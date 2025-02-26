Will AKD’s “Glasnost & Perestroika” Moment Redefine Sri Lanka’s Destiny?

By Gamini Jayaweera –

In 1985, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who assumed the presidency of the USSR, sought to reform the Soviet Union’s centrally planned economic system, which had been stagnant for several years. He recognised that the rigid one-party rule political system, including its politicians, was plagued by corruption, the workforce was inefficient, technology was outdated, and citizens struggled to access basic goods and services. Additionally, democratic rights for the people and the media were severely restricted. All of this was occurring under a communist system of government in a vast nation.

Gorbachev’s attempt to reform Russia’s struggling economic, social, and political systems through his Glasnost (openness) and Perestroika (restructuring) initiatives failed. This was largely due to resistance from the Central Committee of the Communist Party, which was dominated by hardline communist ideologists opposed to Western-style economic and political reforms. This resistance, combined with a failed coup, ultimately weakened Gorbachev’s authority, paving the way for Boris Yeltsin, whose neoliberal reforms transformed Russia’s political landscape.

Decades later and thousands of miles away, Sri Lanka faces its own political, economic, and social challenges. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) and his coalition, the National People’s Party (NPP), rose to power amidst a bankrupt economy, decades of political corruption, a largely inefficient and overstaffed state workforce, use of outdated technology, and mounting debts hindering development. Despite operating within a democratic system, the underlying challenges appear strikingly similar to those faced by Gorbachev, highlighting a parallel between the two countries’ governance mechanisms, but one under communism and the other under the guise of democracy.

AKD is pursuing his economic policy to balance socialist welfare programs with capitalist economic reforms to revive the economy. Like Gorbachev, AKD’s reforms aim to modernise the Sri Lankan economy without abandoning socialism. The introduction of limited market reforms, decentralising economic control, and encouraging private enterprise may undermine the central authority of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) which control the lion share of the NPP coalition, leading to political instability and the rise of nationalist movements within Sri Lanka.

However, the political dynamics, including resistance from extreme left-wing factions and right-wing opponents, could determine the outcome of AKD’s ambitious agenda. While history does not necessarily repeat itself, the spectre of political instability remains a concern.

AKD’s “Glasnost and Perestroika”

Creating “A Rich and Beautiful Country” is the bold and inspiring vision articulated by the newly elected President and the parliamentary members of the National People’s Power (NPP) government, as detailed in their manifesto and policy documents. The President of Sri Lanka, a charismatic and inspiring leader of the NPP, recently delivered a heartfelt and enthusiastic address to parliament and the nation.

In his address, he outlined his ambitious vision and expectations for steering our country onto a path of sustainable prosperity. Delivered without the aid of written notes, his speech was a commendable demonstration of his dedication and sincerity. As Sri Lankans, we take pride in the President’s energy and unwavering commitment to turning his vision into reality.

However, this vision, no matter how inspiring, faces critical challenges. Can the NPP government translate the ambitious goals outlined in their policy documents and the President’s impassioned words into tangible outcomes? Achieving such a transformative vision requires a meticulous and coordinated effort, along with all the necessary components to overcome the significant hurdles ahead.

My focus here, rather than attempting an exhaustive analysis, is to highlight a few pressing concerns that demand immediate attention in order to secure the success and integrity of this transformative journey of achieving “Glasnost and Perestroika.” As a hopeful Sri Lankan committed to systemic change, I wish to underscore these concerns within the NPP administration that could impede our collective vision for progress.

NPP Leadership



Effective leadership is the cornerstone of good governance, guiding nations towards progress and stability. In the context of the NPP government, the transition from trade union advocacy to ministerial leadership presents unique challenges and opportunities.

The President and the Cabinet hold the highest level of leadership in the government, serving as the architects of national direction and policy formulation. They entrust the heads of departments with the responsibility of implementing these policies through their ministerial secretaries. However, effective leadership demands clarity and unity. If Ministers and their Secretaries fail to provide a cohesive and unambiguous direction to the department heads within each ministry, the result is organizational chaos. This challenge is particularly relevant given the leadership background of several ministers in the NPP government.

Several ministers in the NPP government were formerly trade union leaders before their recent appointments to ministerial positions. While their prior roles involved leading, advocating, and vigorously championing the demands of the workforce, particularly in the public sector, ministerial responsibilities require a fundamentally different approach. Administering and addressing the needs of the workforce as the primary representative of the government, which acts as both the “Owner” and “Financier” of public organisations, demands a much more nuanced and balanced perspective.

An assertive, advocacy-driven leadership style must evolve into a more balanced approach that considers the needs of all stakeholders. Without adopting this more inclusive mindset, ministers risk alienating managerial support within their organizations, thereby jeopardizing the systemic changes, and both short and long-term progress envisioned by the President. So far, we have witnessed some ministers who were affiliated with trade unions in the past not having transformed their new roles to act impartially to unite the management and the workforce in their ministries.

It is also important to acknowledge that this cabinet includes ministers who embody these balanced leadership qualities. The President, along with other senior and experienced ministers, must take the lead in mentoring and guiding the younger, energetic, but less experienced members of the team. By providing direction and fostering a collaborative environment, they can ensure that public expectations are met, and the government stays on course toward achieving its overarching goals.

Humility and Credibility



Since the inception of NPP’s governance, a recurring and concerning pattern has emerged among certain ministers, a belief in their own infallibility and a persistent perception that the opposition is perpetually wrong. This mindset not only risks stifling constructive debate but also undervalues the diverse experiences, skills, and ideas that others bring to the table.

A similar tendency can be observed globally, where some politicians treat their political ideologies as the ultimate truth, often dismissing differing perspectives. This approach fosters polarization and inhibits meaningful collaboration. Within the NPP leadership, it is essential to recognize that, no matter how diligently they work, the attitudes and behaviours of the leadership team can significantly hinder progress.

True leadership demands humility, an often-overlooked quality that is far from a weakness. Instead, humility forms the cornerstone of effective leadership, helping to build trust, foster collaboration, and ensure sustainable success. By embracing humility, leaders can create an environment where diverse viewpoints are valued, and progress is achieved through collective effort.

Integrity among Ministers is essential for gaining the trust and recognition of the public. During the former Speaker’s qualifications controversy, the Opposition justifiably announced plans to bring a no-confidence motion against him for dishonesty.

A Minister who was previously a Trade Union leader, publicly dismissed the motion without examining the facts or acknowledging the embarrassment caused to the NPP government. Such statements demonstrate blind loyalty to party colleagues, lack of experience, responsibility, caution, and trade union mentality. The President, in contrast, declared that “wrongdoing would not be tolerated regardless of rank or position,” a stance that led to the Speaker’s resignation. This demonstrates decisive leadership and a commitment to accountability, qualities that others in government should emulate.

The inexperienced, young Minister in question would do well to take a page from the President’s book. Credibility and integrity, once lost, are nearly impossible to regain. Leaders must exercise care and responsibility when commenting on matters of public concern.

So far, no action has been taken for the allegations that some Members of Parliament from the NPP and the Opposition have given misinformation about their educational qualifications during the election campaigns. It is crucial for the President or the Leader of the House to address these claims promptly to prevent further distractions and maintain public trust.

Cultural Changes and Motivation

Culture is not a “soft” subject, yet most political leaders and public sector organisational heads treat it as if it were. Culture embodies the behaviours of employees and the infrastructure of the organisation. It is the foundation on which success is built.

Driving cultural change is no easy task. A key strategy is to provide comprehensive training that fosters employee engagement and ownership. Sustainable change hinges on behavioural performance, reinforced by a structured system of incentives, support, and motivation.

It cannot be transformed merely through lofty speeches extolling the “honesty” of the ruling party, especially when directed at workers in the public sector. Similarly, continually decrying the “dishonesty” of previous regimes does little to foster meaningful change. Leaders in the NPP should avoid complacency regarding their reputation for “honesty,” as their tenure in government is relatively brief and largely untested.

Importance of the human touch, education, and motivation in achieving success,

especially when tackling complex challenges is essential. There are no quick fixes when it comes to changing human behaviour. Organisational transformation is a gradual, deliberate process, but one that is essential for cultivating a high-performing, responsive public sector which is a major part in the System Change.

Govt. Tender Process

A recent parliamentary debate exposed concerns over the Mannar Wind Farm Project’s tender process. Despite the Tender Evaluation Committee (TEC) and Procurement Appeal Board (PAB) recommending the disqualification of two non-compliant companies, the new Energy Minister annulled the initial process, introduced a fresh tender process, and awarded the contract to an originally rejected bidder. The Minister claimed the new contract was cheaper.

This raises serious concerns about political interference in Sri Lanka’s renewable energy sector. As a professional with nearly 40 years of experience in construction spanning Procurement to Final Accounts in UK and Sri Lanka, I find this deviation from proper tendering procedures deeply concerning.

A professional tender evaluation considers not just cost but also technical capability, organisational strength, commercial factors, health & safety standards, and relevant experience in similar projects. Low initial bids can often lead to escalated costs through variations and claims, ultimately exceeding the most economically advantageous bid.

If the Minister prioritized cost alone, a direct negotiation with a local contractor would have been more transparent, avoiding wasted public funds and unfair costs to other bidders. This incident casts a serious shadow over the NPP’s commitment to integrity and fair play in the tendering process, raising critical questions about accountability in public procurement.

Conclusion



While the NPP government has been in power for nearly six months, it is understandable that the public’s expectations and scrutiny are high. The trust and hope that the Sri Lankan people have placed in the NPP come with heightened vigilance, as even the smallest misstep by the new administration could be seen as jeopardising what many view as the nation’s last chance to set a sustainable course for the future.

The path to reform will undoubtedly be challenging and fraught with obstacles. Yet, it is a journey we must undertake, not only to honour the hopes of the present but to secure a brighter future for generations to come. It will be interesting to witness the successful implementation of Sri Lanka’s version of AKD’s “Glasnost and Perestroika,” especially since the originator of this concept, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, faced significant challenges and ultimately did not achieve his intended outcomes three decades ago.

However, for AKD’s vision to succeed, it is crucial for all citizens to actively support but demand accountability from the President and his Cabinet as they navigate this difficult transformative phase. Their leadership will be vital in uplifting the economic, social, legal, and political systems while enhancing democracy as the foundation for realising Sir Lanka’s own “Glasnost and Perestroika.”