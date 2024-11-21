While Government Is On Track, Ranil & Ravi Having In-House Controversy About A Robbery

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

”We may be Killed but Our Voice will never Die” ~ Rohana Wijeweera

Following the general election results, Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW) stopped counting the presidential elections votes and various interpretations thereby, instead not accepting the defeat where Kamala Harris accepted the defeat following day. Conclusion in my article “Political Tsunami Of UNP, SLFP, SJB & SLPP & Their Destiny With General Election on CT on 18 October 2024,“ All opposition parties ignored AKD’s victory, stating that 58% were against him. However, an in-depth analysis indicated that 58% is a political Tsunami for UNP, SLFP, SJB, and SLPP. None is interested in having a premiership, and as someone claimed, strong opposition is essential but it may be in vain. Given the above and among many, the public will observe the last rites for UNP, SLFP, and SLPP after the general election on 14th November 2024, the power of democracy that political parties and leaders should understand even after 76 years. President AKD/NPP led strong, and quality parliament will ensure the public expectation for “A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful life.”

It should be noted that president AKD stated that ,”On November 14th, it’s going to be the biggest clean-up project”. However, I went ahead and solidly wrote ”the public will observe the last rites for UNP, SLFP, and SLPP after the general election on 14th November 2024, the power of democracy that political parties and leaders should understand even after 76 years”, truly it happened and carved on rock today.

Furthermore, on 10 November 2024, I wrote to Colombo Telegraph “Response To Ranil: Parliament Is A Den Of Thieves Is Correct”, which was the reality, as the parliament is filled with 159 MPs from NPP, forcing some of MPs to be accommodated in the areas of the opposition, parliament cannot afford the size of the NPP government, first time since 1948. After the general election, the country was calm and quiet, people are relaxed which is an outcome of the leadership of president AKD. Government is heading smoothly as planned and on track.

When I wrote “planned”, it contains the whole of the government headed by president Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD). The plan has not been since 2019, when NPP was formed, but it goes to the 1960s as I vividly explained in my article to Colombo Telegraph on 20 June 2024 under heading “NPP-A Reformed & Mature Political Movement”. In other words, explosion from 3 parliament seats in 2019 to 159 on 14 November 2024 is a massive shock that the opposition cannot afford, comprehend and digest yet. The victory on 14 November 2024 was not planned by AKD/NPP alone, but was also related 35 years and one day from the death of Rohana Wijeweera on 13 November 1989, paving the way for 7/10 of the parliamentary seats, majority are new faces to the parliament, first time of the parliamentary history, dream became true for the nation as the voice “We may be Killed but Our Voice will never Die”, was responded by 6,863,186 or 61.56% of the voters from South to the North and West to East, all caved on rock now. In short, the above mentioned dates have been co-incident, but the great voice of Rohana Wijeweera was not a coincident, because the purpose and aim of that voice made a reality by AKD/NPP on 14 November 2024, the greatest honor to Rohana Wijeweera and others who sacrificed lives for the day of the liberation of the country in many ways in the right direction, generation to the next and so on, not ending along “A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful life”. It may be only a few who listened to the live speeches of Rohana Wijeweera as it had been more than a generation, for me it was about 55 years ago, it is a supreme and absolute luck to see that AKD made it a reality.

At the moment, the results of the said plan is on track having an elected president, Cabinet of ministers, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Secretaries to the ministries, leader of the house and Chief organizer for the government, and the rest including selection of Speaker of the parliament became the reality as planned after opening of the 10th parliament on 21 November 2024. It was without any ceremonial dressings as usual, saving massive amount of tax payers’ money, any many such savings to come, and the reality will be throughout.

However, until I wrote this article on 21 Movement 2024, the opposition was still in shock and confusion, lost focus and wondering many ways. Among many such socks, as it was reported in the media, the nomination process for National List MP positions within the New Democratic Front (NDF) and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) escalated into internal turmoil, with fierce competition for limited seats, which is so unfortunate in many ways in the history of political affairs in the country. Regarding UNP/NDF , there was an in-house controversy between Ranil Wickremesinghe and Ravi Karunanayake as reported in media “Gas Cylinder’ explodes”, Ranil was not happy at all that (NDF) secretary for submitting Ravi’s name to the Election Commission (EC) as one of the two National List MPs of the NDF without the approval of the member coalition parties of 34, sparking dissent within the alliance.

As it was reported at the very beginning, submission of Ravi’s name to the Election Commission the had been done secretly, it was a robbery within the UNP/NDF, as a former MP from the Muslim community responded to the questions by the media. He said, he (Ravi) was a thief so that no other name can be given to him, a filthy act, and it badly reflects the quality of the leadership of Ranil, he further added. According to the statement issued by the secretary of NDF, submission to the Election Commission was done with the knowledge and approval of Rail, a suspicions deepening that it was an act of Rail, or MAHAMOLALA KARU is Ranil. This internal controversy underscores the challenges facing party unity as questions loom over procedural transparency and decision-making, some raised the concerned. Finally, it has been agreed by coalition parties to for an independent committee to look into the matter and submission of a report to Rail. However, it is more than 100% sure that nothing will change, Ravi is in the parliament, no whatsoever disciplinary action against Ravi Karunanayake, fifthly affairs as usual or impunity prevails for cronies. .

Once, Rail opposed AKD about his assertion that parliament is a den of thieves, now the robbery has been taken place with UNP/NDF, the birth place of political life of Rani, about 50 years ago. Given the above, it is difficult to comprehend what is happening between Ranil and Ravi, Ravil has been named as a thief even before he stepping in to the August house. There is no need to mention that Ravi’s name is related to the Central Bank Bond scam.

In my articles to Colombo Telegraph “The King Of Crises Making & The Role Of Future NPP Government“and “The Leadership of President RW and AKD”, given many reasons and in comparison, I clearly indicated that leadership qualities of RW was less than zero. The current controversy between Ranil and Ravi is purely due to selfishness, power greed and cunning character of Rail and Ravi. Ranil broke his party UNP, SLFP and SLLPP and paved the way for party coalition and re-coalition, NDF is of 34 parties. The controversy with UNP/NDF is an outcome of the above mentioned low qualities of Ranil, it will only be ended up after the journey of Ranil to the cemetery. Along with the above controversy, a protest erupted outside Karunanayake’s residence on 19th November morning, paved the way for deployment additional police security in the area. This means even after the electoral defeat, UNP/NDF wastes public resources, unpleasant to public, while president AKD treating and accommodating equally those who supported and not supported.

I must write that following a special statement made on 16 October 2024, Ranil repeatedly asserted that voters must select and send to the parliament well experienced and qualified MPs. As it was reported by media, “Sri Lanka’s former President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has urged voters to send experienced members back to Parliament in the upcoming General Election, set for 14 November. Rani Wickremesinghe emphasised the need for seasoned politicians who worked alongside him to return to Parliament to address the country’s ongoing economic challenges. Without experience, you cannot run Parliament, and you cannot achieve the goals we have set. Those who worked with me have the expertise to solve the economic challenges”. Along with the above, in an election meeting in Colombo to support one candidate from NDF, Ranil wanted aforesaid candidate to hold huge 2 “L” signboards behind Ranil, mere attempt letting down future parliament of AKD or L board parliament of AKD, the poor mentality of Ranil. Furthermore, the election slogan of the above mentioned NDF candidate was “We start from Colombo”, was loo late because AKD stated it about 20 years ago in Thabuththegama, good that if Ranil have had taught it to his young NDF candidate for the general election.

Regarding the special statement made by Ranil on 16 October 2024, AKD publicly challenged Ranil many times just to give 10 names of those well experienced and qualified MPs. Ranil failed to respond, now one his most trusted friends has been named as a thief related to the national list of two MPs from NDF.

Similar to Ranil, SJB leader also made many blunders by welcoming all, forming and re-forming many coalitions, finally stating it was the SJB-led Samagi Jana Sandanaya (SJS) was the largest electoral alliance in Sri Lanka. SJS secured 5 on the national list, where its General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara stating that only his name had been finalized while former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe claims that his name had also been finalized by 19 November 2024. However, SJB-led Samagi Jana Sandanaya (SJS) was seemed to be facing a confusing situation as well in deciding who should enter the legislature through the national list. Madduma Bandara confirmed that the others will be decided upon by Thursday-21 November 2024. Generally, the delay was attributed to disputes among allied parties that contested under the SJBJ banner. These groups are vying for representation, creating a stalemate within the alliance, which is unfortunate. I wrote the above for Ranil, Ravi, NDF and SJB-led Samagi Jana Sandanaya (SJS) to indicate that only NPP goes well as explained and on track, and there is severe derailment with the opposition. Hardly will they be on track over the next five years.

It is essential to conclude that it the matter of poor leadership of Ranil and Sajith Premadasa, they will never come close to AKD, as I explained in details in my article to Colombo Telegraph, “The Leadership of RW & AKD” on 12 September 2024. Given the above, there is no doubt that both Ranil and Sajith will request President AKD to teach the required political lessons how AKD became president of Sri Lanka within 20 years, as Ranil and Sajith failed it for even well over 4 decades of political life.

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The writer can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com