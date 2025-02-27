A Symphony Of Gunfire: Sri Lanka’s Dark Ballet Of Death

By Fareez Farook –

In a recent and audacious act that has left Sri Lanka reeling, a man disguised as a lawyer infiltrated a court complex, concealing a firearm within a hollowed-out book. This brazen intrusion culminated in a murder that has not only shaken the legal community but also highlighted the lengths to which individuals will go to execute their malevolent intentions.

Peering through the lens of time, my thoughts drift back to the earliest known instance of such violence, a chilling tale from 430,000 years ago. In the depths of the Sima de los Huesos (Pit of Bones) cave in Spain, archaeologists unearthed the fractured skull of a young adult, known as Cranium 17. This ancient hominin bore two lethal blows to the head, inflicted with deliberate malice. The skull, shattered into 52 pieces, lay hidden beneath layers of clay, a silent testament to humanity’s capacity for brutality. This discovery, the oldest evidence of murder, reveals that the shadow of violence has loomed over our species since time immemorial. It is a stark reminder that the propensity for such acts is deeply embedded in our history, a dark thread woven into the fabric of human existence.

As I contemplate this ancient crime, I am reminded of the enduring struggle against the darkness within us, a struggle that continues to this day. The latest murder in Sri Lanka is but one instance in a long, grim lineage of violence that spans millennia. Each act of murder, whether driven by personal vendetta, political motives, or sheer malice, reflects the complex interplay of human emotions and societal pressures. It forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about our nature and the societies we build. Yet, amidst this darkness, there is also a glimmer of hope. The very act of reflecting on these tragedies, of seeking justice and understanding, signifies our collective desire to rise above our basest instincts. It is through this introspection and the pursuit of justice that we can hope to mitigate the evilness of murder and strive towards a more compassionate and just world.

The Assassination of SWRD Bandaranaike (1959)

On September 25, 1959, the fourth Prime Minister of Ceylon, Solomon West Ridgeway Dias Bandaranaike was fatally shot at his residence in Colombo by a Buddhist monk named Talduwe Somarama Thero. Bandaranaike succumbed to his injuries the following day. The assassination was rooted in political and religious tensions, as Bandaranaike’s policies had begun to alienate certain factions. Somarama was convicted and executed in 1962, but the assassination left an indelible mark on the nation’s political trajectory.

The Murder of Alfred Duraiappah (1975)

Alfred Duraiappah, the Mayor of Jaffna and a member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, was assassinated on July 27, 1975. Duraiappah was shot dead by masked men at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Ponnalai, where he had gone for his weekly worship. The assassination was widely attributed to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and its leader, V. Prabhakaran. Duraiappah’s murder marked a significant escalation in the violent campaign for Tamil Eelam.

The Assassination of Vijaya Kumaratunga (1988)

Vijaya Kumaratunga, a beloved actor turned politician and founder of the Sri Lanka Mahajana Pakshaya, was gunned down on February 16, 1988, outside his residence in Polhengoda, Colombo. The assailant, affiliated with the militant organization Deshapremi Janatha Viyaparaya (DJV), targeted Kumaratunga for his outspoken criticism of their violent campaigns. His death not only robbed the nation of a charismatic leader but also underscored the peril faced by those challenging extremist ideologies.

The Murder of Richard de Zoysa (1990)

Richard de Zoysa, a prominent Sri Lankan journalist, author, human rights activist, and actor, was tragically murdered in February 1990. On the early morning of February 18, 1990, he was abducted from his home by an armed group and found dead the next day on a beach in Moratuwa, with gunshot wounds to his head and throat. Despite his mother identifying two of the abductors as high-ranking police officers, the investigation stalled, and the suspects were never arrested. De Zoysa’s murder, believed to be carried out by a government-linked death squad, highlighted the dangers faced by journalists and activists in Sri Lanka and underscored the culture of impunity.

The Assassination of Lalith Athulathmudali (1993)

Just weeks before Premadasa’s death, on April 23, 1993, former Cabinet Minister Lalith Athulathmudali was assassinated while addressing a gathering in Kirulapana. The assailant fired multiple shots, fatally wounding Athulathmudali. Investigations implicated various parties, including the LTTE and political adversaries, but the true orchestrators remain a topic of debate. Athulathmudali’s death removed a prominent and reformist voice from Sri Lankan politics.

The Murder of Kumar Ponnambalam (2000)

On January 5, 2000, prominent lawyer and politician Kumar Ponnambalam was assassinated in Colombo. Ponnambalam, known for his outspoken advocacy for Tamil rights and his criticism of the government, was shot dead in his car by unidentified gunmen. His assassination remains shrouded in mystery, with various theories suggesting political motivations behind the killing.

The Assassination of Lakshman Kadirgamar (2005)

Lakshman Kadirgamar, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister, was assassinated on August 12, 2005, at his residence in Colombo. A lawyer by profession, Kadirgamar was shot by an LTTE sniper. His assassination was widely condemned both domestically and internationally, highlighting the persistent threat posed by the LTTE during that period.

The Murder of Lasantha Wickrematunge (2009)

Journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, editor-in-chief of The Sunday Leader, was murdered on January 8, 2009, in a high-security zone near Colombo. Known for his fearless reporting on governmental corruption and human rights abuses, Wickrematunge was attacked by armed assailants while driving to work. His death sent shockwaves through the media community, highlighting the perils faced by journalists in conflict zones. Despite international outcry, the perpetrators have yet to be brought to justice. Lasantha’s legacy remains a powerful reminder of the importance of press freedom and the need to protect those who speak out against injustice.

The Murder of Wasim Thajudeen (2012)

On May 17, 2012, national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen was found dead in a burning car in Colombo. Initially deemed an accident, subsequent investigations revealed signs of torture, suggesting foul play. Allegations have implicated individuals connected to the highest echelons of power, but the case remains unresolved. Thajudeen’s death underscores the potential for abuse of power and the challenges in achieving justice in politically sensitive cases.

The Absurdity of Assassinations and Their Psychological Impact

The recurrent theme of assassinations in Sri Lanka underscores a tragic absurdity: the belief that eliminating individuals can suppress ideologies or dissent. Such acts not only fail to achieve their intended outcomes but also perpetuate cycles of violence and instability.

Psychologically, these assassinations inflict deep scars on the national psyche. They foster a climate of fear, erode public trust in institutions, and stifle free expression. The loss of visionary leaders creates a void, leading to disillusionment and a sense of helplessness among the populace.

The utilization of hired assassins in these murders points to a disturbing commodification of violence. Individuals, often from marginalized backgrounds, are recruited and radicalized to serve as instruments of terror. Factors such as poverty, lack of education, and ideological manipulation render them susceptible to exploitation by nefarious entities.

The motivations behind these assassinations are multifaceted. Political rivalry, ethnic tensions, and the desire to suppress dissent are recurrent themes. In some cases, external influences and geopolitical interests further complicate the narrative, turning local disputes into proxy battlegrounds for larger conflicts.

Sri Lanka’s history is marred by threads of violence and loss. Recognizing the futility of assassination as a tool for change is paramount.

To extricate Sri Lanka from the quagmire of political violence, a multifaceted approach is imperative. Only by strengthening our democratic institutions, ensuring the rule of law, fostering inclusive dialogue, and promoting equitable development, can our nation aspire to transcend the shadows of its past and weave a future defined by peace and mutual respect.