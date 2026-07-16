The Promise Of Provincial Council Elections – Water Poured On Barren Ground?

By Raj Sivanathan –

Caught Between Democratic Promises and Political Delay

The lifeblood of any democracy is the people’s right to elect their representatives. Yet, in Sri Lanka, the continued postponement of Provincial Council (PC) elections has raised serious questions about the country’s commitment to democratic governance and constitutional accountability.

When the National People’s Power (NPP) came to power, it pledged to strengthen democratic institutions, restore good governance, uphold the rule of law, and ensure greater transparency in government. One of its important commitments was to hold long-overdue Provincial Council elections. However, despite repeated assurances, the elections have yet to take place.

Over time, different explanations have been offered for the delay. Initially, the government cited the unresolved electoral delimitation process. Later, legal complexities, administrative preparations, constitutional reforms, and shifting national priorities were presented as reasons for postponement. While the explanations have changed, what has remained absent is a clear timetable for holding the elections.

This issue extends far beyond the scheduling of an election. It concerns the credibility of democratic governance, constitutional responsibility, and the government’s willingness to honour commitments made to the people.

The Provincial Councils were established under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution as part of Sri Lanka’s system of devolved governance. They were intended to provide elected provincial administrations responsible for sectors such as education, health, agriculture, rural development, provincial roads, and local planning.

Whether the 13th Amendment provides sufficient devolution continues to be debated. Nevertheless, Provincial Councils remain constitutional institutions, and as long as they exist within the Constitution, allowing them to remain without elected representatives undermines the democratic process.

The issue carries particular significance in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, where Provincial Councils have long been viewed as an important component of power-sharing and political representation. Their continued absence has contributed to growing frustration among many communities.

This is not solely a Northern or Eastern issue. Citizens across all nine provinces have the democratic right to elect their Provincial Councils. The prolonged absence of these elections has therefore created a democratic deficit affecting the entire country.

If genuine legal or administrative obstacles exist, the government should explain them openly and transparently. More importantly, it should present a realistic roadmap with clear timelines for resolving those obstacles and conducting the elections.

The New Tamil Political Alliance – A Test for Democratic Governance

The recent formation of a new alliance of six Tamil political parties represents an important political development. After years of fragmentation, these parties have united around several common constitutional and democratic objectives.

Among the alliance’s key priorities are the immediate conduct of Provincial Council elections, constitutional reforms that meaningfully address the political aspirations of the Tamil people, and lasting solutions to long-standing land ownership and land-related disputes affecting Tamil communities.

These are not issues confined to one political party. They have been consistently raised over many years by Tamil political parties, civil society organisations, academics, community leaders, and members of the Tamil diaspora.

The NPP’s own election manifesto emphasised democracy, good governance, transparency, equality before the law, constitutional reform, and fair treatment for all communities. Consequently, the public is now assessing not merely what was promised during the election campaign, but whether those commitments are being translated into practical action.

Political commentators have observed that differing ideological perspectives may exist within sections of the broader political movement regarding Provincial Councils, devolution of power, constitutional reform, and land-related issues. Regardless of such internal debates, governments are ultimately judged by their official policies and the commitments they make to the electorate.

The emergence of this new Tamil political alliance therefore presents an important democratic test. How the government responds to calls for Provincial Council elections, constitutional reform, and land-related concerns will demonstrate the extent of its commitment to democratic governance and constitutional accountability.

At the same time, the alliance itself will also be tested. Its long-term credibility will depend on whether it can move beyond symbolic unity and work constructively to represent the interests of the Tamil people while engaging effectively with the national political process.

The continued delay in Provincial Council elections, the absence of a clearly defined constitutional reform process, and the slow progress in addressing long-standing land issues have together created increasing public concern. Many citizens are now looking for concrete actions rather than repeated assurances.

A government’s credibility is measured not by speeches, slogans, or manifestos, but by its willingness to fulfil the promises made to the people.

Today, Sri Lanka’s greatest challenge is not only rebuilding its economy but also rebuilding public confidence in democratic institutions. That requires timely elections, transparent constitutional reform, respect for constitutional governance, and practical progress in resolving long-standing issues affecting all communities.

If promises continue to be delayed without clear timelines and measurable progress, public confidence will inevitably weaken.

As the Tamil proverb says: “It is like pouring water on barren ground.” Political promises should never become such an exercise. The people of Sri Lanka do not need another promise. They need a date, a roadmap, and action.