanations as to what skills an effective leader requires, and one of them finds 12 critical skills [3] that promote such leadership.

Twelve Pillars of Effective Leadership: A Blueprint for Success

The NPP government must embody 12 critical leadership qualities for prosperous Sri Lanka to become a reality. These principles will inspire trust, drive action, and help bring the government closer to its objectives:

Lead by Example: Leadership begins with action. The NPP government has shown signs of this through its proactive approach to resolving issues, such as the planned bus strike, which was resolved through constructive dialogue a few months ago. Leaders must walk the talk, showing the nation that change begins with them.

Communicate Transparently and Consistently: Effective communication is the bedrock of trust. The government must keep the public informed of its plans, policies, and progress, ensuring there is no room for confusion or mistrust.

Empower the Team: Great leaders foster an environment where team members feel valued, motivated, and empowered. This autonomy drives collective success and fosters a motivated and engaged workforce.

Encourage Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Sri Lanka’s future lies in creativity and innovation. Leaders must cultivate a culture that embraces new ideas, creative solutions, and entrepreneurial ventures, including digital technologies.

Foster a Positive Work Environment: A healthy, respectful, and collaborative work environment is critical to effective governance. Employees who feel valued for their efficiency are likelier to deliver on their promises to the public.

Adapt to Change: The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Sri Lanka’s leadership must remain agile, adjusting strategies to address new challenges—particularly in technology, crime, and corruption.

Lead with Empathy: Empathy is the foundation of ethical leadership. By prioritising the welfare of all citizens—regardless of race, religion, nepotism, or religion – the government can unite the nation and foster peace.

Commit to Continuous Learning: The rapid pace of change demands that leaders never stop learning. Continuous education is essential, whether it’s through understanding new technologies, listening to experts, or learning from past mistakes. Having an expert group of people in relevant fields and willingness to listen to the parties involved helps the government’s leadership group make sound decisions.

Make Tough Decisions: Leaders must have the courage to make difficult choices for the greater good. This includes holding individuals accountable for unethical behaviour such as crimes, corruption, and inefficiencies that harm the nation’s prosperity. The NPP government is travelling a tough road, mainly due to corruption and crime, and therefore, making tough decisions effectively is a must to resolve people’s grievances and achieve economic success.

Promote Diversity and Inclusion: Diversity brings a range of perspectives that enrich policymaking. Inclusion fosters a sense of belonging and ensures that all Sri Lankans have a stake in their future and forming a government that is representative of all citizens.

Embody Humility: Humility is crucial in leadership. Leaders who are open to feedback, acknowledge their limitations, and prioritise the nation’s welfare over personal gain will earn the respect of their citizens.

Be a Good Listener: Effective leaders listen. By understanding the people’s and stakeholders’ concerns, the government can craft policies that address real issues and build stronger connections with the public.

Good Governance: The Cornerstone of a Prosperous Future

Good governance is non-negotiable for Sri Lanka to achieve lasting prosperity. Transparent, accountable, and ethical leadership will create the foundation for economic growth and social well-being. The fight against corruption must be at the forefront, as examples of mismanagement and inefficiency undermine public trust in government institutions. Take, for example, the long delays and bureaucratic hurdles faced by retirees attempting to access their provident funds. One individual told me she spent five years navigating this process, only to be forced to pay bribes and endure rude, unhelpful service. Another has been attempting to get hers over 12 without success. These examples of inefficiency and corruption illustrate a broader issue: a public service failing the people it is supposed to serve. Addressing these concerns, primarily through reforming the public sector, is crucial to Sri Lanka’s path forward.

Moreover, small but significant steps can be taken in the short term. Initiatives like the support centre for disabled passengers at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Centre show that effective governance doesn’t always require massive expenditures—just the right will and focus on citizens’ needs. The government must extend such services to all the public service centres to address the inefficiencies of public service and move the country forward. Unfortunately, big notices are still engraved on concrete walls at the entrance of some public service buildings, stating who declared them open and when. Most of those individuals were politicians responsible for various crises in the country. These notices must be replaced by information/help for the people to improve the quality of public sector services. It is hard to fulfil all NPP promises within a few months. Clearly, unruly drivers on the roads and unethical behaviour of people are also challenges to the Clean Sri Lanka objective. However, an effective advertising campaign on the media by the government and other responsible authorities may help a great deal in getting the most public in line before making law enforcement. Also, appropriate constitutional reform [4] and outsourcing some problematic public services must be seriously considered as it can help improve the effectiveness of services, cut costs and improve staff productivity.

Conclusion: The Path Forward

The NPP government’s vision of a “Clean Sri Lanka” is more than just a slogan—it is a call to action. Achieving this vision demands strong, ethical leadership committed to good governance, social inclusivity, and sustainable development. It is not an easy task, but with bold leadership, clear communication, and a relentless focus on the welfare of all citizens, Sri Lanka can transition from a history of systemic crime and corruption to a future of prosperity and unity.

As the UN Resident Coordinator recently emphasised, Sri Lanka’s recovery and reform efforts will depend on a more responsive, accountable public service, improved service delivery, economic modernisation, and strengthened social dialogue. The NPP government is mandated to lead this charge, but the success of this ambitious transformation will depend on its ability to embody the leadership qualities outlined here.

References

[1] Maxwell, J. C. (2014). Life Wisdom: Quotes from John Maxwell: Insights on Leadership. B&H Publishing Group.

[2] Ohr, D., & Oscarsson, H. (2011). Leader traits, leader image and vote choice. Political leaders and democratic elections, 187-219.

[3] 12 Leadership principles every business owner and leader should know. Retrieved 9 Jan. 2025 from https://revenuegrid.com/blog/leadership-principles/

[4] Salter, M. (2025). Fixing Sri Lanka’s Economy: A Governance Approach. Colombo Telegraph, 21 Mar. 2025. Retrieved from https://www.colombotelegraph.com/ indexphp/fixing-sri-lankas-economy-a-governance-approach/