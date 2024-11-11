Two Thirds Or Simple Majority, It Doesn’t Matter

By Vishwamithra –

“A dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight, and his punishment is that he sees the dawn before the rest of the world. ~Oscar Wilde

Some are clamoring for two thirds majority for the National People’s Power (NPP) at the elections. Others are settled to live with a simple majority, just above one hundred and thirteen (113), which lends the NPP enough power to carry on its government business without the help of any other political party’s MPs in Parliament. It was reported that if the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) wins at the forthcoming parliamentary elections, they will form a ‘National Government’. Even Harsha de Silva, a so-called intellectual in the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has proposed the idea that the SJB could be the primary party in a potential ‘National Government’. They have not taken leave of their hallucinations. With men like that where can the SJB go but sure extinction!

It is only the NPP that is running a campaign now. The SJB’s campaign is limited to television ads and online posters. Any exchange with the actual voters is totally absent. Any interaction with the men and women who would eventually judge as to who would represent them or not has been thrown in the dustbin. The clarity couldn’t have been sharper. People’s representatives cannot be meaningful without meaningful exchange of dialogue and meaningful reciprocation with those who are legally empowered to send them to Parliament. A fundamental breakdown in the SJB is occurring. Either shortage of money to run a robust election campaign or sheer lethargy and resignation to a sure defeat mindset has set in. For the survival and sustenance of a dynamic democracy, the attitudinal profile of the SJB, which is supposed to be an alternative to the NPP in the current context of Sri Lanka’s politics, is not helpful at all.

In the last Presidential Elections, Outside the North and East and districts of Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Diga Madulla wherein a sizable minority vote is present, south of Vavuniya belonged to the NPP and AKD. A great majority of Sinhalese, both Buddhist and non-Buddhist, voted overwhelmingly for AKD. Sajith and the SJB have not presented themselves with any change of policy, adjustment of strategy and tactics or realignment with the needs of the middleclass and its lower tiers. A mere presentation of the same rejected personalities would not suffice for an ever curious and deeply inquiring electorate. Six weeks is not a period of time with any valid measure for a new government to be tested. In fact, no government has been formed in a formal sense as yet. A three member Cabinet of Ministers is running the affairs of the country, and that is also without any major or minor hiccup.

This is the context within which the Parliamentary Elections are to be held. On November 14th the voters will line up- for the second time within two months – to vote in or out their candidates. Most of the alleged rogues representing the ‘Ranil and Pohottuwa Gang’ are not contesting, leaving the field to a handful of crooks to test their credibility and electability. Politics is a strange game; sometimes the same rogues and crooks might get elected. That is the wonder of the PR system. The voters would vote for the Party first and then for the candidate. Unless the particular candidates are in the list of voters who have been earmarked for certain rejection by them, a known crook might have the same ironical fortune to get elected. One cannot stop that; unless and until the PR system is done away with.

Coming back to the NPP’s chances for a two thirds majority, one simply cannot rule it out given the campaign run by the SJB and Ranil’s coalition. Both Ranil and Sajith seem to have reposed their faith in the PR system and their lack of understanding of the voters’ mind is being displayed therein. The voter, especially the one who is living on the south side of Vavuniya and outside the minority dominated districts, the last Presidential Elections showed in no uncertain terms that Sajith and Ranil are not to be trusted. Both Ranil and Sajith have not shown any inclination to adapt themselves to the new reality of the changed mindset of the electorate. In other words, Sajith and Ranil are expecting the voter to elect their representatives to Parliament. It is not a very lucrative proposition.

Both Ranil and Sajith have their political upbringing in the United National Party and its late leader JR Jayewardene. Whatever they have learnt from JR apart, they certainly have not learnt anything from JR’s adaptability and his foresight. In order to transform the old UNP of the Senanayakes, JR went outside the conventional framework; he recruited his candidates from the villages; he did not depend on the village Mudalalis to dictate terms to him. On the contrary, he selected the Appuhamys, Bandas and Ekanayakes and Attanayakes who hailed from the middleclass in the remote villages. The then SLFP led by the low-country aristocrats such as the Bandaranaikes, had to compete with this fresh thinking of JR. The results spoke for themselves in 1977.

Now we are in the twenty first century; fifty years hence. The electorate has changed beyond recognition. The only political entity that has adopted fresh mindsets, fresh thinking, and fresh ideals is the National People’s Power (NPP) and its leadership. The financial bankruptcy that swallowed our country apparently has not played any role in the strategies and tactics adopted by Sajith and Ranil. They are treating the electorate and its voters the same way their forefathers, even those before JR’s time, had been subjecting an ignorant constituency. It is a drastic malpractice of political maneuvering and electoral strategy. Both Sajith and Ranil are doomed to fail, again.

Against such a disfigured backdrop of election malpractice by their opponents, AKD and his NPP cannot be excused in the event they fail to secure the minimum required to form a workable majority in Parliament, that is winning more than 113 seats. They may have set their eyes on a two thirds majority; but a two thirds majority is not a ‘must’. But in order to negotiate national issues, being in an obvious position of strength is a must. Gaining 113 seats assures that pre-qualification. Being tried and tested is no more a valid argument, The voter proved it beyond a shade of doubt by voting AKD into Presidency.

An inaggressive and pacifist conduct in matters relating to national governance should be cast off and assuming a more forthright and ultra-proactive conduct is asked for. The NPP must be ready and willing to provide that. The Gammanpilas and Nimal Siripala and Harsha de Silvas should be made to look fools in the midst of scholarly and more politically savvy NPP parliamentarians. The NPP as it is constituted at present is more than credible and acceptable to the electorate.

Nevertheless, that aggression and forthrightness should not border on cockiness and arrogance. On the contrary, it should more akin to self-confidence, pride and on the same vane, humility. In ‘The Discovery of India’, Nehru wrote thus: “…the future is dark, uncertain. But we can see part of the way leading to it and can tread it with firm steps, remembering that nothing that can happen is likely to overcome the spirit of man which has survived many perils. Remembering also that life, for all its ills, has joy and beauty, and we can always wander, if we know how to, in the enchanted woods of nature.” As much as Nehru had enormous faith in the ‘spirit of man’ we too can be inspired by our own little and mundane achievements. So long as we can come to terms with our own littleness and greatness at the same time, an unlimited expanse of achievement is before us. We must have the courage to challenge the new and keep on moving relentlessly as well as making provision to accept defeat and victory with same level of measure.

*The writer can be contacted at vishwamithra1984@gmail.com