The Need for Comprehensive Value Education Reforms: An Open Letter To The Minister Of Education

By Dr. N. G. Kularatna and Dr. Godwin Kodituwakku –

National Education Policies and Value Education

Over the past three decades, leading global education reports have consistently highlighted value education as a central pillar of human development and social progress. Collectively, these reports affirm that value education is not peripheral, but integral to creating well-rounded individuals and developing peaceful, sustainable societies. All policy statements issued in Sri Lanka over the last three decades from 1992-2022 have recognized the need for, and explicitly stated the need to produce citizens who are ethical, law-abiding, caring, and socially responsible. The 1992 National Education Commission Report places value education at the centre of the purposes of education. Rather than prescribing a single new standalone subject, the Report recommended that value education be integrated throughout the whole school program by embedding it in the curricula of several other subjects, co-curricular activities, and the everyday life of the school.

In 2022, the National Education Commission presented the National Education Framework, which recommended eight National Education Goals to be achieved during the period 2020–2030. The Report points out that the curriculum should be designed to develop individuals with balanced personalities.

Of the eight goals, the following four directly and primarily represent human values:

1. Promote physical, mental, spiritual, socio-emotional, and environmental well-being of individuals necessary for a healthy and happy way of life, based on respect for human values.

2. Promote respect for human rights and laws of the country, while fulfilling duties and obligations in keeping with the norms of social justice and a democratic way of life.

3. Uphold the nation’s cultural and ecological heritage while responding to local and global challenges.

4. Develop a patriotic Sri Lankan citizen fostering national cohesion, national integrity, and national unity while respecting cultural diversity.

The policy considered to be in effect currently and the reality of its implementation

In the past, the curriculum approach used to promote values was believed to be based on the 1992 Commission Report, which was integrating values into subjects such as Language, Literature, History, Citizenship Education, Social Studies, Environmental Studies, and Religion during the compulsory stage of schooling. It is uncertain whether the National Institute of Education has conducted any studies to determine whether the recommended approach was implemented in practice and how effective it has been in helping children internalize the intended values. The only reported study, conducted during the early stages of implementing this approach revealed several drawbacks. The absence of a comprehensive value education curriculum framework with explicitly and clearly stated content, structured according to grades and subjects into which values were believed to have been integrated was the major drawback. In addition, teachers have failed to make a dedicated and deliberate effort to inculcate values, due to lack of knowledge and skill, in appropriate teaching techniques. Another major finding of the study was the complete neglect of formative and summative assessment of value learning. The education system’s emphasis on imparting and testing only cognitive learning led teachers to neglect the teaching of values.[1]

Although education policy statements and reports published since 1992 have consistently emphasized the need for value education at the compulsory stage, value education, which remained largely confined to policy rhetoric, had virtually disappeared from practice by 2026. If the value education approach, which until then had existed only nominally, had been successful and effective, the current government would likely not have introduced a subject called ‘Religion and Value Education’ in 2026.

Views and statements of the Hon. President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Education on Value Education and the Educational Process

The following statements made over the past period by the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Education demonstrate their deep concern regarding the decline in human values in contemporary Sri Lanka society and highlight the critical role and responsibility of the education system in fostering and strengthening such values.

“President Anura Kumara Dissanayake highlighted the need for ‘a new value system’ in the country while addressing the 75th birth felicitation ceremony for Rev. Omalpe Sobhita. Another point he mentioned was that the society and its institutions have deteriorated to such an extent that it is not possible to move forward as a nation and country without reforming these.”[2]

Addressing the same ceremony, the President also emphasized “the need for a new value system in building a civilized society, recalling that this was why he declared that, on the journey towards civilization, ‘one must throw away old clothes and put on new ones’ ” [3]

“We are facing a profound crisis as a society. Our education system and social structures have, to a great extent, transformed our younger generation into machines. What kind of future can we expect from such a generation? A society is emerging in which children grow up without sympathy, love, affection, concern for others, or compassion. Genuine human relationships have deteriorated. Today, social values are increasingly measured by material possessions such as luxury vehicles, large houses, and accumulated wealth. Our society urgently needs a new value system.

We must strive to raise a generation of children who are compassionate, caring, loving, and empathetic towards others. In the past we experienced a society marked by hatred and suspicion. What did such a society leave behind? It left us with suffering, misfortune and tragedy. Therefore, we must build a society founded on brotherhood, peace, and unity among all communities–Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims and Burghers. We need a society that respects not only its own culture but also the cultures of others. Every citizen must develop a sense of belonging and feel that this is their shared homeland. Without such a spirit, genuine national unity cannot be achieved. Education, literature, the arts, and sports all have an important role in fulfilling this vital task.”[4]

“The Government’s vision of creating a prosperous country and a better life for its people requires a series of transformative changes across the country. The economic, political and social challenges currently confronting the nation are deeply intertwined with the lives of its citizens. As a result they cannot be resolved through legislation alone. It requires a fundamental shift in public attitudes and values.

The arts can play a vital role in shaping culturally enriched individuals with positive attitudes, that these transformative changes seek to nurture. Equally important is the transformation of the education system, with a focus on developing creative, imaginative, and well-rounded citizens who possess compassion, critical thinking skills, and strong leadership qualities, the kind of individuals essential to our society.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the diverse learning experiences provided in schools form the foundation for the developing attitudinally mature and civilized citizens. She further noted that, to ensure students acquire these experiences, the government has guaranteed 13 years of school education for all students.”[5]

A detailed account of the views expressed by educated citizens on the need for value education, since the commencement of public discourse on the government’s national education reform initiative, was presented in a previously published article by us. We have already submitted this publication to the Minister of Education for consideration. [6]

Government’s Proposed Reforms on Value Education

The proposed education reforms introduce a new compulsory subject, titled ‘Religion and Value Education’, for students from Grade 1 to Grade 11. This change suggests a shift away from the previous approach, in which values were believed to have been integrated with several subjects within the common curriculum. Instead, the reforms appear to position Religion and Value Education as a stand-alone subject, implicitly encompassing the human values that were supposedly addressed through the previous approach.

While religions promote many human values, they may not explicitly address the full range of values and competencies required for participation in contemporary national and global societies. Therefore, Religion and Value Education should be taught as independent stand-alone subjects that complement and reinforce one another.

We emphasize that Religion is not a substitute for Value Education, just as Value Education is not a substitute for Religious Education. Each serves a distinct and important purpose in the holistic development of individuals and society. In this context, it is pertinent to consider the following views expressed by a writer on Religious Education and Value Education.

“It is urgent that education focus on ethics to be taught without specific religious labels. When religious teachings are largely disregarded in practical matters, it may be useful to incorporate ethics into the school curriculum. This would enable young learners to discuss, question, and understand them, so that it will enhance their thinking rather than making them narrowly focused on familiar religious codifications. Teaching ethics as a separate subject would also help them to be more impartial toward their own religions and more tolerant of other religions.”[7]

Towards a Meaningful and Effective Value Education Policy

Educational theory and contemporary research increasingly support the inclusion of value education as a distinct curricular area rather than relying solely on religious education. A stand-alone value education curriculum enables a more comprehensive, inclusive and developmentally appropriate approach to nurturing human values. Its relevance and educational quality are reflected in the following features.

* Possibility of implementing a balanced and holistic curriculum that is aligned with both national priorities and global contexts, with clearly defined aims and objectives and content systematically organized according to grade levels.[8]

* Facilitating the implementation of well-planned and structured environmental and community-based programmes aligned with the formal curriculum, along with a school culture–including rules, conventions, traditions, ceremonies and other practices–that provides opportunities for students to practice and reinforce the values learned within the school environment.[9]

* Enabling an effective system of formative and summative assessment to measure and evaluate learning outcomes, as the subject’s aims, objectives, and curricular content are clearly defined and aligned.[10]

* Making the subject more appropriate for a multi-religious and multi-ethnic society by providing a common curriculum through which children from all communities and faiths can learn together, thereby promoting mutual understanding, respect and social cohesion.

* Recognizing that teachers’ knowledge, pedagogical competence, and ability to apply appropriate teaching and assessment strategies are critical to students’ successful internalization of values, and acknowledging that these competencies can be developed within a limited time-frame–Value Education pedagogy can be made a compulsory component of all pre-service teacher education programmes. This would enable the country to develop a large pool of well-prepared teachers capable of effectively delivering Value Education.

We respectfully and earnestly request the Prime Minister and Minister of Education to give due consideration to the views we’ve presented when formulating policy on Value Education. We also urge the Ministry to draw upon the knowledge and expertise of experienced, creative, and professionally accomplished educationists in developing comprehensive plans for the effective implementation of that policy. Furthermore, we submit that a sound policy framework should incorporate continuous monitoring and evaluation of both the implementation process and its outcomes, along with timely revisions informed by emerging evidence and experience.

We conclude this message with two reflections: one attributed to the Greek Philosopher Aristotle, whose writings have profoundly influenced our understanding of virtue and moral character, and the other by Theodore Roosevelt, the distinguished American President and the first statesman to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.” ~ Aristotle

“To educate a man in mind and not in morals, is to educate a menace to society.” ~ Theodore Roosevelt

*Dr. N. G. Kularatna – Retired: Director Educational Research – National Institute of Education. Senior Lecturer in Education – Faculty of Education, Open University of Sri Lanka

*Dr. Godwin Kodituwakku – Associate Professor – International Buddhist University, Kundasale. Retired:Assistant Director General-Research and Development, National Institute of Education

[1] Growing up in a Sri Lankan School : Development of Attitudes and Values in Children – Gunawardena G.I.C., Kularatna N.G., Kariyawasam C. – 1995

[2] The Need for a new Ethical and Value system – Dr.Siri Gamage, Colombo Telegraph – 29.05.2025

[3] Sinhala Lanka News Web – 29.05.2025

[4] Excerpt from the speech delivered by the Hon.President at the Annual Literature Day ceremony of the Sri Lanka Kamban Kalahgam Association, YouTube – 02.05.2026

[5] Excerpt from a speech delivered by the Hon. Prime Minister, participating as the Chief Guest of the Awards Ceremony of the National Drama Competition (2024-2025), organized by the Tower Hall Foundation, held at Savsiripaya on 15.05.2026 – Lankadeepa – 16.05.2026

[6] Reimagining Value Education In The Context Of Education Reforms – N.G.Kularatna, Colombo Telegraph – 27.11.2025

[7] Importance of Including Ethics as a School Subject – Susantha Hewa – Ground Views – 19.05.2026

[8],[9],[10] සාරධර්ම අධ්‍යාපනයට ප්‍රවේශයක් – එන්.ජී. කුලරත්න, ගොඩ්වින් කොඩිතුවක්කු, ප්‍රේමා හේමචන්ද්‍ර – 2025