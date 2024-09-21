This Is The Culmination Of Aragalaya

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

Many have questioned the futility of the Aragalaya movement despite ousting of the former President—a testament to the resilience of people who refused to be silenced meaning that if politicians fail to fulfill their promises, it could happen again in the future. This piece is written while the counting of votes for the next President is underway, as there will be so many to say ‘ I told you so’ once the results are known.

Aragalaya was born from desperation and hope, a powerful cry that resonated deeply across the island. When the uprising subsided, the elite class, especially those who despised the Rajapaksas, complacently suggested, “Everything is okay, isn’t it?” But everything was not okay. Poverty and spiraling inflation have left countless families struggling for basic sustenance, compounded by the denial of passports needed to seek work abroad.

For decades, we have witnessed a relentless cycle of political missteps that have scarred our homeland—each blunder a wound on the collective psyche of our nation. The Sinhala Only Act fractured our society, trapping the poor in a cycle of marginalization. While the privileged enjoyed opportunities, the rest were barred from decent jobs, forced to navigate a world where dining etiquette outweighed merit. Today, the ongoing struggle for access to English education symbolizes that issues in our educational system remain unresolved.

The shift to an open economy opened floodgates but left farmers in the north and east high and dry, nurturing seeds of unrest. The July ’83 riots—an event I witnessed firsthand—are a deep scar in our shared memory, a painful reminder of what division can unleash.

Instead of healing after the war, our politicians chose to ignore the roots of our discord, perpetuating a legacy of division. They failed to recognize that those who fled could have returned as investors with simple acts of goodwill and ratifications. Sri Lanka lost a golden opportunity for development thwarted by greedy leaders’ intent on clinging to power and instilling ethnic lines and fear of foreign invasions.

Yet amidst this chaos, Aragalaya emerged—not merely as a protest, but as a clarion call for justice and accountability. The echoes of struggles intertwined into a powerful narrative, uniting citizens against corruption and greed. Ordinary individuals transformed into activists, wielding smartphones instead of swords, sharing the truth when traditional media faltered. This grassroots movement flourished in the wake of the pandemic, exposing the hollowness of politicians’ promises. The results will determine whether Aragalaya was in vain.

Under an interim government led by a so-called experienced politician, the promise of eliminating corruption has remained unfulfilled. Although some immediate hardships were alleviated, hope for the future has dissipated. It is while writing this article, News of a court injunction freezing two properties in Colombo worth over Rs 140 million came to light , highlighting what happens right under the nose of the current President while the theme of this election being ‘ Elimination of Corruptions’.

The rise of Sinhala Buddhist rhetoric during the previous election, with many monks at the forefront, underscored the lengths to which some politicians would go to cling to power through divisive tactics. True patriotism lies in unity, as exemplified by figures like Dr. Shafi, who reminded extreme Buddhists the teachings of the Buddha.

As we await the election results, it’s crucial to reflect on the lessons of Aragalaya. This movement stands as a beacon of hope—a collective resolve that transcends political affiliations. The universal principles of Metta, Karuna, Muditha, and Upekka should guide our leaders forward. These are universal qualities with which leaders who are sincere in their intentions succeed. The elected President will naturally remember that a natural moment like Aragalaya is about reclaiming our voices, acknowledging our struggles for justice, unity, hope, and corruption-free development. ( Writer is former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Currently a Lecturer for ECU, Author, Youtuber, Meditation teacher and Reiki Healer)