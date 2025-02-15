Why Sri Lanka Should Embrace Nuclear Readiness 

By Ajith De Silva and Sumith Doluweera –

Introduction

We would like to extend our gratitude to our colleagues for their well-argued piece on why Sri Lanka should not adopt nuclear energy. This is our opinion about the piece which was published in the Colombo Telegraph on January 27, 2025. Some of the authors we have had the pleasure to work with on other nationally important projects. As physicists, we have always been driven by the pursuit of new and reliable sources of energy, and we believe it is essential for us to consider all options, including nuclear energy, rather than ruling it out entirely.

Sri Lanka’s Energy Challenge

Sri Lanka faces a unique energy challenge. Unlike many other nations, we have no fossil fuel reserves such as petroleum products or no coal, oil, or natural gas of our own. While hydropower has been a crucial part of our energy mix, its potential is reaching its limits. Solar and wind energy, though promising, come with intermittency issues and cannot fully support a rapidly industrializing economy. If Sri Lanka is to realize its aspirations for economic growth and industrial advancement, we must ensure a stable, continuous power supply that can sustain large-scale manufacturing and technological progress. Nuclear energy is the only viable option to meet this demand while keeping emissions low.

Advancements in Nuclear Technology

The world’s energy landscape is evolving, and generating nuclear power has become safer and more efficient than ever before. Modern Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) with enhanced safety measures, significantly reduce the risks traditionally associated with nuclear energy. While concerns about costs, waste management, and the need for specialized expertise remain valid, ongoing technological advancements continue to address these challenges. Modern nuclear technologies, equipped with passive safety features, prevent catastrophic failures. In addition, advanced monitoring systems enhance operational efficiency. Moreover, SMRs offer more flexible and potentially cost-effective alternatives to traditional large-scale plants. With proper planning, international cooperation, and investment in local expertise, Sri Lanka can gradually build the foundation for a nuclear-ready future.

Addressing Public Concerns

The public should be informed about new nuclear energy technologies and safety measures through accurate scientific data and open public forums. Transparent communication fosters trust and provides a balanced understanding of both the potential benefits and risks of nuclear power.

While it is true that Sri Lanka currently lacks expertise in this field, this should not be a deterrent. Instead, it should motivate us to start building the necessary knowledge and skills to prepare for the future. By taking this proactive approach, Sri Lanka will be equipped with the expertise needed to implement nuclear energy safely and effectively when the time comes.

The Role of Nuclear Energy in a Balanced Energy Mix

The argument that renewable energy alone is sufficient overlooks a critical reality: an industrialized economy cannot function on solar and wind alone. Countries like France and the USA successfully integrate nuclear power with renewables to create a balanced, resilient energy mix. If Sri Lanka aspires to energy independence and economic progress, it must consider a diverse strategy that includes nuclear energy.

Rather than dismissing nuclear power outright, let us engage in an informed, science-driven discussion about how we can responsibly incorporate this technology into our energy portfolio. The future of energy is about adaptability and readiness. Should we not ensure that Sri Lanka is prepared?

Benefits of Nuclear Energy

Nuclear energy offers numerous advantages as a reliable, efficient, and environmentally friendly power source. It generates large amounts of electricity with a relatively small environmental footprint, producing minimal greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels. This makes nuclear power a key player in combating climate change and reducing air pollution.

Additionally, nuclear energy is highly efficient, as a small amount of uranium can produce vast amounts of energy through the process of nuclear fission. The underlying concept of this energy transformation is based on Einstein’s mass-energy equivalence equation which explains how a small amount of mass can be converted into a tremendous amount of energy.

Global Energy Trends and Historical Context

Global energy demands are projected to increase significantly in the coming decades. By 2050, experts predict that the world may need to produce two to three times more energy than it does today to support a growing population and expanding global economies. In this context, advanced nuclear technologies, such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), could play a crucial role in meeting these demands by providing a safe, efficient, and sustainable energy solution for the future.

Nuclear technology was first developed in the 1940s, and initially focused on weapon production during World War II. However, by the 1950s, attention shifted to the peaceful use of nuclear fission for power generation. On June 27, 1954, the world’s first nuclear power station, located in Obninsk, Russia, was connected to the Moscow grid, marking the beginning of nuclear energy’s role as a source of electricity for humanity.

Lessons from Past Incidents

Despite its many advantages, nuclear energy has faced challenges, particularly with major accidents. The most significant of these occurred in Japan at the Fukushima Daiichi plant following a natural disaster. A massive earthquake triggered a tsunami that disabled the power supply and cooling systems of three reactors, leading to a nuclear accident. This event underscored the need for robust safety measures, especially in regions prone to natural disasters, and highlighted the ongoing importance of improving nuclear technology and disaster preparedness.

Is It Time for Sri Lanka to Embrace Nuclear Energy?

Despite public concerns, modern nuclear technology has established a strong track record of safety and efficiency. Advances in reactor design, coupled with rigorous safety protocols, have significantly reduced risks, making nuclear power one of the safest forms of energy generation. Furthermore, continuous improvements in waste management and recycling techniques are effectively addressing longstanding concerns about radioactive waste.

With the goal of tripling global nuclear capacity by 2050, over 20 countries have committed to this ambitious target, recognizing the critical role nuclear energy plays in reducing carbon emissions and meeting the world’s growing energy demands. Nations across the world—including those with similar economic conditions and geographic constraints—are acknowledging the value of nuclear energy in achieving energy security and sustainability. Currently, 65 nuclear reactors are under construction worldwide, including two in Bangladesh, to meet future energy demands.

Given these global developments, shouldn’t Sri Lanka begin preparing for a nuclear-ready future as well?

Conclusion

In conclusion, while nuclear energy has long been a vital component of the global energy mix, ongoing advancements—such as the development of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)—are positioning it as a key solution to meet the world’s growing energy demands. To fully realize its potential, it is crucial to continue enhancing safety protocols and driving technological innovations to maximize benefits while minimizing risks.

Ultimately, the decision to adopt nuclear energy should be rooted in informed, evidence-based discussions. By weighing the risks against the undeniable benefits, Sri Lanka can chart a path toward a secure, sustainable, and economically resilient energy future. This approach not only aligns with global trends but also ensures that Sri Lanka is not left behind in the pursuit of advanced, reliable energy solutions.

*Dr. Ajith DeSilva is an experimental physicist specializing in nanotechnology and renewable energy. A dedicated philanthropist and activist, he helps empower underserved communities in Sri Lanka through education and housing initiatives. Passionate about sustainability, he advocates for eco-friendly solutions to address environmental challenges.

*Dr. Sumith Doluweera is a computational physicist specializing in theoretical condensed matter physics. A dedicated educator committed to advancing science education and promoting equal access to learning. A data enthusiast passionate about sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions, leveraging data-driven decision-making and emerging technologies to tackle complex problems.