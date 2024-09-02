Wingfield Family: A Family Crisis Within A Social Crisis

By Upali Amarasinghe –

“අපේ ලෝකය එළියවෙන්නෙ ඉටිපන්දම් එළියෙන් නෙවෙයි. ඒක එළියවෙන්නෙ හෙණ පුපුරනකොට විහිදෙන එළියෙන්“. “යෝධයකු ගේ වෙර වීරිය යි, සෘෂි වරයකු ගේ ඉවසීමයි ඕනෑ, මේ සමාජයේ ජීවත් වෙන්න”.

Tom Wingfield and Amanda Wingfield cry out—voices of despair in a world crumbling, where truth is twisted and souls are lost. It’s not human weakness, but a sickness of the system, pulling a family into the abyss. And as we watch, we feel the weight of our own struggles in a world teetering on the brink.

Yesterday marked the final curtain of this haunting play. These are only fleeting thoughts on a profound theatre experience.

Pujitha De Mel’s direction breathes life into this story, making the pain of these characters our own. The actors blur time and place, connecting us deeply to their world. In reading the original play, it is clear that renowned Henry Jayasena has carefully selected the most impactful sections and dialogue, skillfully trimming away the excess.

Amanda Wingfield echoes Willy Loman’s despair from Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Different stories, but both trapped in the relentless grip of a consumerist world.

The play’s relevance to Sri Lankan society is undeniable. Like the characters in Martin Wickramasinghe’s Gamperaliya, these families cling to survival in turbulent times. The mother’s struggle is universal, be it in America or Sri Lanka.

The play mirrors our own lives. When the lights go out, Amanda asks Jim to check the fuse. Jim’s answer—nothing wrong with the fuse—feels all too familiar. It reminds us of Prasanna Vithanage’s Paradise, where a candlelit dinner sparks a fleeting moment of romance, crushed by the grim reality of a power cut.

The love between Laura and Tom touches us profoundly. We yearn for it to be realized, but Tom, in his desperation, abandons her. We are left uncertain if his reasons for leaving are genuine. Our hearts ache as Laura retreats once more into the fragile comfort of her glass menagerie.

Chandini Senevirathna (Amanda), Xaveir Kanishka (Tom), Manushie Taniya (Laura), and Bimsara Silva (Jim) give unforgettable performances, each holding their own.

Chandini commands the stage with her towering presence while Kanishka has the ability to move with the lightness of a feather, his expressions are deep and fluid. Their performances are seamless, each moment a testament to their artistry.

A word on the music: Nadika Weligodapola’s compositions are gentle and soothing, woven seamlessly into the play, arriving only when truly needed, never imposing.