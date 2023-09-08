Unthinkable, Unspeakable Can Happen

By Sarath de Alwis –
The French novelist Emile Zola who captioned his last novel as ‘Verite’ [Truth] wrote these immortal words. “When truth is buried underground it grows, it chokes, it gathers such an explosive force that on the day it bursts out, it blows up everything with it.”
In his Philosophy of History, Hegel remarked that people and governments have never learned anything from history. The observation is crucially relevant to the times we live in.
The Channel 4 video has succeeded in its purpose. It has provoked a fresh inquiry into the Easter Sunday Carnage.
The Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has called for an impartial investigation with international assistance into revelations made by the Channel 4 documentary on the 2019 Easter Sunday carnage.
The seventh executive president Gotabaya Rajapakse has captioned his response with argumentative finesse. He calls it “The latest Channel 4 film on Sri Lanka.”
His response ignores the yet unresolved broad day light killing of ‘Lasantha Wickrematunge whose brutal assassination is shrewdly woven into the preamble of the Channel 4’s Easter Sunday story.
His Press Release seeks to dismisses Channel 4 allegations as ‘fabrications’ and ‘plain nonsense.’ He explains the deplorable and humiliating transfer of the CID’s top investigator as an imperative dictated by his sense of governance propriety.
As per the media release no one called someone a ‘dog’.
A ’Viyathmaga’ stalwart in a passionate defense of the former President said on TV that the idea of a few Islamic fundamentalists blowing themselves up to make someone else win the presidency was simply and ridiculously inconceivable.
That indeed is a valid point. But this is where Hegel’s remark of our incapacity to learn from history comes in to play.
Who could have imagined that Velupillai Prabhakaran would impose a boycott of the 2005 Presidential election paving way for a Mahinda Rajapakse presidency.
So, if history is of any help, the unthinkable and unspeakable indeed can happen.
One may agree or disagree about its motives and timing. That said, the simple truth is obvious. Channel 4 video is cinematography mocking at the Rajapakse dynasty’s brazen attempt to weaponize ‘pride’ and ‘patriotism’.
For too long we have quietly acquiesced or helplessly watched the subversion of universally held norms of justice.
The military defeat of violent separatism has been used to stigmatize minorities. In post war Rajapakse family rule the mainstream media has been coerced in to meek or calibrated dissent. There are plenty of timeservers’ clerical and lay to offer apologies when injustice is perpetrated by the ruling class.
Justice is dispensed by humans. Humans are fallible. US Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson famously quipped, “We are not final because we are infallible, but we are infallible only because we are final.”
I undertake this essay despite a serious eye problem due to age, weakening my eyelids resulting in eyes flooding with tears. I consulted several Eye surgeons, and it took some time to find out what’s wrong.
These are thoughts that come to mind at random. If Doctors can make mistakes so can judges, jurors and investigators.
But the Channel 4 story is not about error but deliberate directional determination to arrive at error, distortion, or both.
As E.C, Hughes remarks in his classic commentary in sociology ‘Men and their work’ no human effort is wholly immune from error.
The myth of ending a thirty-year war made Mahinda Rajapaksa incapable of wrongdoing. He was the ‘Appachchi’ of the nation. The ‘Appachchi’ decided that henceforth there were no minorities. All are patriots.
Soon after the end of the war Professor Neera Wickremesinghe wrote an essay “Producing the Present: History as Heritage in Post-War Patriotic Sri Lanka”. I invite readers to revisit her brilliant and prophetic reading of our steady dissent into a cult of tribal savagery under the guise of a return to heritage.
A defective investigation will not give us effective justice. We are in the process of restructuring our sovereign debt, domestic and foreign. At the behest of the IMF, we have undertaken a governance audit.
His eminence the Cardinal wants a fresh audit of the investigative process of the Easter Sunday massacre.
Decision-makers vested with authority in a democracy must be able to explain how they reached important decisions on behalf of all in society. As a Society we must never relinquish our right to question officialdom.
Protestors on the streets shape the future. That is the lesson of history. Behind the barricades are those who fear the future. They refuse to learn from history.
Emile Zola ended his famous tract ‘J Accuse ‘in which he accused 19th century France’s officialdom of a grand cover up of a gross injustice with these words.
“I have only one passion, that of light, in the name of humanity which has suffered so much, and which has the right to happiness. My fiery protest is only the cry of my soul. So, dare you put me on trial and let the investigation take place! I wait.”
Pillayan and Moulana are silhouettes dancing in the dark world they were nurtured in by a Surveillance state.
Though broken, and bankrupt, we still retain some sanity. We demand light!
Meanwhile in a parallel universe mischief is afoot.
Wee Willie Winkie runs through the town, Upstairs and down stairs in his night-gown, Tapping at the window, crying at the lock, Are the children in their bed, I’m looting your EPF !
Latest comments
Naman / September 8, 2023
It is a correct move for the Cardinal M Ranjith to initiate an International Investigation in to the Easter Bombing during M.Sirisena’s Presidency. Will the Cardinal propose the same for the massacre in May 2009?
old codger / September 8, 2023
Namal,
This is a most un-Christian Cardinal. He didn’t even visit Batticaloa after the bombings, until he was forced to, because that wasn’t a Catholic Church.
old codger / September 8, 2023
“A defective investigation will not give us effective justice. We are in the process of restructuring our sovereign debt, domestic and foreign. At the behest of the IMF, we have undertaken a governance audit.”
What if someone gets the IMF to demand an impartial investigation?
leelagemalli / September 8, 2023
Naman,
He has clearly proved that he is a Sinhala racist. Not once several times so far. However, his responses helped prevent another “riot” after the Easter Sunday bombings. Doing just one good cant cover all various other efforts with the criminals. That is the point here. I always made it clear.. This country is cursed with two different ” MaRa s”. One is produced by DA Rajapakshe to ruin this nation, the other is Rev. Malcom Ranjith. So, I dont keep hopes about second MaRa. We are very pessimistic. He will not be wholehearted asking an international investigation.
With this being the reality, He would never agree to suggest the same for the May 2009 massacre.
Rohan25 / September 8, 2023
Yes not only the Cardinal who stated the Tamils were traitors for demanding an international investigation for the war crime and deliberate massacre of over 147000 innocent Tamil civilians in May 2009, he even told the UN and the Vatican nothing happened now dancing up and down as around 150 Sinhalese Catholics have been killed in a massacre that again largely targeted Tamil Catholics and Protestants. The Cardinal then took his own time to visit the site where the Tamil Protestants were killed in Batticaloa. Notice it is not only the Cardinal but all Sinhalese, including the author of this article, who never mentions a word about war crimes and the massacre of over 147000 Tamils in May 2009 and demands an international investigation. Still racist to the core. How can this country improve? Everything is about Sinhalese and a few Muslim killings down south but not a single word about the far larger war crimes, killings and structural genocide on the island’s Tamils.
leelagemalli / September 8, 2023
“The myth of ending a thirty-year war made Mahinda Rajapaksa incapable of wrongdoing. He was the ‘Appachchi’ of the nation. The ‘Appachchi’ decided that henceforth there were no minorities. All are patriots.”.
–
This is the biggest stupidity ever created in the history of Sri Lanka. Sometimes they are even worse than what we find in Mahavansa.
.
At the same time, a man roaming /idling in the city as a refugee in America, to have led srilanken tri-forces claiming a victory for govt was the biggest joke.
–
.. 15 years later, it was Gota, who was brought back to the country, how on earth, the man who was alienated leads the Sri Lankan army? Those days, tabloids revealed, GOTA LEFT SRILANKA TO ESCAPE HIS LIFE- His nick names were ” bayagulla”…… however, his brother s hypocrisy got him back to the fool’s land.
–
…Myths created one behind the other to mislead the gullible majority (banyan tree-licking race). From the day MaRa kissed BIA ground he acted his film as no others. he has fooled this nation like no other like minded leaders in the entire world.
–
I believe about Karmic retribution to some extent… , it is said that MaRa is taking his last breath these days amidst pirith chants through loudspeakers. This nation is the biggest fools of today. It is high time to look back…
Raj-UK / September 8, 2023
I don’t know how many in SL have seen the full C4 documentary. The Despatchers documentary is available to view free but has to be signed in from the C4 website. As expected, Rajapakse diehards are in denial & questions the integrity of C4. In fact, I saw a clip by a vlogger calling himself Sepala Amarasingha who says that C4 is owned by the BBC (‘an illegitimate child’ of the BBC) created to broadcast clandestine or ‘politically incorrect’ news, just like ‘fake news’ described by Trump & Co. Well, Sepala, you must be senile in your old age. A quick Google search would reveal that C4 has no connection with the BBC, which is non profit & independent of the state but funded by the TV license revenue, while C4 is publicly owned. C4 supports the underdog & their award winning investigative journalism in the form of ‘Dispatchers’ have revealed many cover ups around the world in the interest of the public & justice. A few years ago, a sting operation by C4 blew the lid on Cambridge Analytica, a PR company that collected personal data illegally, which enabled Brexit & helped Trump’s campaign by targeting specific voters in order to influence their voting decision to win the elections. The sting operation caught its CEO boasting how they can influence voters by ‘dirty’ publicity campaigns, including honey traps, blackmail & misinformation.
Raj-UK / September 8, 2023
Cont.
The bait was a non existent ‘representative’ of a ‘SL political family’ who needed the services of CA to bring them to power. The bait had to be credible because CA would not be stupid to fall for a hoax & would be doing their background checks before meeting the ‘representative’ but they fell for it. Anyone who saw that documentary will not be surprised of any audacious & criminal strategy of dodgy politicians. Those unaware of the CA scandal can Google the full facts & the Rajapakse involvement in the bombings will look very credible.
The Cardinal is asking for an impartial international investigation. C4 exposed the plot & have the evidence but does RW have the balls expose the truth for which he has also been blamed for letting it happen? No reputed body would make accusations without credible facts because their reputation is at stake & the Rajapakse can earn a packet, this time legitimately, if they can successfully prove their innocence. Going through some of the social media clips, I came across, I think a SJB politician, who questions why C4 wants to accuse the Rajapakses because they are now are defunct. What a dumb ass. Didn’t it occur to this idiot that it is justice for those who died, which has no time limit? Do voters take this guy seriously?
a14455 / September 8, 2023
We all know the quality of reporting by Channel 4 . if after all the obvious lies and propaganda on Ukraine and other topics these clowns are believed again , our Sri Lankans have no hope.
