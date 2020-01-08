The Game Of Deception

By W. Vishnu Gupta –

Yes it appears that the very same political game played by two Oligarchy teams have started as usual with “dog and pony” media shows to mislead and divert the attention of the real stakeholders of the Presidential election held in November 2019; unsuspecting 12.5 Million voters in Sri Lanka. Somewhat mysterious and hilarious drama episodes have been staged recently with careful dialogue and precise choreography involving local and foreign participants, so far the staged is filled with; SWISS ADVENTURE, HIT AND RUN, CROCODILES AND ESCAPADE OF RANJAN; they are boring and the audience have no interest in watching them as they have unwittingly come to realize and accept these are no different from the “dog and pony” shows directed by all the regimes responsible for ruining our nation in the past seventy plus years. One leading Buddhist Monk who played a leading role in supporting the winning party of November Election paused the question in the national media; “Did we get duped again?” The monk is referring to January 2015 and November 2019, but he was unable to comprehend that we, the Sri Lankans have been duped by Two Oligarchy gangs since 1956 starting with the adventure drama that was staged by the number one Dupe Master of our history; SWRDB.

The others following his devious tactics have become much bolder, sharper and sophisticated over the years in playing the political game known as “Let us enjoy the national treasure ourselves and keep the rabble away in misery”. They have become so sophisticated in deceiving rabble every passing day and it was clearly evident in all three cases involving Swiss, Hit and Run and Crocodiles. Isn’t it obvious that our legal system and civilian security apparatus have become the laughing stock in front of the educated voters of the country, in the case of Crocodiles; the defense lawyer claimed that there is no affected victim and Attorney General’s department has agreed with the defense argument tacitly? They conveniently forgot; the victim is the “Rabble” or the voters of Sri Lanka. Attorney General’s department foremost duty must be to protect the rights of Sri Lankans including the right to live in a society devoid of deception and not shield the corrupt oligarchy gangs with flawed or incomplete legal presentations. Corruption breeds corruption and it seems that the oligarchy gangs have successfully spread the corruption cancer inside the administrative, financial, judicial and security apparatus of the country. Hence it is reasonable to assume that every government institution and their management layers have forgotten their primary duty of protecting the people, their birthrights and entitlements. Therefore no wonder that the voters especially, the Sinhala Buddhists are in a dilemma after casting their valuable votes in the November election with high expectations of freeing the government from the clutches of vile politicians leading the oligarchy gangs.

Coin of Corruption

Disillusioned civic and religious leaders believe that the people have been unwittingly applauding the change of guards every four or five years. Flipping the “Coin of Corruption” as an intrinsic act of genuine political game to change the governments in Sri Lanka has lasted for six decades; one side is stamped with the picture of UNP and the other side with that of SLP(F)P. The result of this coin toss is always has been the same; defeat to masses. The rabbles in despair are the victims of rich and mighty corrupt oligarchy club and known abusers of voters trust are never been caught and punished. It is alleged that the vile political moves are protected by those who operate in the periphery of the oligarchy club; well trained professionals holding important government positions in various fields including medical, security, financial, judiciary and academia have become the guardians of corruption in Sri Lanka. Lack of progress in punishing those criminals involved in the Central Bank bond scam, Easter terrorist attacks and high profiled murder cases add credence to the fact that the oligarchy club has been effectively shielded by the above professionals. The information contained in the latest and fourth political episode “Escapade of Ranjan” will be devastating to those actively engaged in protecting the oligarchy club and it will be interesting to watch all twist and turns of the key players in many “Dog Pony Shows” in the days to come.

Escapade of Ranjan

Escapade of Ranjan; the “Dog and Pony” show of a well known alleged sexual deviant is the fourth and latest episode to emerge in 2020 as a result of hedonism followed by the oligarchy club of Sri Lanka. This somewhat hilarious episode confirms that police services and judiciary services are highly corrupt due to politicization. Apparently this escapade has not revealed the extent of corruption in Sri Lanka fully yet, it looks like what was revealed so far involving the police officers and judges is just a tip of the iceberg. Isn’t it amazing to note that the tit bits on Ranjan’s activities are released by equally unsavory politicians and not by any official investigator? This particular episode will be aired most likely for three or four years to divert the attention of miserable Sri Lankans from real issues; hunger, lack of shelter and death from deceases. Contrary to genuine expectations of voters, adventures of Ranjan should be treated as an unexpected New Year gift for the oligarchy leaders because they will be able to play this episode every day to entertain gullible masses without any conclusion. The rabble should not raise their hopes of freeing the Sri Lankan society from corruption because “Ranjan” is no different from those other members in the oligarchy club.

Alleged actions and remarks made by Ranjan may lead many to observe similarities between him and another character recorded in European history; Casanova. It goes without saying both names are synonymous with “womanizer”.

The only difference between them is, Casanova was able to complete the most authentic source of customs, behaviors, actions and norms that included European Social Life during 18th century as Histoire de ma vie (Story of My Life),

Unfortunately, the substance and evidence; authentic information recorded in CDs to write “Story of Ranjan” fell into the hands of Sri Lankan Police on January 4th 2020. Unlike Histoire de ma vie, published in 1822, “Story of Ranjan”, perhaps the most bona fide source of the corruption of Sri Lankan oligarchy will be never known or published.