President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) said that parliament is a den of thieves. Except Ranil Wickremesinghe, none in the opposition does not dispute the above. The purpose of this article is to explain how dared Ranil disputes President AKD as there are plenty of facts and figures support parliament is a den of thieves.

Ranil is one of the number one thieves

It is most relevant and useful to begging with Rail itself. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) bond scam of 2015 resulted in losses of more than US$11 million to the country. The scam involved a bond auction that accepted bids worth Rs. 10 billion, which was 10 times the advertised amount. The scam had a major impact on the Sri Lankan economy and political landscape. Perpetual Treasuries Ltd (PTL), a primary dealer in the bond market that was owned by Aloysius, the son-in-law of then-Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran. PTL was a major beneficiary of the higher bids. It has been 9 Years since Bond Scam in 2015. There were plenty of qualified and well experienced professional in the country as the governor of the Central Bank including the former Deputy Governor, Dr W.A. Wijewardena. But Ranil wanted Arjuna Mahendran, citizen of Singapore, his Royal College friend.

The Governor Mahedran found to have interfered in the bond auction and leaked inside information to PTL. The scam led to investigations by several bodies, including a Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) and a Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC). The PCoI’s report recommended legal action against Mahendran, Aloysius, and others involved including Ranil. It was reported substantial amount of money was given to “Sirikotha, the UNP headquarter”, at a huge cost to the EPF members. Ranil simply cannot wash his hands and stay quiet because he is directly involved in the Bond Scam in 2015. This daylight robber itself is enough to support what president AKD stated is correct that parliament is a den of thieves. Ranil poorly and cheaply disputed AKD by saying if the parliament is a den of thieves, it includes AKD and his parliamentary colleagues. The point is that Ranil or the opposition does not have a singles evidence that to prove that AKD and his colleagues are thieves. I wrote an article to Colombo Telegraph, ”President Wickremesinghe Has Taken Sri Lanka For Ride”, among many comments, one has stated that “After being a supporter of Ranil for some time ……. now I have come to the realization that Ranil is a deceiver who sells nothing but cheap deceptions. …….. Fortunately, I have 2 qualities many Lankans lack: the ability to change my mind …….. and the ability to admit I was wrong – at least to myself. ……….. I rarely get ensnared in deceptions ……. that comes from being an investor ……… and an incurable skirt-chaser …….. if not careful, both pastimes can make one a loser; big-time ……Ranil is more responsible for the dire situation in the country today. If the UNP had an electable/capable – capability makes a leader electable – leader, there wouldn’t have been the Rajapaksas for more than one-term – or even not that.I do not agree with all what he says ……. but this man is spot on about his assessment of Ranil ………”

The same man, later ……. something that will pour cold-water on the exuberance in Bandarawela”. In short, in my articles I gave massive facts and figures to prove that Ranil is one of the number one thieves in parliament, one cannot forget how Dinesh Gunawandena, Ranil’s Royal College friend repeated “Kauda Hora, Ranil Hora”. As a result that Ranil became one of the thieves, there is no doubt that there is no UNP now, there is no elephant now, more than 60 seniors members of UNP have left Ranil or retired, simply after 14 November 2024, the roots of UNP or Ranil will disappear from the arena of politics in Sri Lanka, none inclosing Sagala Ratnayake and Ruwan Wijewardene will not win a single parliamentary seats. It is a Tsunami for Ranil and UNP because he is one of the thieve in the parliament caused the colossal damage.

How parliament has protected thieves

There are plenty of evidence for the above. The cabinet that was headed by Ranil, (one of the number one thieves) fully and openly supported Keheliya Rabukwella for his fraudulent activities running to billions of rupees, including the no confidence motion against Rabukwlla. As at least Rail had common sense, he knew that Rabukwella was a culprit, but still Ranil supported his fraudulent activities, until he went to remand prison. Accordingly, except those who were supported the no confidence motion against Rabukwella, others, majority stand to support that parliament is a den of thieves, because they protected Rabukwella. Ranil cannot dispute the above. Also, sugar scam. Garlic scam, carbonic fertilizer scam, just to mention a few took place in parliament. I ask Ranil can you dispute the above?. One gold smuggler was there in the parliament and the parliament including Ranil protected him. There were two ministers of the Ranil government who are now being investigated in depth for unregistered cars were in the parliament, just may be the tip of the iceberg. Everyone knows well that any large scale illegal activity or misuses in the country cannot be carried out without the support or knowledge of the culprits of the parliament. The latest is that, as it had been reported in the media, there is a “Dewala Kapua” in Galthenna, Kandy is related to Lohan Ratwatte’s car scam, being investigated for another 12 vehicles scam. There is no doubt that “Deiya” (God) of that Galthenna Dewala Kapua is related to parliament. It was recently reported that US$800 million received for agriculture development has been unaccounted for, impossible to be taken place without the knowledge of the parliament. Also, there are innumerable reports submitted to the parliament by the auditor general office about government funds or money scams, that Ranil cannot dispute or denial. Many tax evaders of billions of rupees had been protected by the parliament, Ranil cannot denial. The government has decided to call back 16 individuals from the foreign service who have not been qualified or suitable because they are related to the culprits of the parliament, or in depth parliament approved their recruitment to the foreign service, and facts reveal that they are related to the MPs of the parliament. A former president who had only a mounted bike or push bike and had a rental property in Nugegoda at the very beginning of his life of parliament is one of the billionaires in the country, and his sons including one was a former MP, who are unemployed have been accumulated rupees billions of assets, they cannot explain how it happened, may be in the prison in the future. In order to protect former five presidents and a widow of a president, government has committed 532 police officers and 145 police vehicles alone, costing Rs1000 million annually, for which the parliament enacted laws, to support a daylight robbery. My articled to Colombo Telegraph, “Concerns Of AKD/NPP Of Rs 110 Million For Former Presidents”, the related Act No 4 in 1986 was approved by the parliament, indeed, Rs 110 is another daylight robbery. Former presidents, after their tenure in office or being defeated walk the following day to similar palace like living style, provided everything free and a massive pension, at a huge cost to the people and the country. Given the above, there is great and urgent need to discontinue with the den of thieves in the parliament, the date is certainly 14 November 2014.

Rail certainly needs psychiatric treatment

My last article to Colombo Telegraph, “AKD/NPP: Next Parliament Will Be Empty With Criminals”, gave details to the extent that Ranil crizises the government headed by president AKD. I indicated that given less tha 6 weeks of the new government, it is not fair and reasonable to criticise AKD. Ranil knows well how UNP and SLFP since 1948 or for the last 76 years and hand in hand how fully exploited the people and its resources in the country, for the benefits of a few who belongs to UNP and SLFP, finally handed over it to AKD, along many burden such as more than US$100 billion debt together time bomb in 2028, as the country needs to start paying for foreign debt about US$ 40 billion. At least Ranil must be happy that AKD has some space to breathe in given the extreme nature of fragile economy that Ranil gave to president AKD. Ranil virtually confined to the house after the presidential election even defecates by Sajith Premadasa. However, the greed for power and status, and being cunning, that higher than Mount Everest compelled Ranil to organize cluster meetings of 50-100 in attendance and brutally criticizes and some occasions challenges president AKD on the implementation of his proposal to salary increase to the public servants even though president AKD pledged several times publicly his determination to do so based on his election manifesto but also provide income tax relief and tax reduction along with the nest budget. In short, Ranil is being deaf and blind, calling that “Seeyagen Ahanna (ask from grandfather), the latest version of Mr. Bean of Ranil. So called SEEYA must understand that UNP and SLFP or Ranil failed things to accomplish for 76 years, how president AKD could accomplish less than two months. In the above mentioned article, given the deaf and blind nature of Ranil, I concluded that Ranil may need psychiatric treatment and AKD can help. Instead of the above, now I am compelled to conclude that Ranil certainly needs psychiatric treatment so that president AKD must help Ranil after 14 November 2024 parliamentary election because, if not historians will not be left with at least Mr. Bean or “Seeya” to write about Ranil.

Ranil’s Restaurant for Culprits

Regarding Ranil’s request for 16 chefs, there is no doubt that Rail has a plan to open a restaurant instead of watching movies after 14 Movement 2024, because Ranil will have plenty of customer as the political culprits of the previous parliaments will not be able to go to the canteen of the parliament after 14 November 2024. In other words, those culprits will never be able to exploit the people and the country except eating from the restaurant of Ranil, by using the exploited money or government funds.

