What NPP Needs To Know After 21 September

By Vipula Wanigasekera –

National People’s Power (NPP) seems to be leading the race but some skeptics may argue that jumping from a mere 3% to an ambitious 51% is quite the Herculean task, but if the vibes from the rural areas are anything to go by, NPP is definitely ahead of the curve.

The sentiment among the people is clear: they’ve had enough of the same faces who, ironically, can’t seem to provide a passport or sort out a visa crisis but are still bold enough to contest elections! Threatening the people that if they do not vote for them, there will be shortage of Gas is counter productive and they are ill advised by their marketing advisors.

Governance in Sri Lanka after elections is no walk in the park, and NPP, should it secure a victory, will be greeted with a reality check from day one. The initial euphoria of victory is often fleeting, and even the most well-intentioned governments can see their popularity dip faster than an ice cream cone in Colombo’s midday sun.

One of the most glaring issues is the deep-rooted “political slavery” entrenched in the fabric of Sri Lankan governance. Public officials and even the general public often find themselves entangled in a web of dependency on powerful politicians. The NPP needs to break these chains and encourage independent thinking and initiative among public servants.

Then there’s the ever-present menace of corruption. From bribery to blatant misappropriation of public funds, corruption has permeated every level of government. Nepotism and favoritism have been a constant feature in Sri Lanka’s political landscape. The preference for political allies, family members, and cronies over qualified professionals is a recipe for disaster. The NPP has to dismantle this system and ensure that appointments are based on merit and not on who your uncle knows.

Economic mismanagement is another colossal task awaiting the NPP. Years of poor management have led to debt crises, inflation, and a rising cost of living that is driving people to the edge. The NPP must introduce sound economic policies, focus on diversifying the economy beyond agriculture and tourism, and aim for sustainable growth.

A critical concern is the ongoing brain drain. With many skilled professionals choosing to leave the country in search of better opportunities, the NPP must create a conducive environment for talent to stay. If not, we might soon have more Sri Lankan doctors in Sydney than in Colombo!

On the cultural front, ignorance and misinformation remain rampant, allowing ethnic and religious tensions to simmer and occasionally boil over. The NPP needs to promote policies that foster social cohesion, dispel myths, and build a unified national identity.

Transparency and accountability should be non-negotiable. If the NPP can implement participatory governance practices, they can set a precedent for future administrations. People are confident that massive waste of funds on politicians and officials will be halted and it is a clear election promise NPP is making. But that saving is not sufficient to compensate the needs on education, technology, transportation, health etc.

For the NPP when in power, the honeymoon will be over quickly. Sri Lanka is watching, and this time, with eyes wide open. The NPP must be prepared for the monumental task of governing a nation that is tired, frustrated, but also cautiously hopeful. If they can avoid the pitfalls of those who came before them, they might just turn things around. If not, well, let’s hope we don’t end up needing a visa to get to our own future.

*Writer is a former Diplomat, Head of Tourism Authority, Senior Lecturer for ECU and Reiki Healer