Understanding the Most Common Auto Wrecks and the Best Ways to Avoid Them

A bad automobile wreck can happen anywhere at any time and when you least expect it. From being rear-ended on the highway to being T-boned at an intersection by a van or truck that blows a red light, the personal injury suffered from these accidents can be minimal, major, or even fatal, depending on the circumstances.

one thing is for certain: if you find yourself the victim of a car wreck that wasn't your fault, it's of paramount importance to find a lawyer who will dedicate his or her time fighting to see that you get the fair compensation you deserve. But how can you go about avoiding some of the most common auto accidents in the first place?

According to a recent report by The Zebra, when you get behind the wheel of your car, the last thing on your mind is becoming the victim of a bad accident. However, accidents are an all-too-common occurrence.

In fact, car wrecks are said to be a leading cause of injuries and fatalities not only in the U.S. but the world over. In 2022, the U.S. suffered approximately 43,000 fatal automobile accidents alone. Accidents accounted for the fourth most common cause of death in America.

Many accidents also occurred that were not fatal but were still bad enough to change the victim’s life in one way or another. Back in 2020, for instance, the number of vehicular crashes that resulted in significant personal injuries was more than 1.5 million. Another 3.6 million car wrecks resulted in major damage to property. For 2020, the total number of car wrecks was an astonishing 5 million just in the U.S.

Experts agree many, if not most, of the minor to major accidents that occur every day can be prevented by practicing awareness, caution, and adherence to driver’s safety guidelines. By gaining a keen understanding of the most common varieties of car accidents, along with the common sense strategies to avoid them, drivers will find that it’s possible to significantly reduce the risk of being the victim of a bad wreck.

Avoiding Being Rear-Ended

Considered the “classic fender bender,” a rear-ending is believed to be one of the most frequent kinds of accidents. It is also referred to as a “rear-end collision.” They account for around 30 percent of all car wrecks.

Rear-end collisions happen when a car collides with the one directly in front of it. These collisions are common during periods of high traffic volume. They are also a common occurrence at stop signs and red lights.

Since rear-end collisions almost always occur to the back of the vehicle at low speeds, they are less likely to result in fatalities. However, depending on the type of vehicle that collides with you and its speed, significant damage can occur.

Here’s how to avoid rear-end collisions:

–Always maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you. This is especially true for heavy traffic or wet and icy road conditions.

–Be sure to focus on road signs and brake lights. These signals will give you the time you need to react.

–Never stare at your phone while driving. Avoid all distractions that compromise your focus.

–In order to avoid being rear-ended, you should never make sudden stops, sudden lane changes, or sharp turns. You must signal your intentions as clearly as possible to other drivers who share the road.

Avoiding Head-On Collisions

One of the most damaging and ultimately serious car wrecks to be a part of occurs when two vehicles moving in opposite directions violently collide with one another head-on. It’s said that around 10 percent of all auto accidents are the result of head-on collisions.

These types of accidents will almost always cause significant property damage and are more likely to result in a very serious injury or death since you are dealing with the opposing force of both vehicles impacting one another.

Here’s how to avoid a head-on collision:

–Always be fully aware of your surroundings on the road, both on all sides and directly in front. Be cognizant of other problematic drivers who are sharing the road.

–If another distracted driver is coming too close to you, try to get their attention by hitting your horn and flashing your headlamps.

–If you find that an oncoming vehicle is swerving into your lane and coming uncomfortably close to you, you need to break away by pulling off the road onto the shoulder where it will be safe. Wait for the reckless driver to pass you by before getting back on the road.

–When passing another, slower car in front of you, always pay attention to any vehicles approaching from the opposite direction. Make sure the coast is clear before passing.

Avoiding T-Bone Collisions

Says The Zebra, T-bone collisions are responsible for another 10 percent of all car wrecks. They usually occur at intersections. They happen when one driver collides perpendicularly with a vehicle motoring directly in front of it. This creates a T as the cars collide. What’s the most frequent cause of T-bone collisions? Ignoring traffic laws by running a red light or stop sign or failure to follow the mandated right of way.

Here’s how to avoid a T-bone collision:

–It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings while driving. Make certain that an intersection is perfectly clear before you cross it, even if the traffic light is green.

–Never look at your phone while waiting at a red light. Distracted driving is now believed to be the key cause of serious and fatal T-bone incidents at intersections.

In the end, driving can be a fun experience. But it can also be a lethal one if you’re not paying attention to the road or obeying traffic safety laws. Never allow yourself to be distracted while behind the wheel. If you follow these simple, commonsense rules, you just might prevent yourself from being the victim of some of the most common auto wrecks.