The fundamental job of baseball umpires

It is fair to say that umpires are like the unsung heroes of baseball.

They keep the game fair and enforce the rules, making snap decisions that can totally change the outcome of a game.

Normally, there are 4 umpires in each MLB game. Their positions are as follows:

one is behind the plate;

another is in 1st base;

another is in 2nd base;

and finally, there is another umpire at 3rd base.



Taking important decisions

Their positions are super strategic, placed to give them the best view of the action. The one behind the plate has a big job, calling balls and strikes. Imagine having to decide if a pitch whizzing by at 150 kilometers per hour is in the strike zone or not. They do this about 250-300 times a game.

They also make calls on the bases, like whether a runner is safe or out. These calls are super tight. Sometimes just milliseconds make the difference. They're incredibly accurate, too. In 2018, they nailed about 97% of those calls. That's impressive, especially considering the heat they get from fans and players.

Knowing the rules

Obviously, umpires must know the rulebook inside out and apply those rules on the fly, all while handling pressure from all sides. This includes players, coaches, and thousands of fans. And nowadays, every call they make can be blasted on social media or TV. That's a lot of pressure, but they know how to handle it.

Umpires go through some serious training to get where they are. It starts in umpire schools and moves up to the minor leagues, where they really refine their skills. Only the best make it to the majors, and even then, they're constantly getting evaluated and trained to stay sharp.

