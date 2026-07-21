The Torn Tapestry: Demography, Dominance & The Maverick Geopolitics Of Modern Sri Lanka

By Vishwamithra –

“Turn a tree into a log and it will burn for you, but it will never bear living flowers and fruit.” ~ Ravindranath Tagore

July 1983 was a devastating month for Sri Lanka. What started in Thirunelveli, Jaffna, at around 11:30 PM on the night of the 23rd, exactly 43 years ago- when an ambush by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) killed 13 government soldiers- triggered a sea-change in the country’s body politic. The state-sponsored anti-Tamil pogroms that followed, known permanently as “Black July,” fundamentally broke the nation. Viewed from either the Sinhalese or Tamil perspective, the emerging picture is deeply unsettling. It exposes a centuries-old tale of two distinct cultures sharing one land, where one continuously sought to dominate the other.

Nevertheless, the demographic reality is stark for the Tamil community. While historical Ceylon was a tapestry of different kingdoms, modern Sri Lanka is dominated by a Sinhalese population exceeding 75%. Tamils now comprise fewer than 16% of the population- a figure that combines indigenous Sri Lankan Tamils and the Hill Country Tamils who were brought over as plantation laborers under British rule in the 1880s. When a minority community finds itself reduced to a mere fraction of the whole against a consolidated, ethno-nationally conscious majority, a standard Westminster system of democracy shifts into a majoritarian dictatorship. To understand how Sri Lanka arrived at this precarious crossroads- and how it currently operates as a maverick player on the global stage- one must trace the institutional rot of identity politics, the crushing of dissent, and the delicate geopolitical tightrope the island walks today.

The Architecture of Exclusion: The Bandaranaike Doctrine

The structural marginalization of the Tamils did not happen overnight, nor did it begin in 1983. It was meticulously codified during the mid-20th century, most notably during the short-lived regime of SWRD Bandaranaike from 1956 to 1959.

Bandaranaike’s rise to power represented a watershed moment in Ceylonese politics. He successfully tapped into a latent, populist Sinhala-Buddhist nationalism that felt sidelined by the Westernized, English-speaking elite who inherited power from the British. However, his method of empowerment relied on structural exclusion. By passing the infamous Official Language Act No. 33 of 1956- popularly known as the “Sinhala Only” Act- Bandaranaike effectively disenfranchised the Tamil-speaking intelligentsia, weaponizing language to bar them from civil service, higher education, and state employment.

This period was a catastrophic missed opportunity. Had the leadership of that era championed a pluralistic, inclusive, and multi-ethnic identity for post-independence Ceylon, the island might have avoided decades of bloodshed. Instead, Bandaranaike’s doctrine institutionalized identity politics. It sent a clear, unyielding message to the Tamil people: your language, your culture, and your presence are subordinate to the majoritarian collective. This original political sin transformed peaceful democratic agitations into an armed struggle for self-determination.

Post-War Triumphalism and the Muzzled Press

The military defeat of the LTTE in May 2009 brought an end to the active, conventional civil war, but it did not bring peace. Under the authoritarian leadership of the Rajapaksa regime, the state actively chose a path of hubristic triumphalism rather than meaningful ethnic reconciliation.

Instead of addressing the root causes of the conflict- such as devolution of power, land rights, and state-sponsored demographic engineering- the post-war administration leaned heavily into a “victor’s justice” narrative. The state poured massive military resources into the Northern and Eastern Provinces, transforming traditional Tamil homelands into heavily garrisoned territories. This structural “Sinhalization” served a clear political purpose: to dilute local Tamil majorities and invalidate their historic claims to regional autonomy.

During this dark period, freedom of speech was surreptitiously yet thoroughly suppressed. Independent journalists, particularly those broadcasting from or reporting on the North and East, faced a pervasive climate of terror. Dissidents routinely disappeared in notorious “white vans,” while newsrooms were firebombed and critical editors assassinated.

Even after the historic Aragalaya-22 movement overthrew the corrupt Rajapaksa dynasty, the structural apparatus of state intimidation remained quietly active. Journalists investigating state corruption, military land grabs, or the unresolved fates of the forcibly disappeared still navigate a minefield of surveillance and state harassment. By keeping the press on a tight leash, successive administrations have successfully managed to control the national narrative, shielding majoritarian abuses from both domestic backlash and international scrutiny.

The Illusions of Devolution: The 13th Amendment and Fractured Trust

The deep-seated Tamil distrust of the central government is heavily fueled by the structural paralysis of the 13th Amendment. Born out of the 1987 Indo-Lanka Accord, the amendment was legally designed to create Provincial Councils and decentralize power over vital sectors, including land, agriculture, and local law enforcement. Yet, four decades later, it functions as a glaring monument to the state’s lack of political will. Successive administrations in Colombo have fiercely guarded their centralized control, consistently stripping the amendment of its teeth by refusing to devolve critical land and police powers.

This persistent obstruction stems from a deep structural flaw. The 13th Amendment was forcefully embedded into an inflexible “unitary state” framework, serious Tamil thinkers say so. This configuration gives the central government, the Executive Presidency, and majoritarian parliaments the legal authority to unilaterally override provincial legislation. For Tamil political leaders and civil society groups, the Provincial Councils have evolved into administrative shells. Power is not wielded by local elected representatives, but is instead dictated by Colombo-appointed provincial governors.

This frustration has triggered a united front from Tamil and Muslim political parties. These minority factions have actively organized coordinated appeals- even pressuring visiting foreign dignitaries like India’s Vice President- to demand a transition toward genuine federalism and self-governance. They argue that the state uses the illusion of the 13th Amendment as an international shield to delay real structural reform. Simultaneously, the state has actively paralyzed the system from within by postponing provincial council elections for over a decade.

The rise of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the National People’s Power (NPP) coalition has only heightened these tensions. Despite making strategic campaign promises of full implementation to secure minority votes in Jaffna, the ruling administration’s subsequent actions have triggered widespread shock. Hard-line figures within the ruling Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) have publicly dismissed the 13th Amendment entirely. They assert that devolution is fundamentally “unnecessary” for Tamils, attempting to minimize a historical struggle for political dignity into a purely economic issue.

By reducing a constitutional right to an optional economic favor, the state reinforces the Tamil community’s long-held belief that the majoritarian system is incapable of sharing power. The ongoing failure of the 13th Amendment proves that in Sri Lanka, decentralization is treated not as a path toward democratic equality, but as a territorial threat to be managed and subdued.

The Maverick on the Global Stage: A Geopolitical Tightrope

As Sri Lanka grapples with its internal fractures, it simultaneously finds itself thrust into the center of a brutal, multi-choice geopolitical paradigm. The island’s strategic location in the Indian Ocean makes it an incredibly valuable prize for competing global superpowers. Sri Lanka cannot afford to be a passive bystander; instead, it has chosen to play the role of a maverick, navigating a volatile international landscape by exploiting the rivalries of larger nations. This complex dynamic is best illustrated by Sri Lanka’s relationships with the world’s two competing eastern titans: India and China.

1. The Civilizational Anchor: India

Sri Lanka’s relationship with India is deeply civilizational, rooted in historical narratives found in ancient texts like the Mahawamsa. The migration of Prince Vijaya from northern India forms the foundational myth of the Sinhalese people, while the introduction of Buddhism by Emperor Ashoka’s children, Arahat Mahinda and Sangamitta, permanently anchored the island’s spiritual identity.

In modern geopolitics, New Delhi views Sri Lanka as an intrinsic part of its immediate sphere of influence. India’s strategic interest is twofold: maintaining regional security and ensuring that its southern maritime flank remains free from hostile foreign militaries.

2. The Infrastructure Titan: China

To counter Indian hegemony and fund its massive post-war infrastructure projects, Colombo intentionally pivoted toward Beijing. China stepped in with billions of dollars in loans, constructing massive projects like the Hambantota Port and the Colombo Port City.

However, this partnership quickly turned into a cautionary tale of “debt-trap diplomacy.” When Sri Lanka defaulted on its debts, it was forced to lease the strategically vital Hambantota Port to a Chinese state-owned enterprise for 99 years. This move deeply alarmed India and its Western allies, turning the island into an active theater for the New Cold War.

Navigating the New Era

The elevation of Anura Kumara Dissanayake and his left-leaning National People’s Power (NPP) coalition introduces a highly volatile variable into this balance. Dissanayake must manage an economy still reeling from a catastrophic debt default while handling pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

To survive, Sri Lanka’s foreign policy must remain fiercely pragmatic. It must strictly abide by international maritime laws to appease Western powers, leverage Indian economic integration for immediate survival, and continue utilizing Chinese capital for long-term development. By intentionally playing these powers off one another, Sri Lanka acts as a political maverick- refusing to lock itself into a singular alliance, and instead carving out a highly independent, self-serving space on the global stage.

The Cost of Survival

The modern history of Sri Lanka proves that demographics are ultimately destiny. When the numbers show that the Tamil population is structurally contained under 16%, the formal democratic process ceases to be a tool for equality. Instead, it becomes an instrument used to preserve majoritarian hegemony.

From the linguistic exclusions of the Bandaranaike Doctrine to the post-war triumphalism that systematically silenced a free press, the state has repeatedly chosen to preserve the dominance of one culture over another. Internationally, the government successfully masks these internal human rights violations by acting as a nimble, maverick player in global chess games- playing India against China to buy itself geopolitical immunity.

Yet, a foreign policy built on clever maneuvers cannot permanently obscure a hollowed-out domestic core. Until Sri Lanka moves away from ethno-religious majoritarianism and honestly confronts the trauma of July 1983, the island will remain a deeply broken land. The numbers do not lie; they describe a country that has mastered the art of global survival, but has utterly failed the foundational test of treating all its citizens as equals.

*The writer can be reached at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com