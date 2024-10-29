By Fareez Farook –

The upcoming parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka present an unprecedented opportunity for the people to reshape the political landscape. Since Anura Kumara Dissanayake assumed the presidency, Sri Lanka has witnessed significant transformations, despite the deeply entrenched issues that have plagued the country for decades. Under his leadership, the National People’s Power (NPP) has emerged as a beacon of hope, steering the country toward transparency, accountability, and equity. In a nation long marred by political corruption, nepotism, and misuse of state resources, Dissanayake’s presidency has shown what genuine reform can achieve. However, the continuation of this positive trajectory depends on ensuring that the NPP secures a strong parliamentary majority in the forthcoming elections.

Since his ascension to the presidency, Anura Kumara Dissanayake has led what can be described as a “silent revolution.” His governance is distinct not only because of his unwavering commitment to transparency but also for his ability to communicate directly with the public—a stark contrast to the secrecy and elitism of previous regimes. Dissanayake, in his speeches, has often quoted the Marxist dictum, “The ruling ideas of each age have ever been the ideas of its ruling class,” but under his administration, the priorities have shifted to the needs of the common people.

One of the key achievements of Dissanayake’s presidency has been the systemic unraveling of corruption that had become endemic in the political establishment. His government has, in a very short time, shed light on a wide range of malpractices conducted by former regimes. For years, Sri Lanka’s politicians enjoyed unparalleled privileges, with little to no accountability for their actions. Dissanayake has taken steps to put an end to these excesses, dismantling an oligarchic system that treated the state as a tool for personal enrichment.

However, these changes can only be sustained if Sri Lankans themselves arise from the old traps of religious, caste, and linguistic barriers that have divided them for far too long. Voting for the NPP must transcend ethnic or communal loyalties; it should be a vote for the country’s future, for honesty, and for fairness. Dissanayake has repeatedly emphasized that the NPP represents all Sri Lankans, regardless of race, religion, or language. In doing so, his presidency stands as an awakening to those ruthless political leaders who, for decades, sowed the seeds of division. These leaders pitted the majority against the minority, not for the nation’s welfare, but to secure their own political survival. The NPP’s platform, in contrast, stands for unity through shared values, breaking the shackles of narrow identities.

Exposing Corruption: A Cleansing Process

The task of tackling corruption in Sri Lanka is Herculean. Corruption was not only normalized but institutionalized by the very leaders entrusted to protect the public interest. Through decades of political maneuvering, both major parties allowed the culture of impunity to flourish. One of the most egregious examples of this was the repeated misuse of state funds for personal gain by political leaders and their families.

Under Dissanayake’s leadership, investigations have unveiled corruption scandals that were previously swept under the rug. His administration has exposed financial misappropriations involving large infrastructure projects, many of which were awarded to companies linked to political figures under highly dubious terms. The previous regime’s habit of manipulating public contracts to enrich a select few has been dismantled by Dissanayake’s focus on transparency. He has instituted audits and public inquiries that ensure every rupee spent is scrutinized.

The president’s measures against corruption extend beyond symbolic gestures. He has empowered the judiciary and independent commissions to act without political interference, a necessary step in establishing a culture of true accountability. Dissanayake’s actions reflect his Marxist roots, echoing his belief that “the first requisite for the happiness of the people is the abolition of political power’s monopoly by the few.” By stripping away the impunity that shielded the powerful, his government is making way for a more equitable society.

Ending the Luxuries and Privileges of Politicians

Dissanayake’s leadership has also taken aim at another glaring issue: the extravagant lifestyles of politicians. For far too long, Sri Lanka’s political elite have enjoyed privileges that set them apart from the very people they were supposed to represent. From luxury cars and personal security details to overseas medical treatments funded by taxpayer money, the excesses were unconscionable in a country grappling with poverty and economic crisis.

One of the first initiatives taken by Dissanayake was to eliminate these unnecessary luxuries. He set an example by reducing his own presidential convoy and curtailing state-funded benefits enjoyed by politicians, including subsidized housing and allowances. The size of ministerial offices and their budgets were slashed, and politicians were no longer able to enjoy unrestricted access to public resources.

Furthermore, state-owned assets, such as luxury vehicles previously used by ministers and parliamentarians, have been auctioned off, with the funds redirected toward essential public services. These changes, though symbolic, represent a significant shift in the way the state operates. By dismantling the structures that enabled politicians to live in opulence while the masses struggled, Dissanayake’s presidency has drawn attention to the urgent need for a leadership that truly serves the people.

Steps Toward Economic Justice

Beyond combating corruption and extravagance, Dissanayake’s government has also focused on improving the economy. His administration has prioritized debt restructuring and renegotiating unfair foreign loans that have burdened the country for decades. Economic policies are now centered on sustainable development, with a focus on revitalizing local industries, improving agricultural productivity, and fostering innovation.

One of the hallmarks of Dissanayake’s presidency has been his focus on equitable wealth distribution. Programs aimed at reducing poverty have been implemented, including increased funding for education, healthcare, and housing for low-income families. This approach not only addresses the immediate economic challenges faced by Sri Lankans but also lays the groundwork for long-term, inclusive growth.

In line with his belief in the public sector’s ability to drive change, Dissanayake has reversed many privatization efforts that had threatened national assets. The reversal of these policies reflects his broader vision for Sri Lanka: a nation where resources are used for the collective good rather than the benefit of a few.

However, this vision can only be achieved if the divisions perpetuated by previous regimes are put to rest. Sri Lankans must realize that the ethnic, religious, and linguistic divides that have historically shaped voting patterns no longer serve the nation’s interests. These artificial barriers were stoked by political elites who thrived on division, fostering a climate of distrust and fear. Voting based on merit, rather than identity, is the only way to break this cycle. When an NPP candidate stands for election, it should not matter if they belong to a different community—what should matter is their integrity, their vision, and their ability to contribute to a fair and just governance system.

Strengthening Democracy: The Role of the NPP

Despite these achievements, Dissanayake’s presidency faces significant challenges. Sri Lanka’s political history is rife with entrenched interests that seek to maintain the status quo. Many of the reforms that have been introduced are still in their nascent stages and require legislative backing to be fully realized. This is why the forthcoming parliamentary elections are so crucial. A strong NPP majority in parliament would allow for the consolidation of the reforms initiated by Dissanayake and enable the passage of further legislation to cement these changes.

The NPP, which has gained considerable momentum under Dissanayake’s leadership, represents a break from the corruption and mismanagement of the past. It stands for accountability, transparency, and a commitment to uplifting all segments of society. But the party’s potential can only be fully realized if the people of Sri Lanka give it the mandate it needs in parliament. By setting aside old prejudices, whether religious, linguistic, or caste-based, and voting for candidates based on their merit and principles, Sri Lankans will send a powerful message to those who have sought to divide them.

A Call for Change

As Noam Chomsky once said, “The general population doesn’t know what’s happening, and it doesn’t even know that it doesn’t know.” In Sri Lanka, this has often been true, with successive governments keeping the public in the dark about the scale of corruption and the extent of state capture. Under Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s presidency, the veil has been lifted, revealing both the rot within the system and the possibilities for a better future.

The NPP represents more than just a political party—it is a movement toward restoring integrity, dignity, and fairness to governance. However, Dissanayake’s hands must be strengthened by the electorate. Sri Lanka can only truly benefit if the people grant the NPP a historic victory in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. By doing so, they will not only be voting for a party but for a vision of a country where justice, accountability, and progress prevail. It is time to transcend the divisions of the past, reject the leaders who divided the nation, and vote for a future that belongs to all Sri Lankans.