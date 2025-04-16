Trump Makes Us Flump

By Ravi Perera –

“They come to America” exulted Neil Diamond in song, “travelling far, on the boats, on the planes, they come to America, to a new and shiny place, freedom’s light burning warm, never looking back again”. Some even came by winning the lottery conducted by the United States Government, carrying the loot from their poor countries.

Neil Diamond wrote this song in the late 1970s; the super power mantle had crossed the ‘big pond’ from Great Britain to America early that Century and by the 70’s she was locked in a gigantic rivalry with Russia for global dominance. History vindicated America, with the collapse of the Soviet Union in the final decade of the 20th Century, came the ‘end of history’ as a famous historian suggested. ‘Hitherto history is the history of class struggle’, the Communist Manifesto had declared loftily.

It is trite to say that America is a country of immigrants, save for a microscopic native population, the rest are all immigrants, the oldest no more than three Centuries. (the native tribes had crossed the Bering Strait before history!)

The immense land was blessed; a rich soil and plentiful resources. The future is not set in stone, it has to be created by willing hands and a pioneering spirit. From a tired Europe to a promised land, the immigrants were escaping difficult economic circumstances or oppression, including religious persecution. America also had a considerable African slave population, a damnable legacy of that era (even our Kings are said to have had slaves, typically, not in the farms, but in the palace)

America was destined for greatness, despite the different feeder countries of Europe, it evolved a certain homogeneity in attitude, a common culture and one language that proved to be efficacious. Displaying remarkable political acumen for the era, the founders formulated a constitution that has held steady for more than two Centuries and built institutions of enduring relevance. A nation is a mix of many things, a common legacy of wars fought (independence war, civil wars, two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam…), hardships faced (the challenges of opening up a huge continent, the collapse of the stock market in the 1920s, many economic downturns), shared joys and visible economic prosperity.

With an American Passport in hand and an American Express Card in his pocket, the world is his oyster for an American.

Not only an unparalleled military power, America is also an economic powerhouse, commanding capabilities superior to any. They work hard, clocking in more hours than other Developed countries per Capita. The greatest wealth creator in history, America is also home to path breaking research facilities, top graded universities, largest number of Nobel prize winners, globally recognized artists, world class athletes; ‘made in America’ is a recognizable brand.

Seeing the clamour to get into that country, one cannot argue against its attractions. A country built by immigrants can hardly baulk when an immigrant of another colour or creed knocks on the door. In the last thirty years or so, the average immigrant landing on American soil has been of a different shade, perhaps even in his standards and social values to those who came earlier

A tipping point had to come.

Came Donald Trump, churning the pot, demanding parity in tariffs and issuing a papal bull.

‘They may come, but come legally!’, President Trump laid down.

Apparently, there are more than eleven million illegal immigrants living in America presently, a few thousands of that from Sri Lanka. They come for the superior lifestyle, unthinkable in their own countries. Having no legal status to be in America, their employment is restricted, mainly in farming or other casual arrangements. Yet, eleven million alien subjects have chosen the uncertainties of this grey existence to what their home country provides.

Man is flawed, and their collective, a nation, more so.

It is the nature of the world for the rich and famous to attract more critical scrutiny than the poor and obscure. America gets more criticism than praise. Most of it just solecism, like a blind man stroking a tiny part of an elephant and proceeding to describe the animal from that experience. To speak acidly of America is the norm for our average politician. While pinchbeck revolutionaries damn America on every stage, their kith and kin live there, enjoying what America offers. Self-interest prevails here, they avoid a demarche with the mighty nation, proudly posing with the American ambassador whenever an opportunity comes up.

Since 1948 our politicians have put up a pathetic performance; living on borrowed money, never achieving an adequate growth rate, diminishing every institution they touch. However, when it comes to theory, they are masters; international affairs, economics and political science made easy! “America’s covetous eyes are on the Trincomalee harbour’, ‘US-Aid comes with strings attached”. Our diplomacy is subtle, balancing various super powers, putting one over on them’, they harangue from the platform. We take pride in the cunning we accuse others of!

Boloney begets more boloney, ‘Bandaranaike had a heart for the common man, JR had rat cunning, Wickremesinghe is an exceptional visionary, Rajapaksa would give his life for the country!’

A non-starter country, believes them.

Fickleness in international affairs is held up as good diplomacy; in truth, no country has faith in us. Implementation of IMF imposed belt tightening is called economic wizardry by our media. Every country compelled to go the IMF way had to make these adjustments. The leaders of those countries did not claim visionary status for imposing austerity on their people. Post IMF intervention, only a few countries have emerged unscathed historically.

In a country where insularity is interpreted as patriotism, it is not surprising that Rajapaksa is interpreted as a patriot. Now it appears many of their actions have pushed us closer to the abyss while their own finances have improved exponentially with each patriotic act.

We may appraise America, castigate it. But if we were to turn the torch inwards, what would we see?

A country which had a promising start at Independence (1948), now left hopeless, running to every potential creditor for sustenance. A country with a low growth rate, unimpressive productivity, producing products with a poor finish, inefficient systems, diminished institutions and a youthful work force clamouring to get out.

As observed in the Bible (St. Mathew) “Why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not, the beam that is in thine own eye?”