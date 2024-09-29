We Told You So!!!

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

As we reflect on the outcome of the Sri Lankan Presidential election held on 21 September 2024, it’s hard not to feel a sense of vindication. In several articles I wrote for Colombo Telegraph in the months leading up to the election since July, I laid out predictions that now, in hindsight, have come to fruition.

One of the major turning points was the Aragalaya, the protest movement that initially shook the political establishment. It culminated in the rise of Anura Kumara Dissanayake, whose path to the presidency was no longer a mere fantasy but a reality that few could have predicted at the outset.

RW was seemingly blind to the shifting tides. His inability to step down at the right moment, something I had compared to political harakiri in my earlier writings, became his downfall. The once-dominant UNP was torn apart, with the party’s vote share split between the SJB and RW dwindling support base.

As predicted, the election results went to a second count, but this made little difference in the grand scheme of things. The additional votes were inconsequential, merely delaying the inevitable. It was clear that the NPP was ahead by a significant margin, especially when one listened to the ground-level sentiments from rural communities.

One of the more fascinating dynamics in this election was the role of social engineering, particularly by the NPP. Throughout the campaign, I had noted the power of social media influencers—YouTubers with hundreds of thousands of followers—who played a crucial role in shaping the narrative. The NPP’s use of these platforms was not only strategic but also credible, a contrast to the less effective efforts of their rivals.

Wickremesinghe’s campaign, in particular, faltered when he urged people to vote for the Gas Cylinder symbol, a move that backfired spectacularly. Voters were no longer willing to be treated as subservient, beholden to old promises and handouts.

Corruption, mismanagement, and nepotism had become the hallmarks of the previous regimes. As the economic downturn deepened, it became impossible to hide the consequences of decades of poor governance. The public was no longer willing to suffer for the sins of the few in power.

For too long, political slavery—whether fueled by religious sentiments or as cheaply bought as a bottle of arrack—had dominated the voting patterns. This time, the public had had enough.

That said, I also warned the NPP that the initial euphoria of victory would be short-lived. Governing is a different beast altogether, and even the most well-intentioned administrations can see their popularity plummet faster than an ice cream cone on a hot afternoon. The challenges ahead for AKD and the NPP are immense, and they would do well to remember that the people’s patience, while resilient, is not infinite.

As an author, among a few others there’s a certain satisfaction in seeing predictions play out so accurately. But more than that, this election underscores the importance of independent journalism and platforms like Colombo Telegraph.

The role of the press is not merely to report on events but to analyze and forecast trends that impact society at large. This, I believe, is what elevates the work we do, and I’m proud to have contributed to that ongoing mission.

In the end, it’s not about saying, “I told you so” out of arrogance—it’s about demonstrating the power of foresight and the value of speaking truth to power. And now, as we face the dawn of a new political era, I can only hope that the lessons learned from the past will guide us toward a more just and equitable future.

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority and Currently Senior Lecturer for ECU, Author, Youtuber, Meditation teacher and Reiki Healer